AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Women’s World Cup Power Rankings: Pre-Knockout Rounds

By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2019, 9:06 AM EDT
It’s good to be queen, but for how long?

The United States women’s national team set a group stage record for goals and did not concede once across defeats of Thailand, Chile, and Sweden, but even the most generous of supporters will admit the draw did them well.

That won’t be the case moving forward, even if the next match should be a straight-forward challenge from Spain.

16. China — One goal scored, one goal conceded in three matches.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 15

15. Spain — Blanked twice after beating South Africa, and drop a few spots simply due to their next opponent.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 13

14. Nigeria — Could’ve gotten a point from the France were it not for VAR.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 20

13. Cameroon — Their thrilling stoppage time win past New Zealand was a terrific moment for the tournament.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 24

12. Japan — Uninspiring but safe after a 1-1-1 group stage.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 7

11. Australia — Sam Kerr can do almost anything, but she can’t play all four lines along their suspect back line (or can she?).
Pre-World Cup ranking: 10

10. Norway — Second to the hosts and only fell to France via a penalty.
Pre-World Cup ranking:  12

9. Canada — Christine Sinclair scored to close ground on Abby Wambach’s international goals record, but Sweden is a big ask.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 5

8. Brazil — Marta’s crew may’ve lost just about every game heading into the tournament, but even France doesn’t want an elimination game against her.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 8

7. Sweden — Losing to the USWNT is no crime, but that loss happened during their only real test of the group stage. Canada is a bigger issue.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 6

6. Italy — Could’ve easily went 3-0, losing 1-0 to Brazil in a game their opponents needed badly.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 14

5. England — Still feel relatively untested, but the 2-0 win over Japan steadied many doubts.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 4

4. Netherlands — The EURO champions look electric, but both goals allowed came within minutes of scoring themselves.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 9

3. Germany — Three clean sheets, and built up to a four-goal night in the group stage finale.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 3

2. France — The hosts allowed just one goal and remain, obviously, at home.
Pre-World Cup ranking: 2

  1. USWNT — Dominant, with the only question coming between the sticks. Beat Sweden while resting Julie Ertz.
    Pre-World Cup ranking: 1

Liverpool’s Klopp reflects more on transfer fee explosion

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2019, 8:15 AM EDT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp can see now that he was wrong in saying he’d quit football when monster transfer fees become the norm.

He’s hinted the same in the past, and he didn’t quit when Liverpool spent as much money as anyone last year (it was clearly a hyperbolic statement anyway), but Klopp expounded on the new climate via Sky Sports.

Klopp says that the transfer budget of Bayern Munich when he was manager of Borussia Dortmund felt massive, but that players like his Virgil Van Dijk are being purchased for the cost of that entire budget less than a decade later.

“Maybe things were lost in translation but my point was, if we reach a point where football is solely about money and not football, then I’m leaving; and I still feel the same way about it.

“Liverpool is an ambitious club and if we didn’t spend the same amount of money as others, we wouldn’t be able to compete. Everybody’s splashing the cash, so we have to do the same.”

The European champion is getting there, approaching the point where he admits that the Reds are able to spend as much as any team not called Real Madrid, Manchester City, or Paris Saint-Germain.

We look forward to that, because it’s one of the last unlikable notions held by one of the best managers in the game. He’s a big boy at one of the big boys, and pretending anything different is silly.

Infantino tells Iran to let women into World Cup qualifiers

Photo by Pool/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 21, 2019, 8:01 AM EDT
FIFA President Gianni Infantino had asked Iran to ensure women are allowed to attend 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Now he’s expressing disappointment the country has reneged on its commitments.

In November, Infantino was in Teheran for the Asian Champions League final when Iranian women were allowed to watch Persepolis play Kashima Antlers of Japan. But things have changed since then.

Infantino wrote this week to Iranian soccer federation president Mehdi Taj to say it’s “all the more disappointing that it was not possible to keep up the positive momentum and to continue with similar progress.”

In a letter seen by The Associated Press, Infantino highlights a June 6 game between Iran and Syria when “the gates were closed to female spectators and when, it would appear, a number of women seeking to attend the match were detained by security forces for a number of hours.”

