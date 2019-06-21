Report: Nigeria, Bordeaux striker Kalu collapses in training

According to multiple reports out of Alexandria, 21-year-old Nigeria international Samuel Kalu collapsed while taking a corner during training and has been transported to a local hospital.
Initial reports were that Kalu had suffered a heart attack, but according to Nigeria press officer Ademola Olajire, the Bordeaux striker was struggling from dehydration and was in stable condition upon arriving at the hospital. In fact, reports now suggest that Kalu remains in contention to start in Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations opener against Burundi on Saturday.
The high in Alexandria today was 84 degrees and it was quite humid, likely pushing Kalu to his illness.
The youngster was an important squad player for Bordeaux last season, racking up over 1,200 league minutes across 21 appearances, scoring three goals and assisting three more. He joined the French side last summer from Belgian club KAA Gent where he had spent the previous year, with the transfer costing a reported $9.6 million.
Kalu has already collected six international caps, including a full 90 minutes in their latest friendly, a 1-0 loss to Senegal five days ago. Kalu has two goals and an assist in his short international career. He is battling attackers such as Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo, Henry Onyekuru and Moses Simon for playing time in the national team, as Nigeria is stacked with young talent.
Kalu has had a trying last few months after his mother was kidnapped back in March in his home nation, although she was released unharmed according to police.