Women’s World Cup knockout round is set

The group stage is complete at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, the knockout stage bracket is set, and now the do-or-die truly begins in France.
There were six group winners to lead the way in France, Germany, Italy, England, the Netherlands, and the United States, with five of the six advancing via a perfect 3-0-0 record. Only Italy suffered a loss, dropping its group stage finale 1-0 to Brazil but winning the group on goal differential.
Six runners-up also moved on in Norway, Spain, Australia, Japan, Canada, and Sweden. Finally, four third-place finishers clinch a spot with Brazil, China, Cameroon, and Nigeria taking those slots. Chile had a golden opportunity to bump Nigeria and advance, needing a 3-0 win over Thailand to earn a place, but already up 2-0 they struck the crossbar with an 83rd minute penalty, ultimately not able to make up the necessary goal differential.
Chile instead joins South Korea, South Africa, Jamaica, Argentina, Scotland, New Zealand, and Thailand as the teams going home. Also notable, with Cameroon and Nigeria through via the third-place table, two African teams advance to the Round of 16 for the first time in Women’s World Cup history.
Thus, with all that set, here are the Round of 16 matchups in bracket order:
Round of 16 games
Norway vs. Australia (June 22, Nice)
England vs. Cameroon (June 23, Valenciennes)
France vs. Brazil (June 23, Le Havre)
Spain vs. United States (June 24, Reims)
Italy vs. China (June 25, Montpellier)
Netherlands vs. Japan (June 25, Rennes)
Germany vs. Nigeria (June 22, Grenoble)
Sweden vs. Canada (June 24, Paris)