Infantino says he wants “concrete steps” from the federation by July 15 “to ensure that all Iranian and foreign women who wish to do so will be allowed to buy tickets and to attend the matches” for 2022 World Cup qualifiers which begin in September.

—More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Costa Rica downs pesky Bermuda 2-1 in Gold Cup

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnJun 20, 2019, 11:27 PM EDT
A hot night in Frisco, Texas saw Costa Rica deal with a pesky but wasteful Bermuda side and secure passage to the Gold Cup knockout stage with a 2-1 win on goals bracketing halftime. Jerseys were soaked through with sweat after just 20 minutes, and the minnows were up to the task but couldn’t finish off their chances and were punished on the other end.

Costa Rica remained in the majority of possession throughout but Bermunda continued to disrupt their early flow, holding the favorites to just one total shot through the first 25 minutes. Bermuda, meanwhile, had a few great opportunities in the opening minutes. They had an early chance on the counter just two minutes in, but Nahki Wells scuffed his shot wide after the Costa Rica defense somehow whiffed on stopping the through ball. Reggie Lambe found himself on the doorstep in the 19th minute after a Wells shot from outside the top of the box was blocked right to Lambe’s feet, but he took too long to get a shot off and put it into Leonel Moreira’s breadbasket.

Costa Rica had its first chance in the 27th minute as Allan Cruz rose high and got his head to an Elias Aguilar cross from deep in the corner, but the effort was right at Bermuda shot-stopper Dale Eve. Bermuda was lucky to keep 11 players on the pitch on the half-hour mark after an ugly tackle by Jaylon Bather who went studs-up high onto the lower leg of Bryan Oviedo. They broke through on a subsequent corner as Mayron George headed home at the back post.

Oscar Duarte came close to a second with another header off a corner 10 minutes later, but he put it just over the bar. Eve was required again just before halftime as he flew through the air to keep out a Celso Borges free-kick effort destined for the top corner. After the break, Costa Rica was bright and found a second as Elias Aguilar bagged his second of the tournament on a simple shot from left side of the box.

Bermuda woke up after the second Costa Rica goal, and a Donte Brangman scorcher from distance forced a save of Moreira on 57 minutes. On the ensuing corner, Borges tripped Jalen Harvey and a penalty was awarded, which Wells blasted down the middle to get Bermuda on the board. Zeiko Lewis had a glorious opportunity to draw level as Lambe fed him through on goal but he couldn’t settle properly and the chance disappeared.

Costa Rica controlled the ball as the game wound down and while Bermuda tested them in spells, they never truly had what it took to equalize. They came closest in the 89th minute on a turn-and-shoot from Wells but he put it wide right. Somehow, Costa Rica failed to find a third with the final kick of the game as George saw his breakaway shot saved by Eve and his follow-up on the doorstep blasted off the underside of the crossbar.

The win for Costa Rica secures a spot in the knockout round, while Bermuda is officially eliminated with no points from their first two games. Nicaragua is also eliminated with the result, and Costa Rica will take on Haiti to determine the group winner in the final match of Group B play on Monday.

Haiti tops Nicaragua, clinches spot in Gold Cup knockouts

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 20, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
Just days after securing its first-ever Gold Cup win, Haiti has secured its first-ever spot in the Gold Cup knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Nicaragua, giving them six points in Group B play.

The first came in the 24th minute as they pinged the ball around the top of the box before Steeven Saba let fly a speculative shot from the top of the box that skittered through traffic and seemed to catch Nicaragua goalkeeper Justo Lorente off guard, as his dive was late and the ball found the back of the net.

The second came on another Nicaragua error at the back as a shot through traffic from Derrick Etienne deflected off defender Manuel Rosas and kicked around a diving Lorente straight into the net.

Nicaragua pressed hard for a winner but again had no end product to show for it, holding 70% of possession but creating just three shots on target the entire match. After drawing a blank against Costa Rica in the opener, Nicaragua’s attack slumped again in a foul-heavy match that saw the referee blow his whistle a combined 35 times and hand out six yellow cards, four to Haiti as they looked to hang on late.

Haiti will now test itself against Costa Rica in its final group stage match with a chance to win the group while Nicaragua would be eliminated with a Costa Rica win or draw in the evening match against Bermuda.