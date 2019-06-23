More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Copa America: Argentina dispatches Qatar to advance (video)

By Andy EdwardsJun 23, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT
A roundup of Sunday’s action from the final round of Group B play at the 2019 Copa America in Brazil…

Qatar 0-2 Argentina

Argentina bounced back from a defeat and a draw in their first two games to avoid what would have been an indefensible disaster — failing to advance from the group — by beating Qatar 2-0 in the two sides’ Group B finale.

Lautaro Martinez scored what turned out to be the game-winner after just four minutes. Qatar attempted to play the ball out of the back, but a pass from a Qatari defender was badly mishit and went straight to Martinez, who was quick to corral the ball and run it down for a one-time finish from just inside the box.

Sergio Aguero put the game to bed with a brilliant individual goal in the 82nd minute. After receiving the ball 40 yards from goal, Aguero bust forward and went past two defenders in a flash before picking out a small window to hit with his left-footed finish from 12 yards out.

Up next for Lionel Messi and Co., is a quarterfinal tangle with Venezuela.

Colombia 1-0 Paraguay

Having already secured a place in the quarters, Colombia finished group play with a perfect nine-point record and locked up first place in the group edging past Paraguay.

Gustavo Cuellar bagged the game’s only goal in the 31st minute, when he snuck the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs from an impossibly tight angle.

Colombia finished Group B with three victories, by way of four goals scored and zero goals conceded.

Monday’s Copa America schedule

Chile v. Ecuador — 7 p.m. ET
Ecuador v. Japan — 7 p.m. ET

Gold Cup: Mexico, Canada win to finish 1st, 2nd in Group A (video)

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 23, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT
A roundup of Sunday’s action from the final round of Group A play at the 2019 Gold Cup…

Martinique 2-3 Mexico

Mexico fought off a valiant effort from a Martinique side which was more than up for the task of taking down CONCACAF’s premier giant before falling just short of securing their first Gold Cup point since 2002 (appeared in four of six tournaments since then). Mexico secured a first-place finish in Group A with a perfect record of nine points from three games and will face the runner-up from Group B, either Costa Rica or Haiti.

Uriel Antuna opened the scoring with a slow-rolling finish in the 29th minute, but Les Matinino drew level through Kevin Parsemain’s stunning, inch-perfect free kick in the 56th.

Raul Jimenez tapped Rodolfo Pizarro’s cross into a wide open goal to put Mexico back in front in the 61st, followed by a third from Fernando Navarro 11 minutes later.

Martinique refused to go away, though, as Seattle Sounders defender Jordy Delem headed home while left criminally unmarked inside the box to cut the lead back to one.

Canada 7-0 Cuba

For the second time in three games this tournament, Cuba suffered a 7-0 drubbing — this time at the hands of Canada, who finished second and will face the winner of Group B, either Costa Rica or Haiti.

19-year-old forward Jonathan David, who plays for Belgian side Gent, bagged a hat trick (3rd, 71st and 77th minutes), as did fellow forward Lucas Cavallini (21st, 43rd and 45th), to go with a measly singular goal from Junior Hoilett in the 50th.

Monday’s Gold Cup schedule

Bermuda v. Nicaragua — 6:30 p.m. ET
Costa Rica v. Haiti — 8:30 p.m. ET

AFCON: Senegal start with win despite missing Mane

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Associated PressJun 23, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Senegal reinforced its status as one of the favorites to win the Africa Cup of Nations by starting its campaign in Egypt with a 2-0 win over Tanzania on Sunday.

Senegal didn’t miss forward Sadio Mane, who was suspended for the game, as it opened with a solid display in Cairo.

Playing just his second competitive game for his country, Krepin Diatta powered in a shot from outside the penalty area to make it 2-0 midway through the second half. Senegal would have won the Group C game by much more if it had been just a little sharper in front of goal.

Tanzania goalkeeper Aishi Manula also helped keep the score down.

Keita Balde got the first goal in the 28th minute after finishing off an intricate attack – which swept from one side of the field to the other – by driving his shot into the bottom corner.

Mane missed the game with a suspension for two yellow cards he received in qualifying.

Senegal, host Egypt and Nigeria are seen as the strongest contenders for the title, although Senegal has played more African Cups (15) than any other team without winning the championship.

Senegal is the No. 1 team in Africa while Tanzania is the second-lowest ranked team at the tournament. It’s making just its second appearance at the African Cup and first since 1981.

Also in Group C, Riyad Mahrez scored the second goal as Algeria began its campaign with a 2-0 win over Kenya, which qualified for the first time since 2004.

Baghdad Bounedjah slotted a penalty for Algeria after Aissa Mandi cut into the area from the right flank and was sliced down. Mahrez added the second before halftime. His first-time shot from a cross was heading for the bottom right corner of the Kenyan net, deflected off a defender, and ended up in the bottom left.

Content with 2-0, Algeria shut the game down in the second half and had little trouble in holding off the Kenyans.

But meetings with minnows have provided early headaches for some of the other top teams in the first three days of action in Egypt. The home team struggled to break down Zimbabwe, Uganda surprised Congo 2-0 and Nigeria needed a late goal to finally beat tournament debutant Burundi, the lowest-ranked team to make it to Egypt. Guinea was held 2-2 by Madagascar, another team making its first appearance.

The trend continued in Sunday’s first game. Morocco got lucky and escaped with a 1-0 victory over Namibia in Group D when Itamunua Keimune scored an own goal in the 89th minute.

“The first game is always difficult,” Morocco’s M’barak Boussoufa said. “We are happy to win, even by a slim margin.”

