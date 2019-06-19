More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Women’s World Cup: England win group, Argentina completes historic comeback (video)

By Daniel KarellJun 19, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
There were only two games on tap during Wednesday’s Women’s World Cup action, but it certainly didn’t lack in any drama, as VAR decisions reared its ugly head.

Here’s a roundup of what went down in Nice and Paris.

England 2-0 Japan

Forward Ellen White scored a brace for the Three Lions as it completed a perfect run through the group stage, beating Japan, 2-0 in the final group stage match. England dominated the match throughout, as Japan looked a shell of the nation that made it to the last two World Cup finals.

Phil Neville employed the Three Lions to use a high press and it worked, constantly forcing Japan into turnovers, one of which set up the opener.

Georgia Stanway used a nice turn, change of pace and strength to hold off her defender before finding White in space. White beat Japan’s offside trap before dinking a shot past Japan’s Ayaka Yamashita.

Yuka Sugasawa gave Japan some life in the second half with her introduction in the 61st minute, but White scored her second goal of the match in the 84th minute to basically put the match away.

Argentina 3-3 Scotland

Argentina completed an historic comeback over Scotland, scoring three goals in the final 20 minutes plus stoppage time of the match at the Parc des Princes in Paris to draw, 3-3, knocking Scotland out of the tournament.

VAR played a big role late, as Argentina were awarded a penalty kick and then given a re-take after Lee Alexander jumped off her line before making the save.

Thursday’s Women’s World Cup schedule

Group E

Netherlands v. Canada — 12 p.m. ET
Cameroon v. New Zealand — 12 p.m. ET

Group F

Sweden v. USA — 3 p.m. ET
Thailand v. Chile — 3 p.m. ET

Watch Live: Copa America — Day 6

By Daniel KarellJun 19, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
The Copa America continues on Day six with an action packed evening filled with plenty of great storylines.

Colombia, after putting another notch in its belt off a 2-0 comprehensive win over Argentina, takes on Copa America invitee Qatar, which completed a terrific comeback to draw 2-2 with Paraguay. In the nightcap, Paraguay takes on its neighbor Argentina, with some members of Paraguay’s squad from Argentina originally and a long rivalry between the two nations on the field that could bring some fireworks in this evening’s match.

[ LIVE: Watch every single Copa America game ]

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.

2019 Copa America schedule

Group B: Colombia v. Qatar – 5:30 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group B: Argentina v. Paraguay – 8:30 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Ex-Sampdoria coach Giampaolo takes over at AC Milan

Associated PressJun 19, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) Former Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo has been named the new coach of AC Milan.

Milan announced Wednesday that Giampaolo signed a two-year contract with an option for a third season. Giampaolo guided Sampdoria to a ninth-place finish in Serie A last season. He has also coached Cagliari, Siena, Catania, Cesena, Brescia and Empoli.

Gennaro Gattuso stepped down as Milan coach after a fifth-place finish meant the Rossoneri missed out on the Champions League.

A seven-time European champion, Milan is under pressure to return to the lucrative Champions League as it deals with a UEFA financial fair play investigation. Milan last played in the Champions League in 2013-14.

Official: Mata signs new two-year contract with option at Man United

By Daniel KarellJun 19, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
Manchester United is expected to experience some large turnover this summer, but at least one veteran will be staying into the future.

Man United confirmed the news that Juan Mata has signed a new two-year contract with the club. The deal also includes an option for a third year, though it’s unclear whether it’s a club or player option. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed, though the Guardian reported on Tuesday that Mata’s previous contract paid the Spanish midfielder around $9.2 million per season.

“It is a real honor to continue to represent this amazing club and our incredible fans. I have been at Manchester United for five years and I am proud to call Old Trafford my home,” Mata said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and his fantastic coaching staff; the vision that they have for the club is truly exciting and I am so happy that I will be a part of that.”

Like teammates Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia, Mata’s contract was coming to an end this summer. However, unlike the former two players, Mata has agreed to stay, though it’s likely on a much smaller contract considering his diminishing appearances the last few seasons.

Mata made just 22 starts this past season for Man United, the lowest in his career since moving to England from Valencia. He also finished with just six goals in 42 games, one of his lowest outputs in years. Now 31-years old, Mata is likely being kept around to be a father figure of sorts for the young and transitioning Man United squad, as well as providing some midfield guile as either a No. 10 or a passing No. 6 that can start the attacking moves from deep.

“Juan is the ultimate professional and one of the most intelligent players I have worked with,” Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in a statement. “He is a great example to our younger players in his approach. He understands what it means to be a Manchester United player and has embraced everything about this great club.

“As well as everything he brings on the pitch, we have some fantastic young players here and I know that Juan’s vast experience will help them to reach their potential over the coming seasons. I am delighted that he has signed a new contract, as I know that his talent and mentality will be invaluable to the squad.”

The former Chelsea midfielder joined Man United in a mid-season transfer in January 2014, reportedly worth more than $47 million.

Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Group D finale

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT
Group D takes center stage at the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday, as there is everything still to play for.

England and Japan clash in Nice with a point enough for the Lionesses to finish top of the group, while Japan know a win will clinch top spot and a draw will seal second. There is some talk that Phil Neville‘s England may ease off the gas and try to finish second in the group to give themselves an easier path in the knockout rounds.

As for Argentina and Scotland who meet in Paris, neither team has won so far in Group D and a victory for Argentina would see them into the last 16 and Scotland need a win and help to advance as one of the best third-place teams.

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.

Here is your full schedule for Wednesday, June 19 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group D: Scotland v. Argentina – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group D: Japan v. England – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE