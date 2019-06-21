Report: Juventus now in the hunt for de Ligt with PSG stalling

According to a number of reports including Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio and Dutch paper De Telegraaf, young Ajax defender Mattijas de Ligt is in talks with Juventus and is closing in on a lucrative deal with the Italian champions.

Di Marzio reports that Juventus has stepped into the lead as talks with Paris Saint-Germain have stalled, and the Italian side is offering a massive contract worth between $17 and $23 million, which would make him the second-highest paid player in Serie A behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

De Telegraaf echoes the numbers Di Marzio reported, saying that de Ligt would cost Juventus just a hair under $80 million. At Juventus, de Ligt would have the chance to hone his craft alongside veterans Giorginio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, a fantastic developmental opportunity for the teen.

De Ligt is currently on vacation in Miami after completing Nations League duty with the Netherlands senior team where the 19-year-old helped his country take second in the inaugural edition of the competition. De Ligt saw his stock soar as Ajax reached the Champions League semifinals, taking down powerhouse sides in Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.

The Dutch teen is considered one of the premiere young defensive prospects in the world and was rumored to have interested Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but with agent Mino Raiola known for his ability to dig up massive contracts, it sounds as if the Juventus offer was too beefy to pass up.

Juventus has been active in the transfer market this summer, although their two biggest signings to this point have come via free transfers. The club has secured former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a massive contract and is reportedly on the verge of signing Adrien Rabiot from PSG. A splash for de Ligt would solidify Juventus as one of the early Champions League favorites with an aging defense now boosted by young talent plus a midfield bursting with big names and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack.

