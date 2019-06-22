Copa America: Brazil destroys Peru to join Chile, Colombia in QF (video)

Norway needed 120 minutes and penalty kicks to do it, but the Grasshoppers topped Australia to join Germany as the first two nations to reach the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Same Kerr went inches from giving Australia a dream start and putting the Matildas ahead inside 25 seconds. After timing her run perfectly to split the Norwegian defense, she cut inside and pulled her right-footed shot just wide.

WHAT A CHANCE! Australia nearly score inside 30 seconds as Sam Kerr makes a beautiful run, cuts inside and fires just wide of the near post. 🔥#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/yswXSEo0rC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2019

Norway went ahead with a flawlessly taken goal in the 31st minute. Karina Saevik played one of the best 40-yard through balls we’ll see all summer, and that put Isabell Herlovsen one-on-one against the goalkeeper as she raced into the box. Her right-footed finish was strong and full of conviction, just inside the near post, to ripple the back of the net.

NORWAY STRIKE FIRST! Saevik plays the perfect ball in for Herlovsen, who makes no mistake to give #NOR the 1-0 lead. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/ZTcMHdcWoA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2019

Australia were briefly awarded a penalty and a chance to draw level in the 42nd minute, as Maria Thorisdottir was initially deemed to have played the ball with her upper arm on a cross by Kerr. However, upon video review, the referee reversed her call and Norway were let off the hook.

Australia were again on the wrong side of a crucial — and correct — refereeing decision in the 60th minute. Kerr deftly placed the ball in the back of the net after a nearly catastrophic error at the back by Norway, but she was spotted in an offside position during Australia’s quick transition from defending to possession, and the flag went up.

Australia left themselves in limbo until the 83rd minute, when Elise Kellond-Knight scored what was almost certainly an unintentional Olimpico goal after everyone the box — Aussies and Norwegians alike — were unable to get a touch on the tantalizing curler.

IT'S ALL TIED UP! Kellond-Knight's corner gets past everyone and into the net for an Olimpico! Are we headed for extra time? #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/bbp5QxxVEL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2019

Australia was reduced to 10 players in the final seconds of the first period of extra-time. Alanna Kennedy was sent off for dragging Caroline Graham Hansen down by her shirt, denying what the referee deemed to be an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, despite the goalkeeper being quick off her line to challenge for the through ball.

Despite a handful of heart-stopping chances for both sides, neither side was able to break through in extra-time, forcing the first penalty shootout of the knockout rounds.

Norway converted all four of their spot kicks, while Kerr sent hers well wide and high in the first round. Ingrid Hjelmseth then proceeded to deny Emily Gielnik one round later to give the Norwegians an insurmountable lead and a place in the quarterfinals.

