Women’s World Cup: Netherlands win group; Cameroon saves blushes

Late goals secured winners for Cameroon and Netherlands, as Group E completed its group stage at the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

Lineth Beerensteyn’s late goal helped the Netherlands overcome a blown lead to win Group E of the 2019 Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 defeat of Canada on Thursday.

Anouk Dekker also scored for the Dutch, who will meet Japan in Rennes on June 25 in the Round of 16. Canada will meet the Group F runner-up in Paris on June 24.

Christine Sinclair scored for Canada, and is now two goals shy of Abby Wambach’s international record.

Janine Beckie thought she’s earned a first minute penalty, but a lengthy review by VAR didn’t change the awarding of the foul, rather moving it outside the 18.

Speaking of 18, teenager Jordyn Huitema was caught offside after slotting a 1v1 goal through the legs of Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal.

Dekker nodded a Sherida Spitse free kick home in the 54th minute, a lead that would only last six minutes.

Sinclair made it 1-1 with a sliding back post finish with aplomb. The cross from Ashley Lawrence off a perfect Huitema lay-off set-up the captain.

Desiree van Lunteren sent a cross into the box that Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe couldn’t handle, allowing substitute Beerensteyn to run onto the ball at the back post.

#WWCTelemundo ¡Cambio que funciona! Solo tenía 5 minutos dentro del terreno de juego y Lineth Beerensteyn responde de estamanera: remata un centro ganándole la espalda a Buchanan#NED 2-1 #CAN pic.twitter.com/ZB8x9etOTN — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 20, 2019

Cameroon 2-1 New Zealand

An own goal nearly made sure neither Cameroon nor New Zealand advanced as a third place team, but Ajara Nchout had other ideas.

Nchout’s early second half goal had looked to have been the difference, but Aurelle Awona’s clearing attempt ended with her hammering a cross into her own goal with 10 minutes to play.

It would’ve been a rough way to go out, but Nchout danced around a few defenders to score a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

#WWCTelemundo: ¡GO-LA-ZO de último minuto y #CMR se mete a octavos! 🤯⚽️ Con una jugada individual de lujo de @AjaraNjoya , las africanas le ganan a #NZL y avanzan a la siguiente ronda, eliminando también a #ARG 😱 pic.twitter.com/GqD8Um0zyx — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 20, 2019

