Reports: Rabiot picks Juventus, will sign five-year contract

According to a report by Football Italia which corroborates an earlier report by Sky Italia, former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has decided to sign with Juventus and will sign a five-year contract with the Italian champions.

The decision means Manchester United will miss out on the free agent midfielder, having reportedly submitted an offer. Rabiot had previously admitted his final decision was between those two teams.

The reports say that his deal with Juventus will be worth $7.9 million per year plus an $11.3 million signing bonus. According to a report by Goal.com’s Romeo Agresti, Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici has led the charge for the club and has worked heavily to convince Rabiot’s mother and agent Veronique of the agreement.

Rabiot becomes the second high-profile free-agent midfielder to sign with Juventus, following Aaron Ramsey. He will have heavy competition in the Juventus midfield with Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Betancur, and Emre Can all vying for time in the center of the pitch. It is worth noting that Matuidi and Khedira are both 32 years old, and the latter has suffered through numerous injury troubles over the last few years.

The 24-year-old French midfielder is a highly regarded talent, but has been plagued by off-field troubles at both the club and national team levels. Veronique has also been criticized for her outspoken attack of PSG’s handling of contract extension negotiations. Rabiot was a regular in the PSG lineup until he was frozen out for refusing a contract extension, not appearing for the club after early December.

