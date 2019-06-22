More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: USMNT back on the move in England

By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT
Left backs! Get your left backs here!

We’ll learn a bit more about how much a Premier League club values an American asset in the next couple of weeks.

Everton left back Antonee Robinson spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic, and the Latics are said to have bid to bring the seven-times capped 21-year-old from Merseyside to Greater Manchester.

Robinson is yet to appear for Everton on a senior level, but has made 60 appearances between Bolton Wanderers and Wigan on loan the past two seasons.

He was third on Wigan in tackles-per-game and second in interceptions-per-game.

Everton has 25-year-old Lucas Digne as the easy first choice left back following an incredible season at Goodison Park, and coverage from Leighton Baines. Will it be a sale or a Premier League loan for Robinson this season?

Let’s stay with left backs, and look to a team with one of the best in the Premier League. Liverpool have Andy Robertson, but Jurgen Klopp may be ready to pay nearly $58 million to secure depth at the spot.

The name is Junior Firpo, and the Real Betis man has that figure as his release clause. The Dominican Republic 22-year-old has 43 appearances for Betis and has scored five times with seven assists. He’s also played left mid.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is also looking to improve at left back but went a bit low with their opening salvo to Celtic over Bhoys star Kieran Tierney.

Tierney, 22, has 170 appearances at his young age, having scored eight times with 37 assists. Arsenal apparently bid just under $20 million to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Consider that Liverpool bought fellow Scottish left back Robertson from Hull City for around $10 million in 2017, and that Robertson captains the Scotland national team while Tierney is not a regular.

The price for players has leapt since that point, and we imagine the deal won’t get done for under $25-30 million if it’s done at all.

Report: Benitez “increasingly likely to quit” Newcastle United

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
Newcastle United is going to make one more push to keep fan-loved manager Rafa Benitez, but it’s not looking good for his future on Tyneside beyond June 30.

The Telegraph says Rafa Benitez is likely to walk away from Newcastle United when his contract expires at the end of the month.

It’s another fight over money, for the most part, with owner Mike Ashley also involved in multiple takeover reports. And Benitez is reportedly subject to a $15 million per-year offer from Asia.

Benitez has been told he will have around ($77 million) in this summer’s window and can also raise money from player sales. But, although exceptions could be made, he was also warned that the club could not sanction long-term deals for players over the age of 28, particularly as he was only considering a one-year extension himself.

That last part makes sense, especially if Benitez were to saddle the Magpies with a long-term deal on a player he favors but may not be the next guy’s cup of tea (Salomon Rondon).

Additionally, the Evening Chronicle has a number of big names linked with taking Benitez’s place, including former French boss Laurent Blanc, recently freed AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso, and David Moyes. Believe it or not, Arsene Wenger is also mentioned should Ashley be willing to spend more (so maybe mentioning him is a bit much).

Blanc or Gattuso is believable, and might be palatable for the currently disgusted supporter base, but hiring an ex-Sunderland failure in Moyes would likely send an already livid group through the roof. Then again, the organization did twice hire Joe Kinnear.

U.S. Soccer Federation, USWNT tentatively agree to mediate lawsuit

Richard Sellers/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
Associated PressJun 22, 2019, 11:37 AM EDT
REIMS, France (AP) U.S. Soccer and players for the women’s national team have tentatively agreed to mediate a lawsuit that accuses the federation of gender discrimination and seeks equitable pay.

The federation and representatives for the players confirmed the agreement, first reported in the Wall Street Journal, to pursue mediation following the Women’s World Cup.

“Here to win a World Cup, lawyers are at home to do their thing, so we both have our jobs,” defender Kelley O’Hara said Saturday. “This team has always been good at compartmentalizing. We focus on the task at hand and I haven’t paid any mind on anything that’s been going on. That’s something we’ll pick back up when we get home but right now my only focus is winning the World Cup.”

The United States, the defending champion and three-time World Cup winner, won its first three games of the tournament and is set to play Spain on Monday in the knockout stage. The championship game is set for July 7 in Lyon.

Twenty-eight members of the current player pool filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles in March. The lawsuit alleges “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men’s national team.

“While we welcome the opportunity to mediate, we are disappointed the plaintiffs’ counsel felt it necessary to share this news publicly during the Women’s World Cup and create any possible distraction from the team’s focus on the tournament and success on the field,” U.S. Soccer said in a statement.

The federation has maintained the differences in pay are the result of different collective bargaining agreements that establish distinct pay structures for the two teams. Those agreements are not public. Court documents said decisions surrounding the teams have been made for “legitimate business reasons and not for any discriminatory or other unlawful purpose.”

The lawsuit was an escalation of a long-simmering dispute over pay and treatment. Five players filed a complaint in 2016 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged wage discrimination by the federation. The lawsuit effectively ended that EEOC complaint.

The federation and the team reached a collective bargaining agreement in April 2017. The agreement, which runs through 2021, gave the players higher pay and better benefits.

Defender Ai Krieger said she hasn’t given the lawsuit any thought.

“Right now we’re so focused on the game against Spain, and that’s what’s important for us right now,” she said.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Knockout rounds begin

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
We’ve got a pair of beauties on tap as the knockout rounds of the 2019 Women’s World Cup begin Saturday in France.

High-powered Germany gets a Round of 16 test from Nigeria before Sam Kerr and Australia meet the challenge of Norway.

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App.

Here is your full schedule for Saturday, June 22 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Germany v. Nigeria – 11:30 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Norway v. Australia – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

FOLLOW LIVE: Day 2 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
Egypt’s national team kicked off the tournament on Friday, and now the nations turns its eyes to playing host to the Africa Cup of Nations with three Saturday kickoffs.

Yannick Bolasie, Arthur Masuaku, and the Democratic Republic of Congo get us started with a Group A match against Uganda at 10:30 a.m. ET.

That’s followed up by the Super Eagles of Nigeria, with Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City preparing to tangle with Burundi at 1.

Finally, Guinea and Madagascar round out the day’s matches with a 4 p.m. start.

Group A
Democratic Republic of Congo v. Uganda – 10:30 a.m. ET

Group B
Nigeria v. Burundi – 1 p.m. ET
Guinea v. Madagascar – 4 p.m. ET