Official: Mata signs new two-year contract with option at Man United

By Daniel KarellJun 19, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
Manchester United is expected to experience some large turnover this summer, but at least one veteran will be staying into the future.

Man United confirmed the news that Juan Mata has signed a new two-year contract with the club. The deal also includes an option for a third year, though it’s unclear whether it’s a club or player option. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed, though the Guardian reported on Tuesday that Mata’s previous contract paid the Spanish midfielder around $9.2 million per season.

“It is a real honor to continue to represent this amazing club and our incredible fans. I have been at Manchester United for five years and I am proud to call Old Trafford my home,” Mata said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and his fantastic coaching staff; the vision that they have for the club is truly exciting and I am so happy that I will be a part of that.”

Like teammates Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia, Mata’s contract was coming to an end this summer. However, unlike the former two players, Mata has agreed to stay, though it’s likely on a much smaller contract considering his diminishing appearances the last few seasons.

Mata made just 22 starts this past season for Man United, the lowest in his career since moving to England from Valencia. He also finished with just six goals in 42 games, one of his lowest outputs in years. Now 31-years old, Mata is likely being kept around to be a father figure of sorts for the young and transitioning Man United squad, as well as providing some midfield guile as either a No. 10 or a passing No. 6 that can start the attacking moves from deep.

“Juan is the ultimate professional and one of the most intelligent players I have worked with,” Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in a statement. “He is a great example to our younger players in his approach. He understands what it means to be a Manchester United player and has embraced everything about this great club.

“As well as everything he brings on the pitch, we have some fantastic young players here and I know that Juan’s vast experience will help them to reach their potential over the coming seasons. I am delighted that he has signed a new contract, as I know that his talent and mentality will be invaluable to the squad.”

The former Chelsea midfielder joined Man United in a mid-season transfer in January 2014, reportedly worth more than $47 million.

Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Group D finale

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT
Group D takes center stage at the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday, as there is everything still to play for.

England and Japan clash in Nice with a point enough for the Lionesses to finish top of the group, while Japan know a win will clinch top spot and a draw will seal second. There is some talk that Phil Neville‘s England may ease off the gas and try to finish second in the group to give themselves an easier path in the knockout rounds.

As for Argentina and Scotland who meet in Paris, neither team has won so far in Group D and a victory for Argentina would see them into the last 16 and Scotland need a win and help to advance as one of the best third-place teams.

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.

Here is your full schedule for Wednesday, June 19 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group D: Scotland v. Argentina – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group D: Japan v. England – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

2019 Africa Cup of Nations preview, schedule, predictions

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT
The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Egypt on Friday and for the first time in its history the tournament will be played during the summer months.

It will also be the largest-ever AFCON tournament, with 24 teams competing to be crowned as Champions of Africa.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores

Egypt, the runners up two years ago as they lost to Cameroon in the final, are favorites and will have a huge support on home soil, while Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana and the Ivory Coast will all be favored to make deep runs.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez will lead their respective nations, as plenty of Premier League stars will be strutting their stuff.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the tournament kicking off on June 21 (the final is in Cairo on July 19) including the full schedule, group stage predictions and which Premier League stars you can keep an eye on in Egypt.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Group stage

June 21
Group A: Egypt v Zimbabwe – Cairo International Stadium

June 22
Group A: Democratic Republic of Congo v Uganda – Cairo Stadium
Group B: Nigeria v BurundiGuinea v Madagascar – Alexandria Stadium

June 23
Group D: Morocco v Namibia – Al Salam Stadium, Cairo
Group C: Senegal v Tanzania, Kenya v Algeria – 30 June Stadium, Cairo

June 24
Group D: South Africa v Ivory Coast – Al Salam Stadium
Group E: Tunisia v Angola, Mauritania v Mali – Suez Stadium

June 25
Group F: Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau, Ghana v Benin – Ismailia Stadium

June 26
Group B: Nigeria v Guinea – Alexandria Stadium
Group A: Uganda v Zimbabwe, Egypt v DR Congo – Cairo Stadium

June 27
Group B: Madagascar v Burundi – Alexandria Stadium
Group C: Algeria v Senegal, Kenya v Tanzania – June 30 Stadium

June 28
Group E: Tunisia v Mali – Suez Stadium
Group D: Morocco v Ivory Coast, Namibia v South Africa – Al Salam Stadium

June 29
Group E: Mauritania v Angola – Suez Stadium
Group F: Cameroon v Ghana, Benin v Guinea-Bissau – Ismailia Stadium

June 30
Group B: Madagascar v Nigeria, Alexandria Stadium
Group B: Burundi v Guinea – Al Salam Stadium
Group A: Egypt v Uganda – Cairo Stadium
Group A: Zimbabwe v DR Congo – June 30 Stadium

