Dani Alves leaving PSG after two seasons

Associated PressJun 23, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Veteran Brazil defender Dani Alves is leaving French champion Paris Saint-Germain after two seasons with the club.

The 36-year-old attacking right back scored eight goals in 73 appearances for PSG, winning the league title in both seasons. Although he scored a good goal in the French Cup final against Rennes in April, he ended up on the losing side as PSG relinquished both of its domestic cups.

At times last season, Alves was used in an attacking midfield role by coach Thomas Tuchel and was reportedly close to agreeing a new deal with PSG a few weeks ago.

But Alves announced his decision to leave shortly after scoring in Brazil’s 5-0 win against Peru in the Copa America on Saturday.

Posting a phot of himself on his Instagram account along with trophies he won with PSG, Alves said “I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity to together build a page in the history of this club” and added “now the time has come” to leave.

Alves, who won six Spanish and three Champions League titles with former club Barcelona, did not say where he will play next season.

WATCH LIVE: Colombia and Argentina both in Copa America action

By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT
Colombia looks to wrap up Copa America group stage in style while Argentina looks to pick itself up as both teams are in play on Sunday in the South American continental contest.

At 3:00 p.m. ET, Colombia kicks off against Paraguay in a game that means nothing for Los Cafetaros as they’ve already won Group B with six points, but for the opposition it means everything. Group B is crowded below the winners Colombia, with Paraguay on two points with Argentina and Qatar on one point each.

Former Atlanta United attacker and current Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron is on the attack for Paraguay as they look to grab a spot in the knockout stage. He shone against Argentina and could give Paraguay the result they need against a Colombia side that could be missing key stars who may rest in a game with nothing on the line.

Also at 3:00, Argentina and Qatar meet as they look to distance themselves from the pack as well, and Argentina has more on the line as well, looking to turn around a disappointing showing thus far in the Copa America. They were well beaten by Colombia in the opening match before a disappointing 1-1 draw with Paraguay. The Argentinian attack has been lackluster to this point and taking Qatar lightly could be deadly. The Asian guests in the competition have conceded three goals in their two matches so far and went 86 minutes before conceding to Colombia.

Phil Neville on Cameroon VAR mess: “It didn’t feel like football”

By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT
An awkward, emotional, and occasionally cringe-worthy 90 minutes was played in Valenciennes. It was hard to watch at times as decision after decision went against Cameroon and their players grew increasingly emotional.

Cameroon saw VAR overturn an offside flag to allow England’s second goal by Ellen White just before halftime and VAR disallowed Cameroon’s potential first goal just after the break. The African nation reacted emotionally to both decisions in moments that were painful to view.

With halftime looming, the Cameroon players huddled for a long period of time, causing some to wonder if they were refusing to kick off after the decision to allow White’s goal. At the height of the emotions following the cancellation of the 48th minute Nchout goal, Cameroon players were seen crying, jumping up and down in anger, and gesturing wildly on the sidelines. Head coach Alain Djeumfa was required to console multiple players who lost control of emotions. Nchout in particular was inconsolable as Seedorf tried to calm her down forcibly.

After the match, England head coach Phil Neville had harsh words for the Cameroon players who he felt should conduct themselves in a more professional manner despite their perceived adversity.

“It didn’t feel like football, I’ve got to be honest,” Neville said in his immediate post-match interview on the field. “I know we get these briefs about coming on TV and just saying it was a good win…it was a good win, we played ok, we passed the ball well, we were ruthless in attack, we’re ready to play in a quarterfinal, but I’ve got to say that that wasn’t football for me.”

Neville continued, clearly targeting the actions of the Cameroon players who were set off by the refereeing decisions. He said it put his players in an awkward position as they just looked to complete a solid 90 minutes of play, praising his players for handling the situation as best they could and wishing the Cameroon players took their responsibility as role models on a world stage with more professionalism.

“That wasn’t a World Cup last 16 in terms of the behavior that I want to see from football,” Neville said. “As you know this is going out worldwide, and I can’t stand here and say that I particularly enjoyed it, my players didn’t enjoy it. At halftime they were confused about the actions, about what they should do. They kept their concentration fantastically, they did their job, but the images going out worldwide about how to act…there are young girls that are playing all over the world seeing that behavior, for me it’s not right, and I can’t stand here and say ‘it’s fantastic, it’s brilliant, we’re into the quarterfinal’ there’s a bigger picture here. There’s a certain standard of behavior that you’ve got to do…my players did that, and I’m proud.”

Neville continued to elaborate when he did his post-match press conference. “If that was any of my players they would never play for England again with that kind of behavior. I feel sorry for the referee, I think she was trying to protect football by not giving the penalty and the sending off at the end.”

With the loss Cameroon drops out of the World Cup while England advances to the quarterfinals to take on Norway.

