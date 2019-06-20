Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Group E, F finales

The United States women’s national team is hoping Wednesday’s 2019 Women’s World Cup action ends with a Group F title and a measure of revenge.
Old rivals Sweden are the opponents for the first time since June 8, 2017. It’s also the first time the Yanks will meet the Swedes in a tournament since they were knocked out of the 2016 Olympics at the quarterfinal stage.
Whether Chile or Thailand is alive for a potential group stage match depends on the Noon ET starts.
Both would love to see a draw between New Zealand and Cameroon before a hopeful victory over each other.
Canada and the Netherlands also kickoff at Noon ET, with the Canadians needing a win since the Dutch hold the tiebreaker via goals scored.
You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.
Here is your full schedule for Thursday, June 20 at the Women’s World Cup.
2019 Women’s World Cup schedule
Group E: Netherlands v. Canada – Noon p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group E: Cameroon v. New Zealand – Noon p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group F: Thailand v. Chile – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group F: USWNT v. Sweden – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE