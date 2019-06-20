More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Japan draws Uruguay 2-2 in Copa America amid more VAR controversy

By Kyle BonnJun 20, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT
Uruguay will be disappointed to have drawn Japan 2-2 in Copa America Group B play in a wild game on Thursday night, but it could have been so much worse had VAR done its job correctly. It was a shame VAR overshadowed much of the action on the field, because the game itself was an exciting, end-to-end affair.

A pair of very poor decisions both tilted in Uruguay’s favor in a game that Japan will feel they should have won. In the first half, a ridiculous penalty was given to Uruguay after VAR somehow advised a review and the referee was convinced by a flailing Edinson Cavani. The second came soon after halftime as Japan should have earned an obvious penalty of their own, but the referee didn’t point to the spot and VAR didn’t even suggest a review.

Japan opened the scoring in the 25th minute with an absolutely vicious counter led by Koji Miyoshi who took a cross-field ball down the right by Gaku Shibasaki and burst down the right one-on-one with Diego Laxalt. The Yokohama attacker took it himself, cutting towards the end line with his right and roofing the shot past Laxalt and beating Fernando Muslera at his near post.

Edinson Cavani went down in the penalty area minutes later, rolling around in pain, and on a check of VAR the referee awarded a penalty as he harshly determined Naomichi Ueda committed a foul with a high boot which Cavani struck on the follow-through of a volley attempt. Luis Suarez stepped up to the spot and buried his penalty, sending goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima the wrong way to equalize.

With the score level, Uruguay began assert itself. Cavani came inches from a wonder goal, firing with his left from well outside the box and striking the corner of the post from miles away. He came close to another with an audacious chip minutes later, but missed just high and over the bar. Japan held the majority of possession before halftime but couldn’t find a good opening.

After the break, a blatant penalty to Japan was not given by the referee or reviewed by the video assistants as Uruguay substitue Giovanni Gonzalez – on for Laxalt – clearly left a leg in the path of Shoya Nakajima who went to ground.

The chances went back and forth as both teams survived breakaways, with Cavani kept out by Kawashima down one end before Myoshi took too long to settle and get a shot off, allowing the Uruguay defense to recover and block the effort. They would eventually grab the lead as Japan broke down the left and a cross from Shoya Nakajima was palmed away by a diving Muslera, but the rebound fell right into the path of Miyoshi who bagged his second with a leap.

The lead would not last long, however, as Jose Gimenez was on hand to head home a Uruguay corner just eight minutes later and bring Uruguay back level. The Atletico Madrid defender delivered a pinpoint header that found the side netting at the far post, leaving Kawashima no chance.

Uruguay began to seize control of the game, but Kawashima came up huge to keep the game level as he came off his line in traffic to stonewall a Uruguay attack after Cavani again went to ground. They struck the crossbar again as Luis Suarez got his head to a Martin Caceres cross but only found the woodwork. The pressure increased as time wound down into the final 10 minutes, and Suarez again missed as he fired a turnaround volley wide left in stoppage time.

The South American side couldn’t find a winner as the final whistle was blown, and Japan deservedly had something to show for its efforts. Uruguay moves to the top of Group C with four points with Chile’s chance to jump them tomorrow, while Japan grabs its first point of the competition but has an uphill battle with a matchup against defending champions Chile in the final group match.

Haiti tops Nicaragua, clinches spot in Gold Cup knockouts

By Kyle BonnJun 20, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
Just days after securing its first-ever Gold Cup win, Haiti has secured its first-ever spot in the Gold Cup knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Nicaragua, giving them six points in Group B play.

The first came in the 24th minute as they pinged the ball around the top of the box before Steeven Saba let fly a speculative shot from the top of the box that skittered through traffic and seemed to catch Nicaragua goalkeeper Justo Lorente off guard, as his dive was late and the ball found the back of the net.

The second came on another Nicaragua error at the back as a shot through traffic from Derrick Etienne deflected off defender Manuel Rosas and kicked around a diving Lorente straight into the net.

Nicaragua pressed hard for a winner but again had no end product to show for it, holding 70% of possession but creating just three shots on target the entire match. After drawing a blank against Costa Rica in the opener, Nicaragua’s attack slumped again in a foul-heavy match that saw the referee blow his whistle a combined 35 times and hand out six yellow cards, four to Haiti as they looked to hang on late.

Haiti will now test itself against Costa Rica in its final group stage match with a chance to win the group while Nicaragua would be eliminated with a Costa Rica win or draw in the evening match against Bermuda.

