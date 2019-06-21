More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
England U-21’s collapse late again in defeat to Romania

By Kyle BonnJun 21, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
A wild final 15 minutes saw Romania come out on top of England at the U-21 Euros, sealing a disappointing end to their tournament in the group stage after just two matches.

The game was 0-0 through the first half as England looked spotty and Romania struggled to get past Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Questions will be asked of England boss Andy Boothroyd who controversially chose to bench sparkling Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and the team appeared toothless without him.

Foden came on in the 57th minute but it remained scoreless until the 76th minute when it all kicked off with a bang. Inter youth product and Palermo striker George Puscas struck from the penalty spot after Everton youth product Jonjoe Kenny tripped Romanian substitute Florinel Coman in the area.

That lit the fuse and the game exploded. Leicester City’s Demari Gray equalized three minutes later off a set-piece situation, but Romania would go in front again via Ianis Hagi, son of the great Gheorghe Hagi, who deposited a low piledriver for the lead with five minutes to go, although the game was far from over. Just a minute later Tammy Abraham collected a cross onto his chest and produced a fine cut finish for another England equalizer at 2-2.

That is where England collapsed and Coman became a hero. Having already created one chance with earning the earlier penalty, the Steaua Bucuresti winger bagged a late brace, first striking on a gift from Henderson on a speculative shot from distance that squirted underneath the goalkeeper. The second was far more deserving of a late winner, a glittering volley on the bounce from well outside the box that rose and dipped into the top-left corner.

The late flop is the second of the tournament for England and ultimately becomes their legacy for the summer. They collapsed late in a 2-1 defeat to France in their group stage opener, seeing Crystal Palace full-back and rumored Manchester United target Aaron Wan-Bissaka turn home an unlikely own-goal in the 95th minute.

Boothroyd, who signed a contract extension just this summer immediately prior to the tournament, was criticized heavily for his team selection, most notably for Foden’s initial absence but also for his handling of the 90 minutes. He brought Ryan Sessegnon off the bench at halftime, only for the Fulham youngster to pull up injured 12 minutes later, requiring a substitute himself in a move that finally saw Foden enter the fray. For a team that won eight matches in qualifying for the competition, the face-first stagger marks a downright embarrassing result.

England is eliminated no matter the rest of the group stage results, given the best they can do is finish level with France who beat them head-to-head. They still have a chance to save face as they take on Croatia in their final group stage match despite their fate already sealed. Croatia was thumped in its first game against Romania 4-1 and takes on France later today needing a win to keep them a live. Should Croatia lose that, the final group stage match between the two sides would be nothing more than a consolation prize.

Report: Nigeria, Bordeaux striker Kalu collapses in training

By Kyle BonnJun 21, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
According to multiple reports out of Alexandria, 21-year-old Nigeria international Samuel Kalu collapsed while taking a corner during training and has been transported to a local hospital.

Initial reports were that Kalu had suffered a heart attack, but according to Nigeria press officer Ademola Olajire, the Bordeaux striker was struggling from dehydration and was in stable condition upon arriving at the hospital. In fact, reports now suggest that Kalu remains in contention to start in Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations opener against Burundi on Saturday.

The high in Alexandria today was 84 degrees and it was quite humid, likely pushing Kalu to his illness.

The youngster was an important squad player for Bordeaux last season, racking up over 1,200 league minutes across 21 appearances, scoring three goals and assisting three more. He joined the French side last summer from Belgian club KAA Gent where he had spent the previous year, with the transfer costing a reported $9.6 million.

Kalu has already collected six international caps, including a full 90 minutes in their latest friendly, a 1-0 loss to Senegal five days ago. Kalu has two goals and an assist in his short international career. He is battling attackers such as Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo, Samuel Chukwueze, Henry Onyekuru and Moses Simon for playing time in the national team, as Nigeria is stacked with young talent.

Kalu has had a trying last few months after his mother was kidnapped back in March in his home nation, although she was released unharmed according to police.

U.S. Soccer “in final stages of hiring” new CEO; Jay Berhalter in running

By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
The United States men’s and women’s national teams have started serious summer competitions, but a gigantic story may be flying under the radar thanks to the Gold Cup and Women’s World Cup.

On Thursday, the Washington Post’s Steven Goff reported that the United States Soccer Federation was “in the final stages” of hiring a replacement for outgoing U.S. Soccer Federation CEO Dan Flynn (above), and that Jay Berhalter was in the running for the gig.

Jay is the brother of Gregg Berhalter, the USMNT head coach, and Goff added this tidbit on Friday: Flynn wants the longtime USMNT executive to replace him and current USSF president Carlos Cordeiro doesn’t approve of the idea.

The appointment is done by the USSF’s Board of Directors, of whom Sunil Gulati is a non-voting member but maintains plenty of sway with the rest of the elected board.

Cordeiro can vote on the matter, as can new vice president Cindy Parlow Cone, MLS commissioner Don Garber, USL owner Alec Papadakis, and the following names listed on the USSF web page: Athlete reps Chris Ahrens, Carlos Bocanegra, and Lori Lindsey (Lindsay Tarpley Snow – Alternate); Adult Council representatives Richard Moeller, John Motta, Youth Council representatives Dr. Pete Zopfi, Tim Turney, At-Large rep Mike Cullina; and Independent directors Lisa Carnoy and Patti Hart.

Jay Berhalter has been “next man up” for the gig for some time, and his status within the organization was a constant talking point in the process of hiring a new USMNT coach. That turned out to be his brother Gregg, who has a fine resume and is 4W-2L-1T since taking the reins, but the search committee may not have spoken in-depth with some of the top available and interested names.

An odd footnote to this appointment is a burst of USSF employee reviews at the web site Glassdoor which specifically targeted executives for a poor working environment and stale atmosphere. At least 10 of the 78 reviews have come since the start of June and several have headlines along the lines of “Culture Dependent on Next CEO” and “Dream Job, Nightmare Potential.”

A couple of points from the Internet, one from former USMNT forward Herculez Gomez in December and another from longtime American soccer writer Charles Boehm.

Report: Aberdeen winger Mackay-Steven undergoing NYCFC medical

By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT
New York City FC could land another attacking talent, perhaps via Manchester City’s books.

Gary Mackay-Steven, 28, is a left-sided midfielder/attacker from Scotland currently on the books with Scotland.

Sky Sports is reporting that Mackay-Steven is having a medical at Man City on Friday ahead of a move to City Football Group outlet NYCFC.

Mackay-Steven managed seven goals and four assists in just over 2,400 minutes for Aberdeen this season, his second campaign since leaving Celtic in 2017.

He’s also spent time at Dundee United. Between the three Scottish clubs, he’s managed 37 goals and 43 assists in the top flight with a further 17 and 14 across 60 cup competitions domestically and abroad.

NYCFC boss Domenec Torrent has favored a 4-1-4-1 and 3-4-3 this season, and has plenty of options to use on the left including Alexandru Mitrita and Maxi Moralez. The side has lost just once this season, drawing eight times, and sit eight points back of first-place Philadelphia having played three fewer games.

He’s been capped twice in his career.

Zimbabwe players threatening to boycott African Cup opener

Associated PressJun 21, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
Zimbabwe players are threatening to boycott Friday’s opening game of the African Cup of Nations against host Egypt because they haven’t been paid, raising the prospect of another major embarrassment for African soccer at the end of one of its worst weeks.

Players and a team official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation said a meeting with federation officials at the team hotel on Thursday failed to resolve the standoff.

Zimbabwe is due to open Africa’s top tournament against Mohamed Salah and Egypt in Cairo.

The players refused to train on the eve of the game and spent most of the day in their hotel rooms before emerging to meet with officials. They are demanding to be paid their allowances for the African Cup, along with allowances and match fees still owed to them from a regional tournament last month.

One of the people with knowledge of the situation said some players had asked to be released from the squad so they could return home.

The Zimbabwe Football Association said in a statement that the game against Egypt would go ahead and there was no strike threat, but that was countered by the five players and the team official who spoke to the AP. They said there was still a deadlock in the negotiations.

A player strike to start its top tournament would leave African soccer in a mess.

World body FIFA announced Thursday it was taking steps to clean up the continent’s governing body, the Confederation of African Football, which is plagued by allegations of corruption and financial misconduct against its president and is an organizational shambles.

FIFA is sending its secretary general Fatma Samoura to lead the African confederation for an initial six-month term starting in August, when she will oversee a complete forensic audit of the organization that runs soccer’s largest continental confederation.

CAF president Ahmad, who goes by one name, was detained by French authorities while attending a FIFA meeting in Paris this month and questioned. He was released but is the subject of that criminal investigation and an ethics committee investigation by FIFA, where he is a vice president.

The Madagascan is accused of negotiating improper business deals as head of CAF and of bribing African soccer presidents. He’s also accused of misusing official money to buy himself luxury cars and sexual harassment of staff at CAF.

He has denied the allegations but it’s unclear if he’ll play a leading role at the African Cup, which runs until July 19.

Player strikes have become common among African teams at major tournaments. A number had strikes, or threatened strikes, at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and 2017 African Cup in Gabon.

In one case, Ghana’s government hurriedly sent a chartered plane full of bundles of cash to Brazil to hand out to its players to ensure they played.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports