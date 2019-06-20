More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sarri introduced at Juve: “Crowning achievement of a very long career”

By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
Maurizio Sarri feels like he’s just been named CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

He’s home in Italy, atop his game, and leading the champions into a new season.

“Juventus, the biggest club in Italy at the moment, gave me an opportunity to return to Italy,” he said in his introductory press conference.

“It’s the crowning achievement of a very long career. I have never seen such determination from a club when it came to hiring a coach like me. They showed a great attitude which convinced me.”

Sarri spent one season at Chelsea, and some say his Europa League title and League Cup Final appearance flattered to deceive.

But his arrival at Stamford Bridge was a stop on a long journey through football. He managed 15 years before reaching Serie B with Pescara, getting Empoli promoted to Serie A in 2014, and gave his new club a scare for two seasons at Napoli.

He was asked what he expects from his time at Juve?

“I expect to wake up each morning and study each possible way of winning the matches. It’s not a mechanism: to win again and again is always harder than winning. Juventus have an obligation to always win straight away. There is a need to have clear ideas over two or three players who can make the difference and put them in an environment to express themselves to the maximum. Then the formation will be dictated by that. It’s been a long journey for me made up of gradual steps. I’m happy to be at the most important team in Italy and this is a further step forward after the experience at Chelsea.”

Can he be the man to push over the top in the UEFA Champions League?

Photo by Celso Junior/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2019, 11:39 AM EDT
The United States women’s national team is hoping Wednesday’s 2019 Women’s World Cup action ends with a Group F title and a measure of revenge.

Old rivals Sweden are the opponents for the first time since June 8, 2017. It’s also the first time the Yanks will meet the Swedes in a tournament since they were knocked out of the 2016 Olympics at the quarterfinal stage.

Whether Chile or Thailand is alive for a potential group stage match depends on the Noon ET starts.

Both would love to see a draw between New Zealand and Cameroon before a hopeful victory over each other.

Canada and the Netherlands also kickoff at Noon ET, with the Canadians needing a win since the Dutch hold the tiebreaker via goals scored.

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.

[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]

Here is your full schedule for Thursday, June 20 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group E: Netherlands v. Canada – Noon p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group E: Cameroon v. New Zealand – Noon p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group F: Thailand v. Chile – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group F: USWNT v. Sweden – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

USOC wrap: Saint Louis, New Mexico knock out MLS sides (video)

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2019, 9:31 AM EDT
USL sides delivered the drama on Wednesday night and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup got five more quarterfinalists to join Atlanta United and Minnesota United.

Still to come Thursday, LAFC and San Jose will decide the eighth slot and a date with Portland Timbers.

DC United 1-2 New York City FC

Wayne Rooney‘s 32nd minute goal gave the hosts a lead which would only last six minutes, as Alexandru Mitrita and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi made it 2-1 before halftime on the way to an away win at Audi Field.

Portland Timbers 4-0 LA Galaxy

Three goals in nine first half minutes helped spring Portland to an easy win over disinterested LA. Guillermo Barros Schelotto didn’t bring the majority of his first choice stars to Oregon, and the Timbers routed their Western Conference opposition to the tune of a 19-7 edge in shots.

Saint Louis FC 1-0 FC Cincinnati

They won’t be forgetting this any time soon; Saint Louis got a stoppage time goal from Sam Fink against their old USL rivals to book a place in the USOC quarterfinals.

Orlando City 2-1 New England Revolution

What began with stars on the bench and a 0-0 score line through 90 minutes really escalated quickly in extra time. Benji Michel and Tesho Akindele gave Orlando a 2-0 lead through 15 minutes of extra time, but Carles Gil set up Justin Rennecks early in the second frame to up the drama. Ultimately, Nani‘s men had enough despite New England’s 22 shots.

FC Dallas 1-2 New Mexico United

FC Dallas took the lead through U-20 World Cup star Brandon Servania, but Kevaughn Frater scored again, and ex-Colorado Rapids draft pick Sam Hamilton added the match winner.

Copa America: Messi penalty saves Argentina point, Colombia wins

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 20, 2019, 8:37 AM EDT
The 2019 Copa America isn’t going much better for Argentina than the 2018 World Cup, with a slow defense and a lack of playmakers in the middle of the park keeping the Albiceleste from making a real difference in the tournament.

Argentina followed up its 2-0 defeat to Colombia with a 1-1 draw against Paraguay, Wednesday evening at the Estadio Mineirão in Belo Horizonte. Lionel Messi scored the lone goal for Argentina on a penalty kick after the referee had consulted with the video assistant referees on a potential handball on a shot from Messi that was deflected wide by a flailing arm.

That means Argentina though still hasn’t scored a goal in open play after 180 minutes with the likes of Messi, Sergio Aguero and Giovanni Lo Celso on the field.

Paraguay looked dangerous throughout the night, with speedy wingers like Almiron and attacker Derlis Gonzalez making life oh so difficult for Nicolas Otamendi, who ended up having to take a yellow card in the second half after being beaten for pace and not wanting to give up a breakaway.

It was one of those attacks in transition which led to the first goal. Miguel Almiron picked up a pass in his own half and went on a bursting, marauding run down the left wing all the way to the byline. Almiron then crossed into the middle where Richard Sanchez arrived and sliced a strike home.

Argentina was given a lifeline early in the second half after an attack that nearly produced a goal. Sergio Aguero chipped a ball into the middle where Lautaro Martinez had a shot go off the crossbar. Messi corralled a rebound, turned and fired in the 50th minute but his show went wide.

A VAR check though showed that it was deflected off the arm of Paraguay defender Ivan Piris, leading to an Argentina penalty kick, one Messi blasted home to tie the game.

Two minutes later, Paraguay could have taken the lead as Otamendi lost Gonzalez and tackled him from behind, making it an easy decision for the referee. However, Gonzalez produced a poor penalty and it was easily saved by Argentina’s Franco Armani.

Argentina now heads into basically a must-win game against Qatar if it wants to advance.

Earlier, Colombia topped Qatar, 1-0, in a pretty evenly-played game. However, it was the world class passing of James Rodriguez that made the difference.

The Colombian’s delightful chip into the box found the head of big-bodied Duvan Zapata, who powered a header home in the 86th minute to give Colombia the win, and earn it a place in the knockout round.

PGMOL: No goalkeeper VAR review on Premier League penalties

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

MORE: Video Assistant Referee

UCL AT HALF: Early drama for Spurs-Man City, Liverpool-Porto

Thank you, PGMOL.

Professional Games Match Officials Limited will not, and we repeat not, use Video Assistant Referee to review goalkeeper positioning on penalty kicks in the Premier League.

We may bake a cake.

There’s a new FIFA law which states that at least one foot must be on the goal line during penalty kicks, which has caused delays, controversy, and frankly nothing positive during the Women’s World Cup amongst other summer events.

According to Sky Sports, PGMOL says VAR is “an ongoing process and will continue to be looked at during the season.”

The rule will be enforced by on-field officials.

Scotland’s World Cup hopes were dashed by a blown 3-goal lead against Argentina which included a VAR-awarded penalty. That kick was retaken after a Lee Alexander save because she left her line.

Nigeria suffered the same fate earlier in the tournament, and the U-20 World Cup has also experienced such fun.