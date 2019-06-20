Sarri introduced at Juve: “Crowning achievement of a very long career”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maurizio Sarri feels like he’s just been named CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

He’s home in Italy, atop his game, and leading the champions into a new season.

“Juventus, the biggest club in Italy at the moment, gave me an opportunity to return to Italy,” he said in his introductory press conference.

“It’s the crowning achievement of a very long career. I have never seen such determination from a club when it came to hiring a coach like me. They showed a great attitude which convinced me.”

[ MORE: VAR will not review GKs on PKs in PL ]

Sarri spent one season at Chelsea, and some say his Europa League title and League Cup Final appearance flattered to deceive.

But his arrival at Stamford Bridge was a stop on a long journey through football. He managed 15 years before reaching Serie B with Pescara, getting Empoli promoted to Serie A in 2014, and gave his new club a scare for two seasons at Napoli.

He was asked what he expects from his time at Juve?

“I expect to wake up each morning and study each possible way of winning the matches. It’s not a mechanism: to win again and again is always harder than winning. Juventus have an obligation to always win straight away. There is a need to have clear ideas over two or three players who can make the difference and put them in an environment to express themselves to the maximum. Then the formation will be dictated by that. It’s been a long journey for me made up of gradual steps. I’m happy to be at the most important team in Italy and this is a further step forward after the experience at Chelsea.”

Can he be the man to push over the top in the UEFA Champions League?

Follow @NicholasMendola