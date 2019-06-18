USMNT player ratings from defeat of Guyana

The United States men’s national team was solid, but not particularly impressive in its 4-0 defeat of Guyana early Wednesday to start its Gold Cup.
There were stars in this one, with Weston McKennie and Tyler Boyd finding their strides, but still a lot of question marks (in some ways due to the competition).
Let’s get into it. As always, “6” is the baseline for ratings: a passable performance.
Starting XI
Zack Steffen — 6 — Had very little to do, even in possession, as expected.
Nick Lima — 6 — Looking comfortable moving forward and was aggressive in defense.
Walker Zimmerman — 7 — Passed the ball well, but like his goalkeeper and fellow defenders, was largely untested.
Aaron Long — 6 — A step up from his nightmare against Venezuela.
Tim Ream — 6 — An okay cog in the back three after a rough pair of friendly losses.
Michael Bradley (Off 63′) — 6 — For the first 20 minutes, it was clear this was his first match in a month. But his game improved, capped by a remarkable assist to Boyd for the 1,000th goal in USMNT history. Fitting.
Weston McKennie (Off 74′) — 7 — A slow start, but on the night not only assisted a goal but played three or four world-class touch passes. Gregg Berhalter said the injury that cost him the final 16 minutes was a cramp. Let’s hope so.
Paul Arriola — 8 — His aggression and ambition paid off, as he rebounded from some questionable performances to get a goal and set up two others
Christian Pulisic (Off 63′) — 7 — Instantly the most dangerous player on the field, would’ve likely had a couple assists with a capable finisher up top.
Tyler Boyd — 8.5 — The former New Zealand international made a lot of fans tonight, scoring two goals, and was in position to score four or even five.
Gyasi Zardes — 5 — Credit the motor, but look forward to Jozy Altidore being back at full fitness.
Substitutions
Wil Trapp (On 63′) — 6 — Better than his miserable pair of friendlies.
Cristian Roldan (On 63′) — 6 — Looked more lively in attack, but given the opposition that’s not terribly impressive.
Djordje Mihailovic (On 74′) — N/A —