More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Follow Live: Mexico faces Canada in Gold Cup doubleheader nightcap

By Daniel KarellJun 19, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

From Mile High USA, Denver, Colo., the 2019 Gold Cup continues with a highly-anticipated matchup between Mexico and Canada.

El Tri is coming off a 6-0 rout of Cuba in the opener at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena last week, while Canada thrashed Martinique, 4-0 in its opener. All of which leads to Wednesday, when an up-start Canada faces a young and firing Mexico in the 10 p.m. ET nightcap.

[ LIVE: Latest Gold Cup scores ]

The LA Galaxy’s Uriel Antuna, a late addition to the squad, scored a hat-trick against Cuba and is one of the many young players getting their first chance to impress new Mexico coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino. Meanwhile, Canada is having a recent resurgence, with young stars Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies and Mark-Anthony Kaye all making an early impact.

Meanwhile, Cuba and Martinique now battle it out in the first match of the night from Denver at 8 p.m., with both sides hoping for three points and a chance to emerge from the group in third place. Cuba has already lost one player to asylum in the U.S., but it’s unclear what kind of impact that will have on the team.

Follow along with us on the link above and in the comments below.

Anderlecht introduces new mayonnaise in team colors

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 19, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Fans support their favorite soccer teams with shirts, scarves, and more apparel and merchandise.

Now, Belgium side Anderlecht is taking fandom to a new level: Food.

In an interesting marketing move, Anderlecht announced that it’s come out with its own version of mayonnaise that’s been dyed purple, the main color of the club (The team is called “The Purple and White” in French and Dutch). One of the most popular gameday snacks in Belgium are fries and mayonaise, according to an informal UEFA poll, and now, fans of Anderlecht can dip their fries into purple mayo!

Mayo is apparently so popular in Belgium that there are literally laws on the books governing its ingredients. The move to create a purple sauce comes from a continued business partnership with Brussels Ketjup, a national Belgian ketchup that has sponsored the team.

The purple mayo will be sold in stores around Brussels (where Anderlecht is located) and Belgium, and proceeds from the sales will go towards Child Focus, a pan-European foundation that helps missing and exploited children.

Could we see this come to the Premier League and the U.S.? Imagine red pies at Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United, or a bright green pie in Norwich.

What about green ketchup in Seattle for the Sounders, or orange fries at Houston Dynamo games.

It’s unlikely to happen – different colored ketchup from Heinz was a marketing failure – but it could be fun if it was ever tried again on a small scale, tied to a sporting event or team.

Perhaps we’ll be seeing Vincent Kompany downing some fries and purple mayo this fall.

Watch Live: Copa America — Day 6

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 19, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Copa America continues on Day six with an action packed evening filled with plenty of great storylines.

Colombia, after putting another notch in its belt off a 2-0 comprehensive win over Argentina, takes on Copa America invitee Qatar, which completed a terrific comeback to draw 2-2 with Paraguay. In the nightcap, Paraguay takes on its neighbor Argentina, with some members of Paraguay’s squad from Argentina originally and a long rivalry between the two nations on the field that could bring some fireworks in this evening’s match.

[ LIVE: Watch every single Copa America game ]

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.

2019 Copa America schedule

Group B: Colombia v. Qatar – 5:30 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group B: Argentina v. Paraguay – 8:30 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Women’s World Cup: England win group, Argentina completes historic comeback (video)

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 19, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
2 Comments

There were only two games on tap during Wednesday’s Women’s World Cup action, but it certainly didn’t lack in any drama, as VAR decisions reared its ugly head.

Here’s a roundup of what went down in Nice and Paris.

[2019 Women’s World Cup: Marta sets record, Kerr scores again]

England 2-0 Japan

Forward Ellen White scored a brace for the Three Lions as it completed a perfect run through the group stage, beating Japan, 2-0 in the final group stage match. England dominated the match throughout, as Japan looked a shell of the nation that made it to the last two World Cup finals.

Phil Neville employed the Three Lions to use a high press and it worked, constantly forcing Japan into turnovers, one of which set up the opener.

Georgia Stanway used a nice turn, change of pace and strength to hold off her defender before finding White in space. White beat Japan’s offside trap before dinking a shot past Japan’s Ayaka Yamashita.

Yuka Sugasawa gave Japan some life in the second half with her introduction in the 61st minute, but White scored her second goal of the match in the 84th minute to basically put the match away.

With the win, England moves on to the knockout round and will face the third place team from Groups B/E/F on Sunday. Japan meanwhile will face the winners of Group E, likely either Canada or the Netherlands.

Argentina 3-3 Scotland

Argentina completed an historic comeback over Scotland, scoring three goals in the final 20 minutes plus stoppage time of the match at the Parc des Princes in Paris to draw, 3-3, knocking Scotland out of the tournament.

VAR played a big role late, as Argentina were awarded a penalty kick and then given a re-take after Lee Alexander jumped off her line before making the save.

Amazingly, Scotland was up 3-0 heading into the 70th minute and were cruising towards victory. Kim Little scored the opener in the 19th minute off a pass from Erin Cuthbert after Vanina Correa had already denied Cuthbert. Scotland than scored twice more in the second half off corner kicks, the first on the second phase with a header from Jenny Beatty and the second on the loose ball in front of goal by Cuthbert.

Argentina then began its incredible comeback in the 74th minute with Milagros Menéndez side-footing home. Florencia Bonsegundo helped get Argentina’s second with a terrific curling effort that caromed off Lee Alexander and in for a goal.

The drama increased as just before the 90th minute, Aldana Cometti was brought down in the box. Initially, the referee RI Hyang Ok of North Korea did not rule a penalty kick but after going to the VAR, Hyang Ok changed her mind and awarded a penalty.

Yet, just like on Monday between France and Nigeria, the goalkeeper was the hero as Alexander made the initial penalty kick save and then saved the rebound from Bonsegundo. Seconds later, after another VAR consultation, it was shown that Alexander jumped off the line before the shot, leading to another controversial re-take.

This time, Bonsegundo didn’t miss and Argentina came away with a wild point.

With only two points, Argentina needs Cameroon-New Zealand and Chile-Thailand to both finish in draws in order for Argentina to advance. Unfortunately for Scotland, it’s the end of the road in harsh fashion.

Thursday’s Women’s World Cup schedule

Group E

Netherlands v. Canada — 12 p.m. ET
Cameroon v. New Zealand — 12 p.m. ET

Group F

Sweden v. USA — 3 p.m. ET
Thailand v. Chile — 3 p.m. ET

Ex-Sampdoria coach Giampaolo takes over at AC Milan

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 19, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MILAN (AP) Former Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo has been named the new coach of AC Milan.

Milan announced Wednesday that Giampaolo signed a two-year contract with an option for a third season. Giampaolo guided Sampdoria to a ninth-place finish in Serie A last season. He has also coached Cagliari, Siena, Catania, Cesena, Brescia and Empoli.

[READ: Barcelona, Napoli coming to USA this summer]

Gennaro Gattuso stepped down as Milan coach after a fifth-place finish meant the Rossoneri missed out on the Champions League.

A seven-time European champion, Milan is under pressure to return to the lucrative Champions League as it deals with a UEFA financial fair play investigation. Milan last played in the Champions League in 2013-14.