Spanish legend Fernando Torres set to end playing career

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fernando Torres is calling it a career.

The Spanish striker, 35, says he’ll announce the details Saturday, midway through Sagan Tosu’s season in Japan. The side sits dead last on the table.

It’s unclear whether he’ll finish the season with J-League club, where he has four goals and two assists in 32 games.

[ MORE: Women’s World Cup power rankings ]

A centurion with Spain, Torres played in three EUROs and three World Cups. He won two of the former to go with the 2010 World Cup triumph in South Africa, and finished his international career with 38 goals in 110 caps.

Torres scored double-digit goals four times with Atletico Madrid before earning a move to Liverpool, where he bagged 24 goals in his first Premier League season and finished third in the 2008 Ballon d’Or voting.

His production dipped massively during his fourth season in England, spent between Liverpool and Chelsea, but he notched 22 goals in all European competitions during the Blues’ tumultuous run out of the Champions League and onto the Europa League winners’ stage.

Torres was twice a member of the FIFPro World XI, and won the UCL and Europa League with Chelsea before claiming the UEL again with Atletico Madrid in 2015-16.

His return to Atletico Madrid had moments to be sure, including an 11-goal La Liga campaign in 2015-16. He also spent half a season on loan to AC Milan, where he scored once in 10 Serie A contests.

Here’s an interesting question: In which shirt will you always remember Torres? Is it the red of Spain, Liverpool, or Atletico Madrid? Or does his time of tumult in Chelsea jump to the front of the fray?

Follow @NicholasMendola