FOLLOW LIVE: Gold Cup action tonight with Nicaragua and Costa Rica

By Kyle BonnJun 20, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT
There’s a duo of Gold Cup games on tonight as Group A has already seen its second round of matches and Group B now gets its turn.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: Latest Gold Cup scores ]

First up is Nicaragua who looks to turn around a brutal start after falling 4-0 to Costa Rica. They now draw Haiti who won 2-1 over Bermuda last time out, the country’s first-ever Gold Cup win. Nicaragua needs more from attacking players like Jorge Betancur and Renato Punyed if they are to get the win.

The nightcap is Costa Rica and Bermuda with the former hoping to secure a place in the knockout stage of the tournament with a win. Keylor Navas is not at the Gold Cup but Costa Rica still has a strong, first-choice squad led by Celso Borges who was fabulous in the win over Nicaragua. While this match appears to be a mismatch, Bermuda has logged goals in two of their last five games against Costa Rica, so there could be some excitement if the favorites aren’t fully focused.

Watch Live: Uruguay takes on Copa America visitors Japan

By Kyle BonnJun 20, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
Uruguay looks to continue its hot start to the 2019 Copa America when they take on tournament guests Japan in Porto Alegre.

A hot first half saw Uruguay down Ecuador 4-0 in its opener and positioned the South American giants well in Group C alongside fellow 4-0 winners Chile. A Uruguay win tonight and Chile win tomorrow against Ecuador would see both sides clinch spots in the knockout stage.

[ WATCH LIVE: Uruguay vs. Japan on Telemundo Deportes ]

Manager Oscar Tabarez has made one change to his starting lineup against Japan, installing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira in place of Matias Vecino who will miss the rest of the Copa America with a thigh injury. Otherwise, the team is unchanged with Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez, and Nicolas Lodiero manning the front lines.

For Japan, there is still plenty riding on this match as well despite their poor start. The Asian side can still qualify for the knockout stage in a number of ways, including one of two third-place slots. Still, they need points for that to happen and with each of the other two groups sporting third-place teams that have picked up points, Japan is behind the eight ball.

LINEUPS

Uruguay: Muslera; Caceres, Godin, Giminez, Laxalt; Nandez, Betancur, Torreira; Lodeiro, Cavani, Suarez.
Bench: Campana, Silva, Coates, G Gonzalez, Saracchi, Valverde, Arrascaeta, Pereiro, J Rodriguez, Stuani, M Gomez.

Japan: Kawashima, Sugioka, Itakura, Ueda, Tomiyasu, Shibasaki, Nakajima, Miyoshi, Shinji Okazaki, Iwata, Hiroki Abe.
Bench: Nakayama, Suga, Matsumoto, Tatsuta, Hara, Osako, Kubo, Kojima, Ito, Ueda, Watanabe, Maeda.

Women’s World Cup knockout round is set

By Kyle BonnJun 20, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT
The group stage is complete at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, the knockout stage bracket is set, and now the do-or-die truly begins in France.

There were six group winners to lead the way in France, Germany, Italy, England, the Netherlands, and the United States, with five of the six advancing via a perfect 3-0-0 record. Only Italy suffered a loss, dropping its group stage finale 1-0 to Brazil but winning the group on goal differential.

Six runners-up also moved on in Norway, Spain, Australia, Japan, Canada, and Sweden. Finally, four third-place finishers clinch a spot with Brazil, China, Cameroon, and Nigeria taking those slots. Chile had a golden opportunity to bump Nigeria and advance, needing a 3-0 win over Thailand to earn a place, but already up 2-0 they struck the crossbar with an 83rd minute penalty, ultimately not able to make up the necessary goal differential.

Chile instead joins South Korea, South Africa, Jamaica, Argentina, Scotland, New Zealand, and Thailand as the teams going home. Also notable, with Cameroon and Nigeria through via the third-place table, two African teams advance to the Round of 16 for the first time in Women’s World Cup history.

Thus, with all that set, here are the Round of 16 matchups in bracket order:

Round of 16 games

Norway vs. Australia (June 22, Nice)
England vs. Cameroon (June 23, Valenciennes)

France vs. Brazil (June 23, Le Havre)
Spain vs. United States (June 24, Reims)

Italy vs. China (June 25, Montpellier)
Netherlands vs. Japan (June 25, Rennes)

Germany vs. Nigeria (June 22, Grenoble)
Sweden vs. Canada (June 24, Paris)