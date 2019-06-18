Tyler Boyd scores 1,000th goal in USMNT history (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 700th game in USMNT history has birthed the 999th and 1,000th goals in program history.

The Yanks led Guyana 1-0 at halftime of their 2019 Gold Cup debut on a Paul Arriola goal set up by Weston McKennie when they hit their milestone.

Fittingly, the goal was produced by a vintage ball from one of the program’s all-timers.

Michael Bradley swept a delightful diagonal ball to a seemingly offside Tyler Boyd, who scored his first goal for the USMNT via a low driven shot across the goal and into the side netting.

The first goal came on Aug. 20, 1916 from a fella named C.H. Spalding, who later played baseball for the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Senators.

The 1,000th came via a New Zealand-born dual national who played last season in Turkey on loan from a Portuguese club.

TYLER BOYD! 🇺🇸 He scores his first-ever goal for the USMNT and puts the USA up by ✌️ pic.twitter.com/I0Zcietspa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2019

