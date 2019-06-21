More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Report: Juventus now in the hunt for de Ligt with PSG stalling

By Kyle BonnJun 21, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT
According to a number of reports including Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio and Dutch paper De Telegraaf, young Ajax defender Mattijas de Ligt is in talks with Juventus and is closing in on a lucrative deal with the Italian champions.

Di Marzio reports that Juventus has stepped into the lead as talks with Paris Saint-Germain have stalled, and the Italian side is offering a massive contract worth between $17 and $23 million, which would make him the second-highest paid player in Serie A behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

De Telegraaf echoes the numbers Di Marzio reported, saying that de Ligt would cost Juventus just a hair under $80 million. At Juventus, de Ligt would have the chance to hone his craft alongside veterans Giorginio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, a fantastic developmental opportunity for the teen.

De Ligt is currently on vacation in Miami after completing Nations League duty with the Netherlands senior team where the 19-year-old helped his country take second in the inaugural edition of the competition. De Ligt saw his stock soar as Ajax reached the Champions League semifinals, taking down powerhouse sides in Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.

The Dutch teen is considered one of the premiere young defensive prospects in the world and was rumored to have interested Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but with agent Mino Raiola known for his ability to dig up massive contracts, it sounds as if the Juventus offer was too beefy to pass up.

Juventus has been active in the transfer market this summer, although their two biggest signings to this point have come via free transfers. The club has secured former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a massive contract and is reportedly on the verge of signing Adrien Rabiot from PSG. A splash for de Ligt would solidify Juventus as one of the early Champions League favorites with an aging defense now boosted by young talent plus a midfield bursting with big names and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack.

WATCH LIVE: Chile takes on Ecuador in Copa America

By Kyle BonnJun 21, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
Chile looks to continue its hot start as the defending Copa America champions meet Ecuador in Salvador.

[ WATCH LIVE: Chile vs. Ecuador ]

The tournament favorites topped Japan 4-0 in their opener four days ago and now have the chance to snatch sole possession of first place in Group C after Uruguay’s slip against Japan last night.

Eduardo Vargas scored a double against Japan and he leads the lines again tonight supported by Alexis Sanchez and Jose Fuenzalida. Chile boss Reinaldo Rueda makes no changes to the side that won its opener in convincing fashion, looking for the blistering start to continue.

For Ecuador, they hope for a stark turnaround after being blitzed by Uruguay 4-0 in the opening match. Head coach Hernan Dario Gomez has made heavy changes to the starting lineup, most notably benching Antonio Valencia and bringing Sebastian Mendez off the bench into the midfield. He has also brought Sao Paulo center-back Robert Arboleda into the side in place of Arturo Mina who had an own-goal in the loss to Uruguay.

Ecuador has gone five matches without a win, and Gomez received a vote of confidencee from the head of the Ecuadorian federation. “We are not understanding the reality of our football and that is not the fault of one or two people,” FEF president Francisco Egas told Ecuadorian radio station La Radio Redonda on Thursday. “If we believe that the crisis of the national team is the product of one person, we make a mistake already.  Today, we are paying for things that have not been done well for several years.”

Nonetheless, a shock victory over Chile would right the ship in a heartbeat and set Ecuador up for a shot at a knockout stage slot.

Egypt tops Zimbabwe 1-0 in Africa Cup of Nations opener

By Kyle BonnJun 21, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT
Egypt topped Zimbabwe 1-0 on a first-half strike from Kasimpasa winger Mahmoud Trezeguet to begin the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Four minutes before the break, the 24-year-old burst down the left flank past two closing defenders before passing to Ayman Ashraf towards the middle. Ashraf sent it right back to Trezeguet as he cut back into the middle, with the winger slipping past two more defenders in the penalty box before sending a shot past Edmore Sibanda.

While the hosts couldn’t find the back of the net again, they dominated the game, owning 59% of possession and putting nine shots on target to Zimbabwe’s two. Mohamed Salah forced Sibanda to make a big save in the second half, and the Zimbabwe keeper made nine saves in total before he was injured with 10 minutes to go, a blow to the visitors who lost their best performer.

Otherwise, there was very little goalmouth action on either end, but Egypt will take it as they go atop Group A with Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda rounding out the foursome.

