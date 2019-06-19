Women’s World Cup: England win group, Argentina completes historic comeback (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There were only two games on tap during Wednesday’s Women’s World Cup action, but it certainly didn’t lack in any drama, as VAR decisions reared its ugly head.

Here’s a roundup of what went down in Nice and Paris.

[2019 Women’s World Cup: Marta sets record, Kerr scores again]

England 2-0 Japan

Forward Ellen White scored a brace for the Three Lions as it completed a perfect run through the group stage, beating Japan, 2-0 in the final group stage match. England dominated the match throughout, as Japan looked a shell of the nation that made it to the last two World Cup finals.

Phil Neville employed the Three Lions to use a high press and it worked, constantly forcing Japan into turnovers, one of which set up the opener.

1 – England, who now progress as group D winners, have won all three of their group stages matches at the Women’s World Cup for the very first time. Roaring. #FIFAWWC #ENG #JPNENG pic.twitter.com/E9roJhEy26 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2019

Georgia Stanway used a nice turn, change of pace and strength to hold off her defender before finding White in space. White beat Japan’s offside trap before dinking a shot past Japan’s Ayaka Yamashita.

Yuka Sugasawa gave Japan some life in the second half with her introduction in the 61st minute, but White scored her second goal of the match in the 84th minute to basically put the match away.

Argentina 3-3 Scotland

Argentina completed an historic comeback over Scotland, scoring three goals in the final 20 minutes plus stoppage time of the match at the Parc des Princes in Paris to draw, 3-3, knocking Scotland out of the tournament.

VAR played a big role late, as Argentina were awarded a penalty kick and then given a re-take after Lee Alexander jumped off her line before making the save.

3 – Argentina have become the first ever side to come from three goals down to avoid defeat in a Women’s World Cup match. Drama. #FIFAWWC #ARG #SCOARG pic.twitter.com/wjF9EiPRQC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2019

Thursday’s Women’s World Cup schedule

Group E

Netherlands v. Canada — 12 p.m. ET

Cameroon v. New Zealand — 12 p.m. ET

Group F

Sweden v. USA — 3 p.m. ET

Thailand v. Chile — 3 p.m. ET