July 1
Group D: South Africa v Morocco – Al Salam Stadium
Group D: Namibia v Ivory Coast – June 30 Stadium
Group C: Kenya v Senegal – June 30 Stadium
Group C: Tanzania v Algeria – Al Salam Stadium

July 2
Group F: Benin v Cameroon – Ismailia Stadium
Group F: Guinea-Bissau v Ghana, Suez Stadium
Group E: Mauritania v Tunisia – Suez Stadium
Group E: Angola v Mali – Ismailia Stadium

Round of 16

July 5
Match 41: Group D winners v 3rd Group B/E/F – Al Salam Stadium
Match 38: Group A runners-up v Group C runners-up – Cairo Stadium

July 6
Match 42: Group B runners-up v Group F runners-up – Alexandria Stadium
Match 39: Group A winners v 3rd Group C/D/E – Cairo Stadium

July 7
Match 37: Group B winners v 3rd Group A/C/D – Alexandria Stadium
Match 40: Group C winners v 3rd Group A/B/F – June 30 Stadium

July 8
Match 43: Group E winners v Group D runners-up – Suez Stadium
Match 44: Group F winners v Group E runners-up – Ismailia Stadium

Quarterfinals

July 10
Match 45: Winners match 38 v Winners 41 – June 30 Stadium
Match 48: Winners 42 v Winners 39 – Cairo Stadium

July 11
Match 47: Winners 43 v Winners 40 – Suez Stadium
Match 46: Winners 37 v Winners 44 – Al Salam Stadium

Semifinals

July 14
Match 49: Winners 45 v Winners 46 – June 30 Stadium
Match 50: Winners 47 v Winners 48 – Cairo Stadium

Third-place

July 17
Match 51: Losing semifinalists – Al Salam Stadium

Final

July 19
Match 52: Winning semifinalists – Cairo Stadium

PREMIER LEAGUE STARS TO WATCH

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Wilfried Ndidi (Nigeria)

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Victor Wanyama (Kenya)

Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast)

PREDICTIONS

Group A
1. Egypt
2. DR Congo
3. Uganda
4. Zimbabwe

Group B
1. Nigeria
2. Guinea
3. Burundi
4. Madagascar

Group C
1. Senegal
2. Algeria
3. Kenya
4. Tanzania

Group D
1. Ivory Coast
2. Morocco
3. South Coast
4. Namibia

Group E
1. Tunisia
2. Mali
3. Mauritania
4. Angola

Group F
1. Ghana
2. Cameroon
3. Benin
4. Guinea-Bissau

Manslaughter arrest over Sala’s death

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT
A man has been arrested on suspicion of “manslaughter by an unlawful act” following the death of Emiliano Sala.

Sala, 28, died in a plane crash in January as he flew to Cardiff City following his club-record $18 million transfer from French club Nantes.

The plane he was on has since been found in the English Channel, just north of Guernsey, along with his body but the body of pilot David Ibbotson had never been found.

According to Dorset Police the arrest was made in Yorkshire, England as they have confirmed that a 64-year-old man has been arrested and released while they continue their investigations.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) released the following statement.

“We have carried out a wide-ranging investigation into the circumstances of the death of Mr Sala and continue to work with partner agencies including the Civil Aviation Authority.

“As part of this investigation we have to consider whether there is any evidence of any suspected criminality and as a result of our enquiries we have today, Wednesday 19 June 2019, arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act. He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation.”

“This matter therefore is still subject to a live investigation and I would ask the media and members of the public to refrain from speculation, as this could cause additional distress to the families involved as well as potentially hinder the investigation. As is standard practice, we will not be releasing any further information as to the identity of the individual who has been arrested unless that person is charged to appear in court and again would discourage any speculation in relation to this.”

Dorset Police have been carrying out the investigations on behalf of the coroner as Sala’s body was brought to Portland, Dorset when it was found in February after a private search in the English Channel.

Spain coach Luis Enrique steps down for personal reasons

Associated PressJun 19, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) The Spanish soccer federation says Luis Enrique is stepping down as coach of the national team for personal reasons.

Federation president Luis Rubiales says assistant coach Roberto Moreno will take over.

Moreno has been in charge of running of the team since Luis Enrique had to step away for what the federation said were “family reasons” in March.

Since then, Luis Enrique had continued working remotely from his home in Barcelona, receiving video feeds of practices and talking to Moreno and his other assistants.

The former Barcelona coach and player was named Spain coach following last year’s World Cup. He coached the team through the Nations League and its first European Championship qualifier, a 2-1 win over Norway.

Spain has won all three of its European qualifiers with Moreno on the sideline.

