Report: Benitez “increasingly likely to quit” Newcastle United

Newcastle United is going to make one more push to keep fan-loved manager Rafa Benitez, but it’s not looking good for his future on Tyneside beyond June 30.

The Telegraph says Rafa Benitez is likely to walk away from Newcastle United when his contract expires at the end of the month.

It’s another fight over money, for the most part, with owner Mike Ashley also involved in multiple takeover reports. And Benitez is reportedly subject to a $15 million per-year offer from Asia.

Benitez has been told he will have around ($77 million) in this summer’s window and can also raise money from player sales. But, although exceptions could be made, he was also warned that the club could not sanction long-term deals for players over the age of 28, particularly as he was only considering a one-year extension himself.

That last part makes sense, especially if Benitez were to saddle the Magpies with a long-term deal on a player he favors but may not be the next guy’s cup of tea (Salomon Rondon).

Additionally, the Evening Chronicle has a number of big names linked with taking Benitez’s place, including former French boss Laurent Blanc, recently freed AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso, and David Moyes. Believe it or not, Arsene Wenger is also mentioned should Ashley be willing to spend more (so maybe mentioning him is a bit much).

Blanc or Gattuso is believable, and might be palatable for the currently disgusted supporter base, but hiring an ex-Sunderland failure in Moyes would likely send an already livid group through the roof. Then again, the organization did twice hire Joe Kinnear.

