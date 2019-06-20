FOLLOW LIVE: Gold Cup action tonight with Nicaragua and Costa Rica

There’s a duo of Gold Cup games on tonight as Group A has already seen its second round of matches and Group B now gets its turn.
First up is Nicaragua who looks to turn around a brutal start after falling 4-0 to Costa Rica. They now draw Haiti who won 2-1 over Bermuda last time out, the country’s first-ever Gold Cup win. Nicaragua needs more from attacking players like Jorge Betancur and Renato Punyed if they are to get the win.
The nightcap is Costa Rica and Bermuda with the former hoping to secure a place in the knockout stage of the tournament with a win. Keylor Navas leads the way for Costa Rica yet again, staring down his 89th international cap. While this match appears to be a mismatch, Bermuda has logged goals in two of their last five games against Costa Rica, so there could be some excitement if the favorites aren’t fully focused.