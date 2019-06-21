More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
IFAB approves FIFA request to change VAR rule for Women’s World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT
A FIFA request to change the awarding of yellow cards for goalkeeper transgressions on penalty kicks has been approved midway through the Women’s World Cup.

The International Football Association Board granted the request after much consternation over the use of Video Assistant Referee to punish goalkeepers for leaving their lines on penalty kicks at the tournament.

The IFAB says the reasoning is simple and starts with VAR’s presence providing the possibility of a retake is more of a deterrent than a yellow card.

It also notes that VAR makes it likely that yellow card offenses would happen during penalties, and that the rulebook would doom an outfield player to the goalkeeper’s crease since no substitutions are allowed during kicks.

In all of those instances, VAR is slanting the playing field to the kicker.

The announcement comes days after PGMOL said the Premier League would not include goalkeeper positioning amongst its reasons for VAR.

If you’re wondering how many instances other than a player biting another have led to such quick and decisive action from around football, your answer is, “Yes, this has been a nightmare.”

Transfer rumor roundup: Neymar for Coutinho plus cash? Dembele to Liverpool?

By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT
Liverpool's Klopp reflects more on transfer fee explosion Transfer rumor roundup: Many circle around Real Madrid Reports: Mata agrees to stay with Manchester United

The rumors are plenty to finish the work week, so let’s dive right into the buzz around the Premier League summer.

The Rodri-to-City reports have been long-running, but that didn’t stop another team from trying a 23rd hour move for the Atletico Madrid midfielder.

Kicker in Germany reports that Bayern Munich tried to swoop into the picture and snatch the player away from Man City, but that Rodri remains sold on working with Pep Guardiola and the Premier League champions.

Barcelona’s hopes of acquiring Neymar for far less than what some say could be a $300 million transfer fee involves a part-swap deal.

AS says that Barca would offer Paris Saint-Germain $100 million plus Philippe Coutinho in exchange for Neymar’s services.

Given Neymar’s injury history and off-field issues, maybe PSG will jump at that and use the $100 million on one of the many players linked with the club this offseason. From Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi to Real’s James Rodriguez, that money would be useful.

And Barca is going to be selling any number of players this offseason, but would you believe they’d admit failure in the case of Ousmane Dembele?

Don Balon reports that Liverpool of all teams is ready to spend nearly $170 million on Dembele, giving them at-worst insurance and at-best a replacement for any moves made by Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah (who are widely reported as happy at Anfield).

Finally, Sky Sports says Inter Milan’s action on Romelu Lukaku could not happen until June 30 when Financial Fair Play sanctions relax on the Serie A unit.

United apparently wants around $90 million for the Belgian striker, while Inter is hoping to spend a little more than half of that figure.

Inter would also, Sky says, have to sell Mauro Icardi and there’s been little interest in the prolific but controversial striker. Not a huge surprise.

Spanish legend Fernando Torres set to end playing career

By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
Fernando Torres is calling it a career.

The Spanish striker, 35, says he’ll announce the details Saturday, midway through Sagan Tosu’s season in Japan. The side sits dead last on the table.

It’s unclear whether he’ll finish the season with J-League club, where he has four goals and two assists in 32 games.

A centurion with Spain, Torres played in three EUROs and three World Cups. He won two of the former to go with the 2010 World Cup triumph in South Africa, and finished his international career with 38 goals in 110 caps.

Torres scored double-digit goals four times with Atletico Madrid before earning a move to Liverpool, where he bagged 24 goals in his first Premier League season and finished third in the 2008 Ballon d’Or voting.

His production dipped massively during his fourth season in England, spent between Liverpool and Chelsea, but he notched 22 goals in all European competitions during the Blues’ tumultuous run out of the Champions League and onto the Europa League winners’ stage.

Torres was twice a member of the FIFPro World XI, and won the UCL and Europa League with Chelsea before claiming the UEL again with Atletico Madrid in 2015-16.

His return to Atletico Madrid had moments to be sure, including an 11-goal La Liga campaign in 2015-16. He also spent half a season on loan to AC Milan, where he scored once in 10 Serie A contests.

Here’s an interesting question: In which shirt will you always remember Torres? Is it the red of Spain, Liverpool, or Atletico Madrid? Or does his time of tumult in Chelsea jump to the front of the fray?

Women's World Cup Power Rankings: Pre-Knockout Rounds

By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2019, 9:06 AM EDT
Women's World Cup knockout round is set USWNT tops World Cup group with 2-0 win over Sweden Watch Live: 2019 Women's World Cup – USWNT duels Sweden for group

It’s good to be queen, but for how long?

The United States women’s national team set a group stage record for goals and did not concede once across defeats of Thailand, Chile, and Sweden, but even the most generous of supporters will admit the draw did them well.

That won’t be the case moving forward, even if the next match should be a straight-forward challenge from Spain.

16. China — One goal scored, one goal conceded in three matches.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 15

15. Spain — Blanked twice after beating South Africa, and drop a few spots simply due to their next opponent.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 13

14. Nigeria — Could’ve gotten a point from the France were it not for VAR.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 20

13. Cameroon — Their thrilling stoppage time win past New Zealand was a terrific moment for the tournament.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 24

12. Japan — Uninspiring but safe after a 1-1-1 group stage.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 7

11. Australia — Sam Kerr can do almost anything, but she can’t play all four lines along their suspect back line (or can she?).
Pre-World Cup ranking: 10

10. Norway — Second to the hosts and only fell to France via a penalty.
Pre-World Cup ranking:  12

9. Canada — Christine Sinclair scored to close ground on Abby Wambach’s international goals record, but Sweden is a big ask.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 5

8. Brazil — Marta’s crew may’ve lost just about every game heading into the tournament, but even France doesn’t want an elimination game against her.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 8

7. Sweden — Losing to the USWNT is no crime, but that loss happened during their only real test of the group stage. Canada is a bigger issue.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 6

6. Italy — Could’ve easily went 3-0, losing 1-0 to Brazil in a game their opponents needed badly.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 14

5. England — Still feel relatively untested, but the 2-0 win over Japan steadied many doubts.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 4

4. Netherlands — The EURO champions look electric, but both goals allowed came within minutes of scoring themselves.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 9

3. Germany — Three clean sheets, and built up to a four-goal night in the group stage finale.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 3

2. France — The hosts allowed just one goal and remain, obviously, at home.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 2

  1. USWNT — Dominant, with the only question coming between the sticks. Beat Sweden while resting Julie Ertz.
    Pre-World Cup ranking: 1

Liverpool's Klopp reflects more on transfer fee explosion

By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2019, 8:15 AM EDT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp can see now that he was wrong in saying he’d quit football when monster transfer fees become the norm.

He’s hinted the same in the past, and he didn’t quit when Liverpool spent as much money as anyone last year (it was clearly a hyperbolic statement anyway), but Klopp expounded on the new climate via Sky Sports.

Klopp says that the transfer budget of Bayern Munich when he was manager of Borussia Dortmund felt massive, but that players like his Virgil Van Dijk are being purchased for the cost of that entire budget less than a decade later.

“Maybe things were lost in translation but my point was, if we reach a point where football is solely about money and not football, then I’m leaving; and I still feel the same way about it.

“Liverpool is an ambitious club and if we didn’t spend the same amount of money as others, we wouldn’t be able to compete. Everybody’s splashing the cash, so we have to do the same.”

The European champion is getting there, approaching the point where he admits that the Reds are able to spend as much as any team not called Real Madrid, Manchester City, or Paris Saint-Germain.

We look forward to that, because it’s one of the last unlikable notions held by one of the best managers in the game. He’s a big boy at one of the big boys, and pretending anything different is silly.