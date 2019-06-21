More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Alexis Sanchez secures win for Chile over Ecuador

By Kyle BonnJun 21, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT
Chile wasn’t exactly at its attacking best they displayed against Japan in the opener, but it got the job done as Alexis Sanchez and Jose Fuenzalida provided the firepower in a 2-1 win over Ecuador. The three points moved Chile into sole possession of the lead in Group C and secured a spot in the knockout stage for the defending champions.

The game had an edge from the opening whistle as Sebastian Mendez, newly installed into the Ecuador midfield after riding the bench for the opening loss to Uruguay, received a third minute yellow card for barging through the back of Charles Aranguiz. That spurred Chile on and they opened the scoring before the 10-minute mark, the second early goal Ecuador has conceded in its two Copa America matches.

Fuenzalida was the man to finish it off as a corner swung in and the ball pinged around the box until it rolled out to the 34-year-old where he fired a shot that found the inside of the far post. It put Ecuador behind early again after they shipped a sixth-minute opener to Nicolas Lodeiro and Uruguay a few days ago.

The game ground to a halt past the 20-minute mark as Chile settled in with the lead, but Ecuador found a moment with Chile a bit too relaxed. With Jefferson Orejuela on the ball in midfield and staring at acres of space down the middle, he burst forward and lofted a ball over the top to Romario Ibarra. The Minnesota United frontman lifted his leg up to tap the ball out of the air and to his teammate Mendez charging into the box. With Gary Medel left in Mendez’s wake, Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias came out of net and looked to smother the chance but instead chopped down Mendez and the referee awarded the clear penalty. Enner Valencia stepped up and blasted the ball through for Ecuador’s first goal of the tournament, leveling the game at 1-1.

In a tournament marred by constant VAR controversies, the problems continued as the referee initially gave nothing for a clear dive by Romario Ibarra under pressure from Arias. In a replay review that took nearly five minutes, the referee decided to change his decision and give a yellow card to Arias instead of carding Ibarra for simulation. All in all, it was the first yellow for Arias after he was not cautioned for the penalty earlier – which he should have been – so the farcical VAR booking thankfully did not see him sent off.

The second half started drab, but Chile bided its time and grabbed the lead in the 51st minute as an Aranguiz cross came in from the end line right of net and sailed the scrum in front of goal, only to fall at the back post where Alexis Sanchez was waiting. The Manchester United attacker delivered a pinpoint volley that chipped Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez and found the top-right corner.

Both sides had chances after Chile went ahead, but the defending champions looked more likely to score. Erick Pulgar nearly put Chile 3-1 up in the 65th minute but his bullet header off a corner was athletically saved by Dominguez with a diving stop to keep the ball from sneaking in under the crossbar. With time winding down, Ecuador’s job became monumental after Gabriel Achilier was sent off with a straight red card after a stray forearm caught Arturo Vidal in the head on an aerial challenge, and the referee immediately had his decision made.

Ecuador had little left to offer as Chile successfully saw out the game and picked up its second win of the group stage, securing a spot in the next round and eliminating Ecuador. Chile will round out the group stage with a match against Uruguay that will mean something for their opponents who have not yet secured a spot in the knockouts after slipping to a draw with Japan.

Report: Juventus now in the hunt for de Ligt with PSG stalling

By Kyle BonnJun 21, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT
According to a number of reports including Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio and Dutch paper De Telegraaf, young Ajax defender Mattijas de Ligt is in talks with Juventus and is closing in on a lucrative deal with the Italian champions.

Di Marzio reports that Juventus has stepped into the lead as talks with Paris Saint-Germain have stalled, and the Italian side is offering a massive contract worth between $17 and $23 million, which would make him the second-highest paid player in Serie A behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

De Telegraaf echoes the numbers Di Marzio reported, saying that de Ligt would cost Juventus just a hair under $80 million. At Juventus, de Ligt would have the chance to hone his craft alongside veterans Giorginio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, a fantastic developmental opportunity for the teen.

De Ligt is currently on vacation in Miami after completing Nations League duty with the Netherlands senior team where the 19-year-old helped his country take second in the inaugural edition of the competition. De Ligt saw his stock soar as Ajax reached the Champions League semifinals, taking down powerhouse sides in Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.

The Dutch teen is considered one of the premiere young defensive prospects in the world and was rumored to have interested Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but with agent Mino Raiola known for his ability to dig up massive contracts, it sounds as if the Juventus offer was too beefy to pass up.

Juventus has been active in the transfer market this summer, although their two biggest signings to this point have come via free transfers. The club has secured former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a massive contract and is reportedly on the verge of signing Adrien Rabiot from PSG. A splash for de Ligt would solidify Juventus as one of the early Champions League favorites with an aging defense now boosted by young talent plus a midfield bursting with big names and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack.

By Kyle BonnJun 21, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
Chile looks to continue its hot start as the defending Copa America champions meet Ecuador in Salvador.

[ WATCH LIVE: Chile vs. Ecuador ]

The tournament favorites topped Japan 4-0 in their opener four days ago and now have the chance to snatch sole possession of first place in Group C after Uruguay’s slip against Japan last night.

Eduardo Vargas scored a double against Japan and he leads the lines again tonight supported by Alexis Sanchez and Jose Fuenzalida. Chile boss Reinaldo Rueda makes no changes to the side that won its opener in convincing fashion, looking for the blistering start to continue.

For Ecuador, they hope for a stark turnaround after being blitzed by Uruguay 4-0 in the opening match. Head coach Hernan Dario Gomez has made heavy changes to the starting lineup, most notably benching Antonio Valencia and bringing Sebastian Mendez off the bench into the midfield. He has also brought Sao Paulo center-back Robert Arboleda into the side in place of Arturo Mina who had an own-goal in the loss to Uruguay.

Ecuador has gone five matches without a win, and Gomez received a vote of confidencee from the head of the Ecuadorian federation. “We are not understanding the reality of our football and that is not the fault of one or two people,” FEF president Francisco Egas told Ecuadorian radio station La Radio Redonda on Thursday. “If we believe that the crisis of the national team is the product of one person, we make a mistake already.  Today, we are paying for things that have not been done well for several years.”

Nonetheless, a shock victory over Chile would right the ship in a heartbeat and set Ecuador up for a shot at a knockout stage slot.

Egypt tops Zimbabwe 1-0 in Africa Cup of Nations opener

By Kyle BonnJun 21, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT
Egypt topped Zimbabwe 1-0 on a first-half strike from Kasimpasa winger Mahmoud Trezeguet to begin the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Four minutes before the break, the 24-year-old burst down the left flank past two closing defenders before passing to Ayman Ashraf towards the middle. Ashraf sent it right back to Trezeguet as he cut back into the middle, with the winger slipping past two more defenders in the penalty box before sending a shot past Edmore Sibanda.

While the hosts couldn’t find the back of the net again, they dominated the game, owning 59% of possession and putting nine shots on target to Zimbabwe’s two. Mohamed Salah forced Sibanda to make a big save in the second half, and the Zimbabwe keeper made nine saves in total before he was injured with 10 minutes to go, a blow to the visitors who lost their best performer.

Otherwise, there was very little goalmouth action on either end, but Egypt will take it as they go atop Group A with Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda rounding out the foursome.

The tournament gets under way in earnest on Saturday as the rest of Group A finishes its first round plus Nigeria meets Burundi and Guinea takes on Madagascar. The tournament is the biggest yet for the African continental competition and it marks the first time it is held in the summer, looking to keep from disrupting the club season as it has in the past.

Report: Nigeria, Bordeaux striker Kalu collapses in training

By Kyle BonnJun 21, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
According to multiple reports out of Alexandria, 21-year-old Nigeria international Samuel Kalu collapsed while taking a corner during training and has been transported to a local hospital.

Initial reports were that Kalu had suffered a heart attack, but according to Nigeria press officer Ademola Olajire, the Bordeaux striker was struggling from dehydration and was in stable condition upon arriving at the hospital. In fact, reports now suggest that Kalu remains in contention to start in Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations opener against Burundi on Saturday.

The high in Alexandria today was 84 degrees and it was quite humid, likely pushing Kalu to his illness.

The youngster was an important squad player for Bordeaux last season, racking up over 1,200 league minutes across 21 appearances, scoring three goals and assisting three more. He joined the French side last summer from Belgian club KAA Gent where he had spent the previous year, with the transfer costing a reported $9.6 million.

Kalu has already collected six international caps, including a full 90 minutes in their latest friendly, a 1-0 loss to Senegal five days ago. Kalu has two goals and an assist in his short international career. He is battling attackers such as Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo, Samuel Chukwueze, Henry Onyekuru and Moses Simon for playing time in the national team, as Nigeria is stacked with young talent.

Kalu has had a trying last few months after his mother was kidnapped back in March in his home nation, although she was released unharmed according to police.