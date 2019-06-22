More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Copa America: Brazil destroys Peru to join Chile, Colombia in QF (video)

By Andy EdwardsJun 22, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
A roundup of Saturday’s action from the final round of Group A play at the 2019 Copa America in Brazil…

Peru 0-5 Brazil

Brazil put five goals — from five different goalscorers — past a helpless Peru side in Saturday’s Group A finale to emphatically seal their place in the quarterfinals, alongside fellow South American powers Colombia and Chile.

Following a hiccup in game no. 2 — a scoreless draw with a quickly rising Venezuela side — Brazil restored a bit of order with a thoroughly dominant performance rom the opening whistle.

Casemiro made it 1-0 in the 12th minute, followed quickly by Roberto Firmino in the 19th and Everton in the 32nd. Dani Alves continued regular service in the second half and made it 4-0 in the 52nd. The fifth and final goal came from Willian in the 90th minute.

As the winners of Group A, with seven points, Brazil will face one of the third-place teams in the quarterfinals before a potential rematch with Venezuela — or a showdown with Argentina, should they advance — in the semifinals.

Bolivia 1-3 Venezuela

Venezuela secured a second-place finish in Group A and booked their place in the knockout rounds with a comfortable victory over Bolivia to round out group play.

Darwin Machis bagged Venezuela’s first two goals (2nd and 55th minutes) before Leonel Justiniano pulled one back for Bolivia in the 82nd. Atlanta United star Josef Martinez restored the two-goal advantage just five minutes later.

Sunday’s Copa America schedule

Group B

Qatar v. Argentina — 3 p.m. ET
Colombia v. Paraguay — 3 p.m. ET

By Andy EdwardsJun 22, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT
Following a largely disappointing debut at the 2019 Gold Cup, the U.S. men’s national team is set to return to action for game no. 2 in Group D as they take on Trinidad & Tobago on Saturday (8 p.m. ET).

Gregg Berhalter has made no changes to the starting lineup that beat Guyana 4-0, but no until after waking up after a sluggish and thoroughly unimpressive first-half performance.

Most notably, Jozy Altidore remains on the bench, with Gyasi Zardes preferred at center forward.

This is, of course, the first meeting between the Yanks and Soca Warriors since the former was denied 2018 World Cup qualification on the final day of the Hexagonal in 2017.

Hit the link above to follow along for the next two hours, and check back on PST for a full recap and in-depth analysis after the final whistle.

Norway bounces Australia in PKs to reach World Cup quarters

Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 22, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
Norway needed 120 minutes and penalty kicks to do it, but the Grasshoppers topped Australia to join Germany as the first two nations to reach the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Same Kerr went inches from giving Australia a dream start and putting the Matildas ahead inside 25 seconds. After timing her run perfectly to split the Norwegian defense, she cut inside and pulled her right-footed shot just wide.

Norway went ahead with a flawlessly taken goal in the 31st minute. Karina Saevik played one of the best 40-yard through balls we’ll see all summer, and that put Isabell Herlovsen one-on-one against the goalkeeper as she raced into the box. Her right-footed finish was strong and full of conviction, just inside the near post, to ripple the back of the net.

Australia were briefly awarded a penalty and a chance to draw level in the 42nd minute, as Maria Thorisdottir was initially deemed to have played the ball with her upper arm on a cross by Kerr. However, upon video review, the referee reversed her call and Norway were let off the hook.

Australia were again on the wrong side of a crucial — and correct — refereeing decision in the 60th minute. Kerr deftly placed the ball in the back of the net after a nearly catastrophic error at the back by Norway, but she was spotted in an offside position during Australia’s quick transition from defending to possession, and the flag went up.

Australia left themselves in limbo until the 83rd minute, when Elise Kellond-Knight scored what was almost certainly an unintentional Olimpico goal after everyone the box — Aussies and Norwegians alike — were unable to get a touch on the tantalizing curler.

Australia was reduced to 10 players in the final seconds of the first period of extra-time. Alanna Kennedy was sent off for dragging Caroline Graham Hansen down by her shirt, denying what the referee deemed to be an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, despite the goalkeeper being quick off her line to challenge for the through ball.

Despite a handful of heart-stopping chances for both sides, neither side was able to break through in extra-time, forcing the first penalty shootout of the knockout rounds.

Norway converted all four of their spot kicks, while Kerr sent hers well wide and high in the first round. Ingrid Hjelmseth then proceeded to deny Emily Gielnik one round later to give the Norwegians an insurmountable lead and a place in the quarterfinals.

Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria beats Burundi on late goal

Associated PressJun 22, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT
CAIRO (AP) Odion Ighalo scored a late winner four minutes after coming on as a substitute to see a relieved Nigeria squeeze past tournament debutant Burundi 1-0 at the African Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Nigeria had been warned when the second day of the tournament opened with its first major surprise: Uganda, playing at the Cup of Nations for the first time in 41 years, beat former champion Congo 2-0.

Nigeria ultimately prevailed over the newcomers when Ighalo pounced to bury his chance in Egypt’s second largest city of Alexandria.

The forward slipped in behind the Burundi defense after a backheeled pass by Ola Aina. He opened his body and stroked a right foot shot across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

Three-time champion Nigeria deserved the win on the second half evidence, but not on the first 45 minutes.

Then, Burundi was the more adventurous team on the biggest day in its soccer history.

Cedric Amissi controlled a long pass superbly but had his shot blocked by Nigeria `keeper Daniel Akpeyi. Akpeyi struggled to keep out a powerful long-range free kick by Gael Bigirimana and Frederic Nsabiyumva hit the crossbar with a header.

“It was a very difficult game,” Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel said. “It was tough. We knew that they are a tough team. They can run and run and run.”

Watch Live: Copa America — Group A finales

By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
Group A finishes its Copa America run in Brazil on Saturday with the hosts aiming to get the draw or win to keep them in the catbird seat for the knockout rounds.

Brazil and Peru both have four points leading into the meeting, but the hosts have a one-goal lead in differential. The first place team in Group A avoids the Groups B and C winners until a potential final.

Venezuela can still win the group if Brazil and Peru draw and it beats Bolivia by more than three goals.

Bolivia can advance via third place, but it needs to beat Venezuela.

2019 Copa America schedule

