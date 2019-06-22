More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

Norway bounces Australia in PKs to reach World Cup quarters

By Andy EdwardsJun 22, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Norway needed 120 minutes and penalty kicks to do it, but the Grasshoppers topped Australia to join Germany as the first two nations to reach the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

[ MORE: All of PST’s Women’s World Cup coverage ]

Same Kerr went inches from giving Australia a dream start and putting the Matildas ahead inside 25 seconds. After timing her run perfectly to split the Norwegian defense, she cut inside and pulled her right-footed shot just wide.

[ MORE: Germany handles Nigeria, books quarterfinal spot ]

Norway went ahead with a flawlessly taken goal in the 31st minute. Karina Saevik played one of the best 40-yard through balls we’ll see all summer, and that put Isabell Herlovsen one-on-one against the goalkeeper as she raced into the box. Her right-footed finish was strong and full of conviction, just inside the near post, to ripple the back of the net.

Australia were briefly awarded a penalty and a chance to draw level in the 42nd minute, as Maria Thorisdottir was initially deemed to have played the ball with her upper arm on a cross by Kerr. However, upon video review, the referee reversed her call and Norway were let off the hook.

[ MORE: USMNT faces T&T for first time since Couva ]

Australia were again on the wrong side of a crucial — and correct — refereeing decision in the 60th minute. Kerr deftly placed the ball in the back of the net after a nearly catastrophic error at the back by Norway, but she was spotted in an offside position during Australia’s quick transition from defending to possession, and the flag went up.

Australia left themselves in limbo until the 83rd minute, when Elise Kellond-Knight scored what was almost certainly an unintentional Olimpico goal after everyone the box — Aussies and Norwegians alike — were unable to get a touch on the tantalizing curler.

Australia was reduced to 10 players in the final seconds of the first period of extra-time. Alanna Kennedy was sent off for dragging Caroline Graham Hansen down by her shirt, denying what the referee deemed to be an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, despite the goalkeeper being quick off her line to challenge for the through ball.

Despite a handful of heart-stopping chances for both sides, neither side was able to break through in extra-time, forcing the first penalty shootout of the knockout rounds.

Norway converted all four of their spot kicks, while Kerr sent hers well wide and high in the first round. Ingrid Hjelmseth then proceeded to deny Emily Gielnik one round later to give the Norwegians an insurmountable lead and a place in the quarterfinals.

Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria beats Burundi on late goal

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 22, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CAIRO (AP) Odion Ighalo scored a late winner four minutes after coming on as a substitute to see a relieved Nigeria squeeze past tournament debutant Burundi 1-0 at the African Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Nigeria had been warned when the second day of the tournament opened with its first major surprise: Uganda, playing at the Cup of Nations for the first time in 41 years, beat former champion Congo 2-0.

Nigeria ultimately prevailed over the newcomers when Ighalo pounced to bury his chance in Egypt’s second largest city of Alexandria.

The forward slipped in behind the Burundi defense after a backheeled pass by Ola Aina. He opened his body and stroked a right foot shot across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

Three-time champion Nigeria deserved the win on the second half evidence, but not on the first 45 minutes.

Then, Burundi was the more adventurous team on the biggest day in its soccer history.

Cedric Amissi controlled a long pass superbly but had his shot blocked by Nigeria `keeper Daniel Akpeyi. Akpeyi struggled to keep out a powerful long-range free kick by Gael Bigirimana and Frederic Nsabiyumva hit the crossbar with a header.

“It was a very difficult game,” Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel said. “It was tough. We knew that they are a tough team. They can run and run and run.”

Watch Live: Copa America — Group A finales

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Group A finishes its Copa America run in Brazil on Saturday with the hosts aiming to get the draw or win to keep them in the catbird seat for the knockout rounds.

[ LIVE: Watch every single Copa America game ]

Brazil and Peru both have four points leading into the meeting, but the hosts have a one-goal lead in differential. The first place team in Group A avoids the Groups B and C winners until a potential final.

Venezuela can still win the group if Brazil and Peru draw and it beats Bolivia by more than three goals.

Bolivia can advance via third place, but it needs to beat Venezuela.

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.

2019 Copa America schedule

Group A: Bolivia v. Venezuela – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group A: Brazil v. Peru – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Germany handles Nigeria, books quarterfinal spot at World Cup

AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani
By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Germany cruised to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals with a 3-0 defeat of Nigeria on Saturday in the first Round of 16 match of the tournament.

Alexandra Popp, Sara Dabritz, and Lea Schuller led the way, with VAR again playing a role in the score line.

[ MORE: USMNT faces T&T for first time since Couva ]

Popp powered home a header which needed to withstand VAR review because an offside but stationary Svenja Huth could’ve been adjudged to be in the line of sight of Nigerian keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Dabritz converted a penalty kick when Video Assistant Referee spotted a cleats-up foul on Lina Magull following a whiffed clearance from Nigeria’s Evelyn Nwabuoku.

The third goal was a sight, as Germany put the result to bed through the 21-year-old Schuller. It was her first goal at a World Cup.

Transfer rumor roundup: USMNT back on the move in England

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Left backs! Get your left backs here!

We’ll learn a bit more about how much a Premier League club values an American asset in the next couple of weeks.

Everton left back Antonee Robinson spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic, and the Latics are said to have bid to bring the seven-times capped 21-year-old from Merseyside to Greater Manchester.

Robinson is yet to appear for Everton on a senior level, but has made 60 appearances between Bolton Wanderers and Wigan on loan the past two seasons.

[ MORE: USMNT faces T&T for first time since Couva ]

He was third on Wigan in tackles-per-game and second in interceptions-per-game.

Everton has 25-year-old Lucas Digne as the easy first choice left back following an incredible season at Goodison Park, and coverage from Leighton Baines. Will it be a sale or a Premier League loan for Robinson this season?

Let’s stay with left backs, and look to a team with one of the best in the Premier League. Liverpool have Andy Robertson, but Jurgen Klopp may be ready to pay nearly $58 million to secure depth at the spot.

The name is Junior Firpo, and the Real Betis man has that figure as his release clause. The Dominican Republic 22-year-old has 43 appearances for Betis and has scored five times with seven assists. He’s also played left mid.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is also looking to improve at left back but went a bit low with their opening salvo to Celtic over Bhoys star Kieran Tierney.

Tierney, 22, has 170 appearances at his young age, having scored eight times with 37 assists. Arsenal apparently bid just under $20 million to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Consider that Liverpool bought fellow Scottish left back Robertson from Hull City for around $10 million in 2017, and that Robertson captains the Scotland national team while Tierney is not a regular.

The price for players has leapt since that point, and we imagine the deal won’t get done for under $25-30 million if it’s done at all.