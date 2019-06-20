More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Women’s World Cup: Netherlands win group; Cameroon saves blushes

By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Late goals secured winners for Cameroon and Netherlands, as Group E completed its group stage at the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

Lineth Beerensteyn’s late goal helped the Netherlands overcome a blown lead to win Group E of the 2019 Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 defeat of Canada on Thursday.

Anouk Dekker also scored for the Dutch, who will meet Japan in Rennes on June 25 in the Round of 16. Canada will meet the Group F runner-up in Paris on June 24.

Christine Sinclair scored for Canada, and is now two goals shy of Abby Wambach’s international record.

Janine Beckie thought she’s earned a first minute penalty, but a lengthy review by VAR didn’t change the awarding of the foul, rather moving it outside the 18.

Speaking of 18, teenager Jordyn Huitema was caught offside after slotting a 1v1 goal through the legs of Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal.

Dekker nodded a Sherida Spitse free kick home in the 54th minute, a lead that would only last six minutes.

Sinclair made it 1-1 with a sliding back post finish with aplomb. The cross from Ashley Lawrence off a perfect Huitema lay-off set-up the captain.

Desiree van Lunteren sent a cross into the box that Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe couldn’t handle, allowing substitute Beerensteyn to run onto the ball at the back post.

Cameroon 2-1 New Zealand

An own goal nearly made sure neither Cameroon nor New Zealand advanced as a third place team, but Ajara Nchout had other ideas.

Nchout’s early second half goal had looked to have been the difference, but Aurelle Awona’s clearing attempt ended with her hammering a cross into her own goal with 10 minutes to play.

It would’ve been a rough way to go out, but Nchout danced around a few defenders to score a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – USWNT duels Sweden for group

Photo by Celso Junior/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States women’s national team is hoping Wednesday’s 2019 Women’s World Cup action ends with a Group F title and a measure of revenge.

Old rivals Sweden are the opponents for the first time since June 8, 2017. It’s also the first time the Yanks will meet the Swedes in a tournament since they were knocked out of the 2016 Olympics at the quarterfinal stage.

[ MORE: Women’s World Cup news ] 

Also, Chile needs to beat Thailand by three in order to advance to the knockout rounds, while Thailand would need to win by a World Cup record 15 to poetically make the knockouts by skipping ahead of Nigeria (3 points, minus-2 differential, two goals scored).

Earlier, Canada fell to the Netherlands while Cameroon beat New Zealand deep in stoppage. Full match replays are linked below.

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.

[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]

Here is your full schedule for Thursday, June 20 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group E: Netherlands 2-1 Canada – Noon p.m. ET – Full match replay
Group E: Cameroon 2-1 New Zealand – Noon p.m. ET – Full match replay
Group F: Thailand v. Chile – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group F: USWNT v. Sweden – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Sarri introduced at Juve: “Crowning achievement of a very long career”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Maurizio Sarri feels like he’s just been named CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

He’s home in Italy, atop his game, and leading the champions into a new season.

“Juventus, the biggest club in Italy at the moment, gave me an opportunity to return to Italy,” he said in his introductory press conference.

“It’s the crowning achievement of a very long career. I have never seen such determination from a club when it came to hiring a coach like me. They showed a great attitude which convinced me.”

[ MORE: VAR will not review GKs on PKs in PL ]

Sarri spent one season at Chelsea, and some say his Europa League title and League Cup Final appearance flattered to deceive.

But his arrival at Stamford Bridge was a stop on a long journey through football. He managed 15 years before reaching Serie B with Pescara, getting Empoli promoted to Serie A in 2014, and gave his new club a scare for two seasons at Napoli.

He was asked what he expects from his time at Juve?

“I expect to wake up each morning and study each possible way of winning the matches. It’s not a mechanism: to win again and again is always harder than winning. Juventus have an obligation to always win straight away. There is a need to have clear ideas over two or three players who can make the difference and put them in an environment to express themselves to the maximum. Then the formation will be dictated by that. It’s been a long journey for me made up of gradual steps. I’m happy to be at the most important team in Italy and this is a further step forward after the experience at Chelsea.”

