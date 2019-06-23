More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

France gets by Brazil in ET, paving way for QF clash with USWNT (video)

By Andy EdwardsJun 23, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT
Host nation, and one of a few pre-tournament favorites, France survived a scare and half from Brazil in the round of 16 at the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Sunday in Le Havre, France, only to come out the other side with a 2-1 extra-time victory and book their place in the quarterfinals.

Amandine Henry’s 107th-minute winner keeps alive the most anticipated game of the World Cup: France versus the U.S. women’s national team, pending the Americans getting past Spain on Monday.

Video review has been the unwanted star of this tournament, and this game was no different. France was first to put the ball in the back of the net, but another questionable video review saw Les Bleus‘ goal taken away in the first half.

Valerie Gauvin was deemed, upon review, to have fouled goalkeeper Barbara by heading the ball out of her hands (per FIFA.com’s official live blog) when the two came together in the air. Gauvin remained down on the ground for roughly a minute, while Barbara required two or three minutes of treatment and assessment from the medical staff. That gave Canadian referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin ample time to consult with her video assistant before making her way to the monitor. Barbara didn’t appear to have “possession” of the ball when the contact was made, making for another confusing override upon second review.

France needed just seven second-half minutes to score a goal that couldn’t be taken away. Kadidiatou Diani made her way down the right flank before hitting a low cross into the six-yard box where Gauvin was the last figure to arrive, but best-timed. At full-stretch, she got just enough of her right foot on the ball to redirect it past the onrushing Barbara.

Brazil nearly equalized in short order, as Cristiane looped a header that was sneaking just under the crossbar and would have drawn the Selecao level, but Sarah Bouhaddi scrambled back to her goal line and rose just high enough, getting just enough of a hand on it to keep it out.

The Brazilian pressure was far from over, though, and they were justly rewarded with an equalizer in the 63rd minute. Initially ruled out for offside during the build-up, only the briefest of checks by the assistant was required to see that Debinha Miri was well onside before whipping a cross into the box for Thaisa Menezes to sweep home and set up a thrilling final half-hour.

Cristiane was lost to a left leg injury just three minutes into extra-time, forcing Brazil into an unthreatening low block defensively. It was mostly one-way traffic, until Debinha raced down the left flank and into the box late in the first period of extra-time. She got inside of her defender, but Griedge Mbock Bathy recovered behind Bouhaddi to make a spectacular goal-saving clearance when the outcome seemed a certain goal for Brazil.

Henry’s winner came barely a minute into the second period, when she fought through her defender to get goal-side as Amel Majri’s curling free kick came into the box. France’s captain was calm and composed with her finish to send Stade Oceane into rapturous celebrations.

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 23, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT
Day 9 of the 2019 Gold Cup is upon us, as is the final round of games in Group A where both Mexico and Canada have some work left to do to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

El Tri sits the group with six points from their first two games, thus they need just a point to confirm their place as group winners. A loss could see them finish second behind Canada, who have seven goals to overturn in the goal-differential column. Then there’s the most outlandish possibility: Canada overturning that gap and Mexico losing to Martinique by five goals.

As for Canada, a point should be enough to get them through to a second straight Gold Cup quarterfinal. They should also be able to advance with a small-margin defeat.

  • Canada v. Cuba — 6 p.m. ET
  • Mexico v. Martinique — 8:30 p.m. ET

Hit the link above to follow along for the next few hours and check back on PST for a full roundup of Sunday’s action.

Dani Alves leaving PSG after two seasons

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 23, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Veteran Brazil defender Dani Alves is leaving French champion Paris Saint-Germain after two seasons with the club.

The 36-year-old attacking right back scored eight goals in 73 appearances for PSG, winning the league title in both seasons. Although he scored a good goal in the French Cup final against Rennes in April, he ended up on the losing side as PSG relinquished both of its domestic cups.

At times last season, Alves was used in an attacking midfield role by coach Thomas Tuchel and was reportedly close to agreeing a new deal with PSG a few weeks ago.

