Watch Live: Copa America — Day 6

The Copa America continues on Day six with an action packed evening filled with plenty of great storylines.
Colombia, after putting another notch in its belt off a 2-0 comprehensive win over Argentina, takes on Copa America invitee Qatar, which completed a terrific comeback to draw 2-2 with Paraguay. In the nightcap, Paraguay takes on its neighbor Argentina, with some members of Paraguay’s squad from Argentina originally and a long rivalry between the two nations on the field that could bring some fireworks in this evening’s match.
2019 Copa America schedule
Group B: Colombia v. Qatar – 5:30 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group B: Argentina v. Paraguay – 8:30 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE