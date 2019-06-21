IFAB approves FIFA request to change VAR rule for Women’s World Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A FIFA request to change the awarding of yellow cards for goalkeeper transgressions on penalty kicks has been approved midway through the Women’s World Cup.

The International Football Association Board granted the request after much consternation over the use of Video Assistant Referee to punish goalkeepers for leaving their lines on penalty kicks at the tournament.

The IFAB says the reasoning is simple and starts with VAR’s presence providing the possibility of a retake is more of a deterrent than a yellow card.

It also notes that VAR makes it likely that yellow card offenses would happen during penalties, and that the rulebook would doom an outfield player to the goalkeeper’s crease since no substitutions are allowed during kicks.

In all of those instances, VAR is slanting the playing field to the kicker.

The announcement comes days after PGMOL said the Premier League would not include goalkeeper positioning amongst its reasons for VAR.

If you’re wondering how many instances other than a player biting another have led to such quick and decisive action from around football, your answer is, “Yes, this has been a nightmare.”

