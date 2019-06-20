More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
FOLLOW LIVE: Gold Cup action tonight with Nicaragua and Costa Rica

By Kyle BonnJun 20, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT
There’s a duo of Gold Cup games on tonight as Group A has already seen its second round of matches and Group B now gets its turn.

First up is Nicaragua who looks to turn around a brutal start after falling 4-0 to Costa Rica. They now draw Haiti who won 2-1 over Bermuda last time out, the country’s first-ever Gold Cup win. Nicaragua needs more from attacking players like Jorge Betancur and Renato Punyed if they are to get the win.

The nightcap is Costa Rica and Bermuda with the former hoping to secure a place in the knockout stage of the tournament with a win. Keylor Navas leads the way for Costa Rica yet again, staring down his 89th international cap. While this match appears to be a mismatch, Bermuda has logged goals in two of their last five games against Costa Rica, so there could be some excitement if the favorites aren’t fully focused.

Watch Live: Uruguay takes on Copa America visitors Japan

By Kyle BonnJun 20, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
Uruguay looks to continue its hot start to the 2019 Copa America when they take on tournament guests Japan in Porto Alegre.

A hot first half saw Uruguay down Ecuador 4-0 in its opener and positioned the South American giants well in Group C alongside fellow 4-0 winners Chile. A Uruguay win tonight and Chile win tomorrow against Ecuador would see both sides clinch spots in the knockout stage.

[ WATCH LIVE: Uruguay vs. Japan on Telemundo Deportes ]

Manager Oscar Tabarez has made one change to his starting lineup against Japan, installing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira in place of Matias Vecino who will miss the rest of the Copa America with a thigh injury. Otherwise, the team is unchanged with Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez, and Nicolas Lodiero manning the front lines.

For Japan, there is still plenty riding on this match as well despite their poor start. The Asian side can still qualify for the knockout stage in a number of ways, including one of two third-place slots. Still, they need points for that to happen and with each of the other two groups sporting third-place teams that have picked up points, Japan is behind the eight ball.

LINEUPS

Uruguay: Muslera; Caceres, Godin, Giminez, Laxalt; Nandez, Betancur, Torreira; Lodeiro, Cavani, Suarez.
Bench: Campana, Silva, Coates, G Gonzalez, Saracchi, Valverde, Arrascaeta, Pereiro, J Rodriguez, Stuani, M Gomez.

Japan: Kawashima, Sugioka, Itakura, Ueda, Tomiyasu, Shibasaki, Nakajima, Miyoshi, Shinji Okazaki, Iwata, Hiroki Abe.
Bench: Nakayama, Suga, Matsumoto, Tatsuta, Hara, Osako, Kubo, Kojima, Ito, Ueda, Watanabe, Maeda.

Women’s World Cup knockout round is set

By Kyle BonnJun 20, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT
The group stage is complete at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, the knockout stage bracket is set, and now the do-or-die truly begins in France.

There were six group winners to lead the way in France, Germany, Italy, England, the Netherlands, and the United States, with five of the six advancing via a perfect 3-0-0 record. Only Italy suffered a loss, dropping its group stage finale 1-0 to Brazil but winning the group on goal differential.

Six runners-up also moved on in Norway, Spain, Australia, Japan, Canada, and Sweden. Finally, four third-place finishers clinch a spot with Brazil, China, Cameroon, and Nigeria taking those slots. Chile had a golden opportunity to bump Nigeria and advance, needing a 3-0 win over Thailand to earn a place, but already up 2-0 they struck the crossbar with an 83rd minute penalty, ultimately not able to make up the necessary goal differential.

Chile instead joins South Korea, South Africa, Jamaica, Argentina, Scotland, New Zealand, and Thailand as the teams going home. Also notable, with Cameroon and Nigeria through via the third-place table, two African teams advance to the Round of 16 for the first time in Women’s World Cup history.

Thus, with all that set, here are the Round of 16 matchups in bracket order:

Round of 16 games

Norway vs. Australia (June 22, Nice)
England vs. Cameroon (June 23, Valenciennes)

France vs. Brazil (June 23, Le Havre)
Spain vs. United States (June 24, Reims)

Italy vs. China (June 25, Montpellier)
Netherlands vs. Japan (June 25, Rennes)

Germany vs. Nigeria (June 22, Grenoble)
Sweden vs. Canada (June 24, Paris)

USWNT tops World Cup group with 2-0 win over Sweden

By Kyle BonnJun 20, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Jill Ellis said the United States wouldn’t duck France in the knockout stages, and they echoed that sentiment on the field, downing Sweden 2-0 and emphatically winning Group F. The win means they will earn a Round of 16 matchup with Spain, and would likely meet the hosts in the quarterfinals if both teams hold strong in their first knockout game.

The meeting between the two teams was the sixth in Women’s World Cup play, including a fifth straight, both records. While Sweden had its moments, the game was controlled by the favorites and was never really in doubt. The second goal came in controversial fashion, but it had been coming as the U.S. came out firing and scored early in both halves.

It took no time for the United States to get on the board just three minutes in as Megan Rapinoe mishit a corner and sent in a worm burner that somehow squirted through the Swedish defense and fell to Lindsay Horan on the doorstep who was free on a late charge to tap in the opening goal.

After the opener, the U.S. continued to dominate attacking possession, and Crystal Dunn had a pair of half-chances, putting both over the bar. Alex Morgan then got on the end of a Sam Mewis ball and looked for an audacious chip but just missed the far post.

Sweden built into the game by the 20th minute and had a golden opportunity as Kosovare Asllani found space down the right half of the box but her shot was weak and right at Alyssa Naeher. Towards the end of the first half Naeher was tested again, diving to punch away a Sweden cross from the right. Otherwise, the first half was all the United States, looking to break Sweden down to put the game away.

After the break, Jill Ellis made a change to bring on Carli Lloyd for Alex Morgan, the latter of whom appeared slightly dinged up and was brought off as a precaution. The appearance for Lloyd is her 277th cap for the United States, passing Mia Hamm for third all-time with the country.

The U.S. came out of the break as strong as they started the game, and Tobin Heath put the United States 2-0 up from a very tight angle. The goal was reviewed by VAR after replay appeared to show Carli Lloyd offside on the play as she looked to receive the cross which eventually rebounded to Heath, but the referee allowed the goal to stand despite Lloyd’s influence on the play. Also controversially, the goal was later changed by FIFA to an own-goal by Sweden defender Jonna Anderson who was defending Heath on the play.

The goal woke up Sweden who tested Nahaer on two separate occasions before the hour mark, but the U.S. goalkeeper held firm. A free-kick from the left edge of the U.S. box on 70 minutes came close to the near post but no Sweden attacker could get a head to the delivery.

Lloyd had a chance to extend both the lead and her goal streak with a chance in the 90th minute but on a breakaway ball from Mewis she fired her wide-open chance straight at Hedvig Lindahl who stayed strong to make the save. With the win, the United States wins the group with a perfect 3-0 record and a stunning +18 goal differential. They move on to the knockout stage to play Spain in the Round of 16, with a potential meeting with France looming in the quarterfinals.

Reports: Rabiot picks Juventus, will sign five-year contract

By Kyle BonnJun 20, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT
According to a report by Football Italia which corroborates an earlier report by Sky Italia, former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has decided to sign with Juventus and will sign a five-year contract with the Italian champions.

The decision means Manchester United will miss out on the free agent midfielder, having reportedly submitted an offer. Rabiot had previously admitted his final decision was between those two teams.

The reports say that his deal with Juventus will be worth $7.9 million per year plus an $11.3 million signing bonus. According to a report by Goal.com’s Romeo Agresti, Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici has led the charge for the club and has worked heavily to convince Rabiot’s mother and agent Veronique of the agreement.

Rabiot becomes the second high-profile free-agent midfielder to sign with Juventus, following Aaron Ramsey. He will have heavy competition in the Juventus midfield with Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Betancur, and Emre Can all vying for time in the center of the pitch. It is worth noting that Matuidi and Khedira are both 32 years old, and the latter has suffered through numerous injury troubles over the last few years.

The 24-year-old French midfielder is a highly regarded talent, but has been plagued by off-field troubles at both the club and national team levels. Veronique has also been criticized for her outspoken attack of PSG’s handling of contract extension negotiations. Rabiot was a regular in the PSG lineup until he was frozen out for refusing a contract extension, not appearing for the club after early December.