The tournament gets under way in earnest on Saturday as the rest of Group A finishes its first round plus Nigeria meets Burundi and Guinea takes on Madagascar. The tournament is the biggest yet for the African continental competition and it marks the first time it is held in the summer, looking to keep from disrupting the club season as it has in the past.

Report: Nigeria, Bordeaux striker Kalu collapses in training

By Kyle BonnJun 21, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
According to multiple reports out of Alexandria, 21-year-old Nigeria international Samuel Kalu collapsed while taking a corner during training and has been transported to a local hospital.

Initial reports were that Kalu had suffered a heart attack, but according to Nigeria press officer Ademola Olajire, the Bordeaux striker was struggling from dehydration and was in stable condition upon arriving at the hospital. In fact, reports now suggest that Kalu remains in contention to start in Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations opener against Burundi on Saturday.

The high in Alexandria today was 84 degrees and it was quite humid, likely pushing Kalu to his illness.

The youngster was an important squad player for Bordeaux last season, racking up over 1,200 league minutes across 21 appearances, scoring three goals and assisting three more. He joined the French side last summer from Belgian club KAA Gent where he had spent the previous year, with the transfer costing a reported $9.6 million.

Kalu has already collected six international caps, including a full 90 minutes in their latest friendly, a 1-0 loss to Senegal five days ago. Kalu has two goals and an assist in his short international career. He is battling attackers such as Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo, Samuel Chukwueze, Henry Onyekuru and Moses Simon for playing time in the national team, as Nigeria is stacked with young talent.

Kalu has had a trying last few months after his mother was kidnapped back in March in his home nation, although she was released unharmed according to police.

England U-21’s collapse late again in defeat to Romania

By Kyle BonnJun 21, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
A wild final 15 minutes saw Romania come out on top of England at the U-21 Euros, sealing a disappointing end to their tournament in the group stage after just two matches.

The game was 0-0 through the first half as England looked spotty and Romania struggled to get past Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Questions will be asked of England boss Andy Boothroyd who controversially chose to bench sparkling Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and the team appeared toothless without him.

Foden came on in the 57th minute but it remained scoreless until the 76th minute when it all kicked off with a bang. Inter youth product and Palermo striker George Puscas struck from the penalty spot after Everton youth product Jonjoe Kenny tripped Romanian substitute Florinel Coman in the area.

That lit the fuse and the game exploded. Leicester City’s Demari Gray equalized three minutes later off a set-piece situation, but Romania would go in front again via Ianis Hagi, son of the great Gheorghe Hagi, who deposited a low piledriver for the lead with five minutes to go, although the game was far from over. Just a minute later Tammy Abraham collected a cross onto his chest and produced a fine cut finish for another England equalizer at 2-2.

That is where England collapsed and Coman became a hero. Having already created one chance with earning the earlier penalty, the Steaua Bucuresti winger bagged a late brace, first striking on a gift from Henderson on a speculative shot from distance that squirted underneath the goalkeeper. The second was far more deserving of a late winner, a glittering volley on the bounce from well outside the box that rose and dipped into the top-left corner.

The late flop is the second of the tournament for England and ultimately becomes their legacy for the summer. They collapsed late in a 2-1 defeat to France in their group stage opener, seeing Crystal Palace full-back and rumored Manchester United target Aaron Wan-Bissaka turn home an unlikely own-goal in the 95th minute.

Boothroyd, who signed a contract extension just this summer immediately prior to the tournament, was criticized heavily for his team selection, most notably for Foden’s initial absence but also for his handling of the 90 minutes. He brought Ryan Sessegnon off the bench at halftime, only for the Fulham youngster to pull up injured 12 minutes later, requiring a substitute himself in a move that finally saw Foden enter the fray. For a team that won eight matches in qualifying for the competition, the face-first stagger marks a downright embarrassing result.

England is eliminated no matter the rest of the group stage results, given the best they can do is finish level with France who beat them head-to-head. They still have a chance to save face as they take on Croatia in their final group stage match despite their fate already sealed. Croatia was thumped in its first game against Romania 4-1 and takes on France later today needing a win to keep them a live. Should Croatia lose that, the final group stage match between the two sides would be nothing more than a consolation prize.