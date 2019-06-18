More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Top 10 Premier League stars set for summer transfers

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 18, 2019, 11:39 AM EDT
With the Premier League transfer window open until August 8, there will be plenty of big deals between now and then as teams rejig their squads for the 2019-20 campaign.

But which current PL superstars could be on the move this summer?

Below is a look at the top 10 names who could be moving, and why, with some huge transfer fees involved.

1. Paul Pogba (Man United)
Transfer fee: $150 million
Reason: Pogba wants a new challenge and his inconsistent displays and fact he has an initial two years left on his current contract means United can now make a profit on him. United have said that want to keep him, but that is probably just to keep his transfer value high. Things haven’t worked out for Pogba at United, and everybody should now go their separate ways.
Possible destination(s): Real Madrid, Juventus
Will it happen? 90 percent chance

2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)
Transfer fee: $70 million
Reason: Wan-Bissaka has told Palace he wants to move on, and at 21 years of age he will see this move as being a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity. Palace will loathe to sell him, but realize that after a stunning first full season in the PL, his value may never be higher than it is right now. A future England international, Wan-Bissaka’s pace and power make him the perfect modern full back.
Possible destination(s): Manchester United
Will it happen? 90 percent chance

3. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)
Transfer fee: $60 million
Reason: Eriksen is another player who has come out and said now feels like the right time for a change. And he has excelled at Spurs over the past six seasons, with many believing he is underrated when it comes to Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son getting the plaudits at Spurs. A move to Spain beckons as he has just one year left on his current contract, hence the relatively low transfer value.
Possible destination(s): Real Madrid, Barcelona
Will it happen? 95 percent chance

4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
Transfer fee: $100 million
Reason: Like Pogba and Eriksen, Zaha gave an interview after Palace’s season saying he wants to win trophies and play in the Champions League. That will alert plenty of clubs across England and Europe. Palace won’t want to lose both Zaha and Wan-Bissaka, but it seems likely both could force away moves. The Eagles weren’t as over-reliant on Zaha last season as they have been previously, but losing his pace and power to their counter-attacking play would be a huge blow.
Possible destination(s): Tottenham, Liverpool
Will it happen? 60 percent chance

5. Harry Maguire (Leicester City)
Transfer fee: $112 million
Reason: At the age of 26, Maguire is about to enter his prime and has been loyal to Leicester as Man United chased him last summer. The England international has enjoyed another stellar season for club and country and his marauding runs have continued. Both City and United want to sign him but Leicester have put a $100 million price tag on his head to try and put off potential suitors. After seeing the impact Virgil Van Dijk had at Liverpool, both Man City and Man United will be thinking Maguire could do the same for them.
Possible destination(s): Man United, Man City
Will it happen? 70 percent chance

6. Romelu Lukaku (Man United)
Transfer fee: $75 million
Reason: Not a regular starter at United anymore despite 42 goals in 96 games for them. Lukaku has been overtaken by Rashford and Martial, and he has been speaking positively about Serie A and Inter Milan’s new coach Antonio Conte. Is that a coincidence? Nope. His game would suit the Italian top-flight well, and if United want to get back the majority of the $90 million they paid Everton for him in 2017, now is the time to sell as Lukaku will spend most of next season on the bench under Solskjaer.
Possible destination(s): Inter Milan
Will it happen? 90 percent chance

7. James Maddison (Leicester City)
Transfer fee: $75 million
Reason: He flourished in his first full season in the PL after joining Leicester from Norwich for $25 million last summer, and no player created more goalscoring opportunities than Maddison. Currently with the England U21 side, Maddison’s future will be sorted out later in the summer. He may spend one more season at Leicester under Rodgers, and with Maguire a wanted man too, Leicester are unlikely to sell two of their stars this summer. Maddison, 22, will be playing for one of the top six teams very soon though.
Possible destination(s): Man City, Man United, Tottenham
Will it happen? 60 percent chance

8. Issa Diop (West Ham)
Transfer fee: $75 million
Reason: At just 22 years of age Diop’s first season in the PL went very well indeed. West Ham’s previously porous defense was shored up largely thanks to his partnership with Fabian Balbuena and Diop is now a man in demand. The French center back joined West Ham from Toulouse for $27.5 million last summer and they could be looking at a huge profit, but are under no pressure to sell. Diop knows he would be a guaranteed starter at United, which could turn his head, and his turn of pace and supreme aerial ability set him apart.
Possible destination(s): Man United, PSG, Barcelona
Will it happen? 60 percent chance

9. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)
Transfer fee: $32.1 million
Reason: Spurs handed him a one-year contract extension last summer, but that meant Alderweireld could leave for just $32.1 million this summer. A clause inserted into his deal stacked the cards in his favor, and at the age of 30 the Belgian international has one more big move left in his career. With Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth around, there could be a changing of the guard in Spurs’ defense this summer. Pochettino will not want to lose Alderweireld, but Spurs can’t pay him what other clubs can.
Possible destination(s): Barcelona, Man United
Will it happen? 80 percent chance

10. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)
Transfer fee: Loan
Reason: This just isn’t going to work, is it? Mesut Ozil doesn’t fit into Unai Emery‘s system at Arsenal and unless Emery goes, Ozil’s future with the Gunners isn’t looking bright. The best he can hope for next season is regular run outs in the Europa League on a Thursday night. He’s the highest-earner at the club, so getting somebody else to pay all of his $440,000 per week wage is going to be tough. The best Arsenal can do is to pay a chunk of Ozil’s wages and loan him out for this season. He still has another two seasons on the monster contract he signed in January 2018 and seems happy to stay at Arsenal. On his day his talent is undoubted, but he just doesn’t fit into Arsenal’s new system at all.
Possible destination(s): Besiktas, Fenerbache, Galatasaray
Will it happen? 50 percent chance

Other notable PL players to keep an eye on this summer:

Declan Rice
Kurt Zouma
David De Gea
Shkodran Mustafi
Xherdan Shaqiri
Alexis Sanchez
Sean Longstaff
Javier Hernandez

For USMNT, Gold Cup finally brings chance for revival

Associated PressJun 18, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
BLAINE, Minn. (AP) The overarching goal for the fledgling U.S. men’s soccer team, as frequently stated by new coach Gregg Berhalter, has been to improve the perception of this sputtering program within the cutthroat hierarchy of global soccer.

Though a strong performance in the CONCACAF Gold Cup probably won’t move the needle much, the Americans surely would benefit, simply, from winning.

Their opening game against Guyana on Tuesday night at Allianz Field in St. Paul, the new home of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United, will mark the first competitive match for the U.S. since the infamous defeat at Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 10, 2017, that kept the team for qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. It follows a stretch of 18 consecutive friendlies.

“There will be some nerves, but for us it’s just about continuing to make progress throughout this tournament,” Berhalter said last week after a training session at the National Sports Center in Blaine, a suburb of Minneapolis. “I think part of our profession is playing under pressure, playing in big events, and this is a great opportunity for us to learn.”

The 20-month gap between competitive games is the longest for the Americans since a 38-month span following a loss to Costa Rica on May 31, 1985, their final qualifier for the 1986 World Cup. Their next match that counted was a draw at Jamaica on July 24, 1988, their first qualifier for the 1990 World Cup.

The U.S. won the biennial Gold Cup in 2017, a sixth title in 14 editions of the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean. Mexico, the clear favorite, has won seven such crowns.

Before any mental energy can be spent on assessing the ability to compete with their border rival to the south, though, the Americans, who are ranked 30th in the world, must advance from the group stage. On the surface, Panama (75th), Trinidad and Tobago (92nd) and Guyana (177th) don’t appear to be daunting competition, but the way the U.S. team played this month in exhibition losses to Jamaica (1-0) and Venezuela (3-0) there will be no guarantees of automatic wins. The Americans are missing injured players DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks and Tyler Adams, all first-choice starters.

“If it doesn’t go well you can just feel that more pressure is going to build, more questions will be asked, more scrutiny will be on Berhalter and the federation, and the outside noise is only going to get louder,” said former U.S. midfielder Stu Holden, now a Fox analyst. “That’s why it’s really important that this team has a really good showing in this tournament.”

With the U.S. women leading their side of the world rankings and off to a dominant start this month in France at the Women’s World Cup , the men’s team won’t be able to avoid the comparison game. The Americans can’t mute the fan angst that has followed them for nearly two years, either, but they can at least take a meaningful step forward in the Berhalter era by displaying some potential within the pressing, possession-prioritized style he has rolled out .

“We want to progress. Of course that also means winning the games, but we want to develop our style,” midfielder Weston McKennie said. “Our goal is to make people see U.S. Soccer as something different as what they see now, probably.”

McKennie is one of the 20-year-old up-and-comers the program has staked itself to in the quest to not only return to the World Cup in 2022 but do some damage on the sport’s biggest stage. The other, of course, is Christian Pulisic , who is joining English Premier League power Chelsea from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund for a $73 million transfer fee. That is a record price for an American player.

Veterans of the national side like Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley are still around, among just six holdovers from the roster that went to Trinidad. They are joined by Pulisic, defenders Omar Gonzalez and Tim Ream, and forward Paul Arriola on what has become a youngster’s team. Getting this team in sync, socially and psychologically, might be just as important of a task for Berhalter as with the technical implementation of his system.

“In warmups, they have to give each other high-fives,” Berhalter said. “We do team events off the field, like going to movies together and going to restaurants together. I think that’s really important to build that team chemistry.”

Now more than ever.

“Everyone right now outside has their opinions about us, and the past couple of games, and that’s perfectly fine,” forward Paul Arriola said. “For us the message stays the game, and it’s staying together as a team. That’s how you’re going to win an international tournament.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

UCL, Europa League first round qualifying draws made

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 18, 2019, 10:42 AM EDT
You thought the 2018-19 season had only just finished? Yep, you were right.

But that doesn’t mean the 2019-20 campaign isn’t just about to begin.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

The UEFA Champions League first round qualifying draw was made on Tuesday, as clubs begin their quest to reach the UCL final in Istanbul, Turkey on May 30, 2020, while the Europa League first qualifying round draw was also made as the UEL final takes place in Gdansk, Poland on May 27, 2020.

Scottish champions Celtic will face FK Sarajevo from Bosnia in the UCL first qualifying round, while in the Europa League Glasgow Rangers will face FC Prishtina of Kosovo or St Joseph’s FC from Gibraltar. Fellow Scottish side Kilmarnock will face Connah’s Quay Nomads of Wales and Aberdeen will play RoPS Rovaniemi of Finland.

The winners of the preliminary round will compete in the UCL first qualifying round proper, as two semifinals and a final will take place on June 25 and 28 to determine which team from Feronikeli, Lincoln Red Imps, Tre Penne and FC Santa Coloma will advance.

Below is the first round qualifying draw for both competitions in full.

UEFA Champions League first qualifying round draw (tied to be played on 9/10 July and 16/17 July)

Group 1 (seeded sides in bold)

Nomme Kalju (EST) v Shkendija (MKD)
Suduva (LTU) v Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Ararat-Armenia (ARM) v AIK (SWE)
Astana (KAZ) v CFR Cluj (ROU)
Ludogorets (BUL) v Ferencvaros (HUN)

Group 2

Celtic (SCO) v Sarajevo (BIH)
Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) v Saburtalo (GEO)
F91 Dudelange (LUX) v Valletta (MLT)
Partizani (ALB) v Qarabag (AZE)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) v Sutjeska (MNE)

Group 3

Linfield (NIR) v Rosenborg (NOR)
Valur Reykjavik (ISL) v Maribor (SVN)
Dundalk (IRL) v Riga (LVA)
The New Saints (WAL) v Winners of the preliminary round
HJK Helsinki (FIN) v HB Torshavn (FRO)
BATE Borisov (BLR) v Piast Gliwice (POL)

UEFA Europa League first qualifying round draw (ties to be played July 11 and 18)

Group 1 (seeded sides in bold)

Malmo (SWE) v Ballymena (NIR)/NSI (FRO)
Connah’s Quay Nomads (WAL) v Kilmarnock (SCO)
Breidablik (ISL) v Vaduz (LIE)
Brann (NOR) v Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
Vitebsk (BLR) v KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

Group 2

Ordabasy Shymkent (KAZ) v Torpedo Kutaisi (GEO)
Sant Julia (AND)/Europa (GIB) v Legia (POL)
Gzira United (MLT) v Hajduk Split (CRO)
Radnicki Nis (SRB) v Flora (EST)
CSKA Sofia (BUL) v Titograd (MNE)

Group 3

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) v Mura (SVN)
Debrecen (HUN) v Kukesi (ALB)
Jeunesse Esch (LUX) v Tobol Kostanay (KAZ)
FCSB (ROU) v Milsami Orhei (MDA)
Cukaricki (SRB) v Banants (ARM)

Group 4

Crusaders (NIR) v B36 (FRO)
Inter Turku (FIN) v Brøndby (DEN)
Prishtina (KOS)/St Joseph’s (GIB) v Rangers (SCO)
Cork (IRL) v Progrss Niederkorn (LUX)/Cardiff Metropolitan University (WAL)
Molde (NOR) v KR (ISL)

Group 5

Levski Sofia (BUL) v Ruzomberok (SVK)
Akademija Pandev (MKD) v Zrinjski (BIH)
FK Zeta (MNE) v Fehervar (HUN)
Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR) v Hibernians (MLT)
Neftci (AZE) v Speranta Nisporeni (MDA)

Group 6

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) v Rigas FS (LVA)
Budapest Honved (HUN) v Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU)
Radnik Bijeljina (BIH) v Spartak Trnava (SVK)
Fola Esch (LUX) v Chikhura Sachkhere (GEO)
Alashkert (ARM) v Makedonija Skopje (MKD)

Group 7

Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO) v La Fiorita (SMR)/Engordany (AND)
Siroki Brijeg (BIH) v Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
Kauno Zalgiris (LTU) v Apollon Limassol (CYP)
Ventspils (LVA) v Teuta (ALB)
Cracovia Krakow (POL) v DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda (SVK)