Can he be the man to push over the top in the UEFA Champions League?

Transfer rumor roundup: Many circle around Real Madrid

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: Transfer news

Reports: Mata agrees to stay with Manchester United Transfer rumors: Bale will not be loaned; Justin to Villa, Leicester; RSL winger to PL Top 10 Premier League stars set for summer transfers

Given the major buys of Real Madrid this summer, it’s no surprise that clubs are trying to take advantage of La Liga’s giants need to sell talent.

While Gareth Bale‘s future is the target of many transfer reports, there are many other pieces destined to move away from the Bernabeu.

Real has been tempting Financial Fair Player this summer, backing up the armored cars to the banks of Chelsea (Eden Hazard), Eintracht Frankfurt (Luka Jovic), and Eder Militao (Porto) amongst others.

AS says that AC Milan is asking about Dani Ceballos, Mariano Díaz and Martin Ødegaard.

The 25-year-old Diaz cost Madrid more than $22 million to buy back from Lyon last summer after an 18-goal Ligue 1 season in his only season away from Real. He scored three times in limited minutes last season, and has said he wants to prove himself at Real despite a link to Fenerbahce.

Odegaard’s recruitment was an exhaustive journey that ultimately landed him at Real. Now 20 with 18 Norway caps, Odegaard has made just one senior appearance for Real since choosing the Madrid side after his time at Stromsgodset. He posted eight goals and 11 assists for Vitesse in the Eredivisie last season.

Ceballos turns 23 in August, and scored a career-high three goals this season. His best position is unclear, but the six-times capped Spanish international has a Champions League crown and a U-21 EURO Player of the Tournament award.

The trio could earn Real somewhere in the neighborhood of $80 million, though, and Ceballos has been linked with Spurs while Odegaard linked with another loan (Bayer Leverkusen, another step in his progression).

Real is said to be willing to give Spurs a good fee, $57 million, and Ceballos in exchange for Christian Eriksen. That would not help the FFP argument, but would make a certain amount of sense to Tottenham should they value Ceballos.

Eriksen posted eight goals and 12 assists in Premier League play, adding two and four in the Champions League. He won’t turn 28 until February.

USOC wrap: Saint Louis, New Mexico knock out MLS sides (video)

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2019, 9:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

USL sides delivered the drama on Wednesday night and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup got five more quarterfinalists to join Atlanta United and Minnesota United.

Still to come Thursday, LAFC and San Jose will decide the eighth slot and a date with Portland Timbers.

[ MORE: VAR will not review GKs on PKs in PL ]

DC United 1-2 New York City FC

Wayne Rooney‘s 32nd minute goal gave the hosts a lead which would only last six minutes, as Alexandru Mitrita and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi made it 2-1 before halftime on the way to an away win at Audi Field.

Portland Timbers 4-0 LA Galaxy

Three goals in nine first half minutes helped spring Portland to an easy win over disinterested LA. Guillermo Barros Schelotto didn’t bring the majority of his first choice stars to Oregon, and the Timbers routed their Western Conference opposition to the tune of a 19-7 edge in shots.

Saint Louis FC 1-0 FC Cincinnati

They won’t be forgetting this any time soon; Saint Louis got a stoppage time goal from Sam Fink against their old USL rivals to book a place in the USOC quarterfinals.

Orlando City 2-1 New England Revolution

What began with stars on the bench and a 0-0 score line through 90 minutes really escalated quickly in extra time. Benji Michel and Tesho Akindele gave Orlando a 2-0 lead through 15 minutes of extra time, but Carles Gil set up Justin Rennecks early in the second frame to up the drama. Ultimately, Nani‘s men had enough despite New England’s 22 shots.

FC Dallas 1-2 New Mexico United

FC Dallas took the lead through U-20 World Cup star Brandon Servania, but Kevaughn Frater scored again, and ex-Colorado Rapids draft pick Sam Hamilton added the match winner.