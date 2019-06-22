Copa America: Brazil destroys Peru to join Chile, Colombia in QF (video)

A roundup of Saturday’s action from the final round of Group A play at the 2019 Copa America in Brazil…
Peru 0-5 Brazil
Brazil put five goals — from five different goalscorers — past a helpless Peru side in Saturday’s Group A finale to emphatically seal their place in the quarterfinals, alongside fellow South American powers Colombia and Chile.
Following a hiccup in game no. 2 — a scoreless draw with a quickly rising Venezuela side — Brazil restored a bit of order with a thoroughly dominant performance rom the opening whistle.
Casemiro made it 1-0 in the 12th minute, followed quickly by Roberto Firmino in the 19th and Everton in the 32nd. Dani Alves continued regular service in the second half and made it 4-0 in the 52nd. The fifth and final goal came from Willian in the 90th minute.
As the winners of Group A, with seven points, Brazil will face one of the third-place teams in the quarterfinals before a potential rematch with Venezuela — or a showdown with Argentina, should they advance — in the semifinals.
Bolivia 1-3 Venezuela
Venezuela secured a second-place finish in Group A and booked their place in the knockout rounds with a comfortable victory over Bolivia to round out group play.
Darwin Machis bagged Venezuela’s first two goals (2nd and 55th minutes) before Leonel Justiniano pulled one back for Bolivia in the 82nd. Atlanta United star Josef Martinez restored the two-goal advantage just five minutes later.
Sunday’s Copa America schedule
Group B
Qatar v. Argentina — 3 p.m. ET
Colombia v. Paraguay — 3 p.m. ET