England downs emotional Cameroon 3-0 amid VAR decisions

By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT
Cameroon had the opportunity to become the first African side to advance in the Women’s World Cup knockout stages, but were pegged back by VAR decisions on numerous occasions and fell to England 3-0. The Cameroon players were emotionally effected by the multiple VAR decisions, and it spilled out onto the field on a number of occasions.

Cameroon got away with one just four minutes in as Yvonne Leuko landed a brutal elbow to the face of Nikita Parris down the right flank but the referee showed Leuko just a yellow card for the incident which absolutely could have deserved more, but VAR did not intervene. It was a harbinger of what would come for the African nation as they looked bright at times on the ball but also proved childish when faced with adversity.

England bagged its early opener on a controversial decision as Cameroon defender Augustine Ejangue intercepted an England cross and goalkeeper Annette Ngo Ndom collected. That caused the referee to award an indirect free-kick for an intentional back-pass about five yards from goal, and while there was no question Ejangue intentionally played the ball, there was uncertainty whether her touch was intended as a pass to the goalkeeper.

Much of the focus of this game concerned the reaction of the Cameroon players to their on-field adversity. During the immediate aftermath as Cameroon protested the decision, replay showed Ejangue spitting on the forearm of England attacker Toni Duggan, and Duggan efforted to make the referee aware of the situation, to no avail. It was unclear whether the spit was intentional as Ejangue was not looking at Duggan but at very close range, and VAR yet again did not play a part.

Eventually, England stepped up for the attempt and Cameroon put every player on the goal line, but that would not stop captain Steph Houghton from blasting the indirect attempt inside the far post for the game’s first goal just 14 minutes in.

After the goal, England remained dominant in possession but Cameroon proved dangerous in spurts on the counter. England was the team in charge, however, and they would double the lead through Ellen White deep in first half stoppage time as she took a feed from Lucy Bronze through the back line and rifled a blistering finish into the top corner for a 2-0 lead. The goal was initially flagged for offside but VAR confirmed it was a good goal as White was level with her defender on the feed. The referee struggled to get the game restarted after Cameroon insisted on holding a team meeting at midfield before finally returning to their positions after multiple pleas. The referee had a high level of tolerance not to show any cautions, and the halftime whistle came soon after the eventual restart.

After the break, Cameroon seemed to have redirected their petulance into purpose, taking advantage of a sloppy giveaway by England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and Ajara Nchout blasted a powerful finish. However, VAR struck again and its Hawkeye technology determined that Nchout was just a hair offside on the turnover, nullifying the goal and providing the game with its most controversial moment. The Cameroon players were an emotional wreck at the decision, with a number of them crying and head coach Alain Djeumfa was reduced to plead with his squad to continue the match. Even England head coach Phil Neville came over to lend an emotional hand before play finally restarted.

Another mistake at the back by England’s Alex Greenwood let Alexandra Takounda have a free path at goal but Bardsley saved well in the one-on-one. Greenwood made amends and picked up England’s third in the 58th minute off a set-piece and the game was for all intents and purposes over with Cameroon all over the place. England continued to pour on the attack and came close to a fourth on multiple occasions. In the 82nd minute England broke but a shot was cleared off the line by Estelle Johnson who raced back to save Cameroon from  conceding again. Cameroon pushed for a consolation strike late but could not find the moment.

Deep into stoppage time, VAR again was consulted to show Cameroon substitute Alexandra Takounda a yellow card for a studs-up tackle on Houghton on a decision that could have again resulted in a red. Cameroon players again reacted petulantly to Houghton’s injury, screaming at her and the referee during the VAR check.

Mercifully, the final whistle came and England moved on to the quarterfinals where they will take on Norway, a rematch of a knockout stage match four years ago. Cameroon bows out and it remains that no African team has won a World Cup knockout stage game.

Morocco skirts past Namibia on late own-goal

By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
Morocco started its Africa Cup of Nations journey noticeably flat, but still managed to snatch all three points late as a heartbreaking Itamunua Keimuine own-goal in the 89th minute saw Morocco top Namibia 1-0.

Namibia was in a defensive shell the entire match, and they succeeded in frustrating Hakim Ziyech and company. Morocco held 67% of possession and ripped off 17 shots, but could only put five of them on target in the blistering Egypt heat. Morocco head coach Herve Renard made the questionable decision not to start Sofiane Boufal, but brought him on for the final half-hour in the hope of electrifying the favorites.

It had little effect and Namibia remained defensively solid, until conceding in the final ticks off the clock. A Ziyech free-kick from a great distance out swung in, and having evaded every attacker and defender, it fell to the last Namibian defender on the line Itamunua Keimuine who accidentally headed it into his own net.

The final result was probably deserved, as Monaco had far more attacking intent, out-passing Namibia 491 to 182 and holding them without a shot on target. Still, Renard will hope the chances come in a more consistent fashion next time out as Morocco has tough games against South Africa and Ivory Coast remaining in Group D play.