Group 8

Stjarnan (ISL) v Levadia Tallinn (EST)
Barry Town (WAL)/Cliftonville (NIR) v Haugesund (NOR)
Riteriai (LTU) v KI (FRO)/Tre Fiori (SMR)
Dinamo Minsk (BLR) v Liepaja (LVA)
Norrkoping (SWE) v Saint Patrick’s (IRL)
Aberdeen (SCO) v RoPS Rovaniemi (FIN)

Group 9

Domzale (SVN) v Balzan (MLT)
Laci (ALB) v Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)
Buducnost Podgorica (MNE) v Narva Trans (EST)
Sabail (AZE) v U Craiova 1948 (ROU)
Pyunik (ARM) v Shkupi (MKD)
AEK Larnaca (CYP) v Petrocub-Hincesti (MDA)

Report: Man City agree to pay Rodri’s release clause

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 18, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
Manchester City have reportedly agreed to pay the release clause in Rodri’s Atletico Madrid contract.

Several outlets say that City will pay the $73 million for the defensive midfielder, who is seen as the long-term replacement for Fernandinho in the heart of their midfield.

If the deal is completed, Rodri will be City’s new club-record signing.

Our partners at Sky Sports believe that City and Rodri are now set for talks over personal terms, and that the 22-year-old Spanish international is keen to move this summer with Bayern Munich also interested in him.

They also add that Rodri is City’s number one central midfield target for this summer, as he has turned down the chance to join Man United in favor of the back-to-back Premier League champions. A solid move on his part, many would say.

Atletico only signed Rodri from Villarreal last summer for $27.5 million and although Diego Simeone wanted to keep him, the midfielder has spent the past few weeks deliberating over his future and he’s decided to move on.

Is he the perfect fit for the ‘Fernandinho role’ at City? Absolutely.

Rodri has supreme ability on the ball and his passing prowess will see him slot into Pep Guardiola‘s side seamlessly. But coming from a team like Atletico Madrid, where Simeone demands defensive nous, determination and focus, proves that he is the perfect replacement for Fernandinho.

Last season in La Liga he had a 91.1 percent passing accuracy over 34 games, while he also made 103 tackles and 280 recoveries. The latter two numbers were significantly higher than Fernandinho at City, but of course, Atletico Madrid’s style of play is more combative and vastly different to Man City.

You don’t hold down a spot as Atletico’s holding midfielder if you can’t mix it up as well as stroke the ball around, and when you watch Rodri there are so many similarities to the way Sergio Busquets plays.

The arrival of Rodri would fill a long-term need for City, as they just haven’t been able to replace Fernandinho when he’s been out of the team. The Brazilian midfielder is now 34 years old and although he seems to be maturing like a fine French wine, he would acknowledge that his legendary six-year career at City is close to an end.

Rodri, if he does join City, is as close to a perfect replacement for Fernandinho as you can get.

Lukaku urged to leave Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 18, 2019, 8:52 AM EDT
Romelu Lukaku‘s future seems to be far away from Manchester United, and his national team boss is urging the Red Devils to let the striker move on this summer.

In a statement released to our partners Sky Sports, Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez suggested that Lukaku and United need to come to an agreement soon and that he “has to leave United” this summer.

The 26-year-old has spoken glowingly about Antonio Conte, who has just take over as boss of Inter Milan, and also about Serie A in general as he’s been linked with a $75 million move to Inter.

“Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United need to find the right solution for both parties. If United and Rom are happy with a change, it will be a matter of finding the right club and challenge for Rom,” Martinez said. “Romelu is under contract with Manchester United, and the club will make the decision on his future. If the future is for Romelu to have a big role at Manchester United, Romelu will be ready to fulfill it.”

Lukaku’s future is more than a little up in the air and his agent Federico Pastorello has previously said his future would be sorted by the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

And here we are.

Despite a poor 2018-19 campaign where he struggled with confidence and found himself out of the team under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Lukaku’s record since joining United from Everton in 2017 for $90 million isn’t that bad.

He’s scored 42 goals in 96 games in all competitions, which is just under the hallowed ratio all strikers aim for of a goal every other game. But Lukaku’s hold-up play and the fact he has missed big chances for United have seen fans turn on him, plus the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are better suited to the counter-attacking style Solskjaer prefers.

United will want to get a large chunk of the $90 million that paid Everton for Lukaku back if they do sell him, but that’s unlikely given his poor second half of last season. His transfer value will drop even further if, as expected, he isn’t one of the main men for Solskjaer early in the upcoming season.

Like the situation with Paul Pogba, now is the best time for everyone involved for Lukaku to move on.