Striker Keimune was at the wrong end of the field and trying to clear a free kick from Hakim Ziyech. Apparently uncertain whether to kick or head the ball, all he did was divert it into his own net with a minute to go. Bitterly disappointed, Namibia’s players slumped to the ground at the final whistle and were consoled by members of their coaching staff.

“We deserved a draw,” Namibia coach Ricardo Manetti said.

The Morocco-Namibia group is arguably the toughest at the African Cup, with 2015 champion Ivory Coast and South Africa the other two teams. They meet on Monday.

Morocco plays Ivory Coast in its next game, when Morocco coach Herve Renard comes up against the country he coached to the title in 2015.

“We have to get ready for that,” Renard said.

Abraham, Chelsea youngsters ‘buzzing’ for chance amid transfer ban

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 23, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
Chelsea has never been a club known for building a first-team squad full of young players from the club’s youth academy — at least not in the Roman Abramovich era — but the Blues will have no choice other than to rely upon a handful of youngsters amid the club’s season-long transfer ban.

The prospect of regular playing time — even under such circumstances — has the likes of 21-year-old forward Tammy Abraham, among others, “buzzing” at the chance to make their mark and secure an important place at the club for the foreseeable future. There’s also the matter of hiring a new manager ahead of the 2019-20 season, which will afford every player, young or old, a clean slate — quotes from the Guardian:

“This year is the most important year for us. It is now or never. There will never be a better time to play the youngsters. Of course the transfer ban is probably not what the club wanted, but for us it is exciting. I am excited and I am sure the rest of the players are.

“There is a great chance for us young players, so we must get our heads down in training and go for it at Chelsea. I have already been talking to the club about preseason. I’m going to have a couple of weeks and then come back hitting the ground running. There is no better time for a young player to be at Chelsea. I am going to give it my all. With a new manager coming in, there is no better time to show what I am made of in preseason. I am just buzzing at the thought of the new season.”

It’s obviously a bit odd to hear a player speak so positively, and freely, about something as bleak as a transfer ban – especially when you consider the decaying state of Chelsea’s current squad — but perhaps more so is the disconnect which appears to exist between the club’s academy setup and the folks who sanction expensive transfer after expensive transfer rather than giving those young players a chance.

Abraham, who spent last season on loan at Aston Villa and scored 25 goals in the EFL Championship, sees himself, and anyone else who gets a chance due to the transfer ban, as potential agents of change for future classes of academy kids.

“Maybe it will change. Hopefully. Chelsea has always had a great academy. They have lacked playing them and taking them to the next level. You see the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who on the borderline have done that. We have excellent players still there and coming through who are still Chelsea players so fingers crossed if it all goes well it changes the mindset. I got thousands of messages from Chelsea fans on Instagram saying play him, play him. It is nice to have that behind you, knowing the supporters have your back. They believe in you as well. Clearly I was doing something right. Fingers crossed it all happens.”

France gets by Brazil in ET, paving way for QF clash with USWNT (video)

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 23, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT
Host nation, and one of a few pre-tournament favorites, France survived a scare and half from Brazil in the round of 16 at the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Sunday in Le Havre, France, only to come out the other side with a 2-1 extra-time victory and book their place in the quarterfinals.

Amandine Henry’s 107th-minute winner keeps alive the most anticipated game of the World Cup: France versus the U.S. women’s national team, pending the Americans getting past Spain on Monday.

Video review has been the unwanted star of this tournament, and this game was no different. France was first to put the ball in the back of the net, but another questionable video review saw Les Bleus‘ goal taken away in the first half.

Valerie Gauvin was deemed, upon review, to have fouled goalkeeper Barbara by heading the ball out of her hands (per FIFA.com’s official live blog) when the two came together in the air. Gauvin remained down on the ground for roughly a minute, while Barbara required two or three minutes of treatment and assessment from the medical staff. That gave Canadian referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin ample time to consult with her video assistant before making her way to the monitor. Barbara didn’t appear to have “possession” of the ball when the contact was made, making for another confusing override upon second review.

France needed just seven second-half minutes to score a goal that couldn’t be taken away. Kadidiatou Diani made her way down the right flank before hitting a low cross into the six-yard box where Gauvin was the last figure to arrive, but best-timed. At full-stretch, she got just enough of her right foot on the ball to redirect it past the onrushing Barbara.

Brazil nearly equalized in short order, as Cristiane looped a header that was sneaking just under the crossbar and would have drawn the Selecao level, but Sarah Bouhaddi scrambled back to her goal line and rose just high enough, getting just enough of a hand on it to keep it out.

The Brazilian pressure was far from over, though, and they were justly rewarded with an equalizer in the 63rd minute. Initially ruled out for offside during the build-up, only the briefest of checks by the assistant was required to see that Debinha Miri was well onside before whipping a cross into the box for Thaisa Menezes to sweep home and set up a thrilling final half-hour.

Cristiane was lost to a left leg injury just three minutes into extra-time, forcing Brazil into an unthreatening low block defensively. It was mostly one-way traffic, until Debinha raced down the left flank and into the box late in the first period of extra-time. She got inside of her defender, but Griedge Mbock Bathy recovered behind Bouhaddi to make a spectacular goal-saving clearance when the outcome seemed a certain goal for Brazil.

Henry’s winner came barely a minute into the second period, when she fought through her defender to get goal-side as Amel Majri’s curling free kick came into the box. France’s captain was calm and composed with her finish to send Stade Oceane into rapturous celebrations.