But Alves announced his decision to leave shortly after scoring in Brazil’s 5-0 win against Peru in the Copa America on Saturday.

Posting a phot of himself on his Instagram account along with trophies he won with PSG, Alves said “I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity to together build a page in the history of this club” and added “now the time has come” to leave.

Alves, who won six Spanish and three Champions League titles with former club Barcelona, did not say where he will play next season.

WATCH LIVE: Colombia and Argentina both in Copa America action

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT
Colombia looks to wrap up Copa America group stage in style while Argentina looks to pick itself up as both teams are in play on Sunday in the South American continental contest.

At 3:00 p.m. ET, Colombia kicks off against Paraguay in a game that means nothing for Los Cafetaros as they’ve already won Group B with six points, but for the opposition it means everything. Group B is crowded below the winners Colombia, with Paraguay on two points with Argentina and Qatar on one point each.

Former Atlanta United attacker and current Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron is on the attack for Paraguay as they look to grab a spot in the knockout stage. He shone against Argentina and could give Paraguay the result they need against a Colombia side that could be missing key stars who may rest in a game with nothing on the line.

Also at 3:00, Argentina and Qatar meet as they look to distance themselves from the pack as well, and Argentina has more on the line as well, looking to turn around a disappointing showing thus far in the Copa America. They were well beaten by Colombia in the opening match before a disappointing 1-1 draw with Paraguay. The Argentinian attack has been lackluster to this point and taking Qatar lightly could be deadly. The Asian guests in the competition have conceded three goals in their two matches so far and went 86 minutes before conceding to Colombia.

Phil Neville on Cameroon VAR mess: “It didn’t feel like football”

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT
An awkward, emotional, and occasionally cringe-worthy 90 minutes was played in Valenciennes. It was hard to watch at times as decision after decision went against Cameroon and their players grew increasingly emotional.

Cameroon saw VAR overturn an offside flag to allow England’s second goal by Ellen White just before halftime and VAR disallowed Cameroon’s potential first goal just after the break. The African nation reacted emotionally to both decisions in moments that were painful to view.

With halftime looming, the Cameroon players huddled for a long period of time, causing some to wonder if they were refusing to kick off after the decision to allow White’s goal. At the height of the emotions following the cancellation of the 48th minute Nchout goal, Cameroon players were seen crying, jumping up and down in anger, and gesturing wildly on the sidelines. Head coach Alain Djeumfa was required to console multiple players who lost control of emotions. Nchout in particular was inconsolable as Seedorf tried to calm her down forcibly.

After the match, England head coach Phil Neville had harsh words for the Cameroon players who he felt should conduct themselves in a more professional manner despite their perceived adversity.

“It didn’t feel like football, I’ve got to be honest,” Neville said in his immediate post-match interview on the field. “I know we get these briefs about coming on TV and just saying it was a good win…it was a good win, we played ok, we passed the ball well, we were ruthless in attack, we’re ready to play in a quarterfinal, but I’ve got to say that that wasn’t football for me.”

Neville continued, clearly targeting the actions of the Cameroon players who were set off by the refereeing decisions. He said it put his players in an awkward position as they just looked to complete a solid 90 minutes of play, praising his players for handling the situation as best they could and wishing the Cameroon players took their responsibility as role models on a world stage with more professionalism.

“That wasn’t a World Cup last 16 in terms of the behavior that I want to see from football,” Neville said. “As you know this is going out worldwide, and I can’t stand here and say that I particularly enjoyed it, my players didn’t enjoy it. At halftime they were confused about the actions, about what they should do. They kept their concentration fantastically, they did their job, but the images going out worldwide about how to act…there are young girls that are playing all over the world seeing that behavior, for me it’s not right, and I can’t stand here and say ‘it’s fantastic, it’s brilliant, we’re into the quarterfinal’ there’s a bigger picture here. There’s a certain standard of behavior that you’ve got to do…my players did that, and I’m proud.”

Neville continued to elaborate when he did his post-match press conference. “If that was any of my players they would never play for England again with that kind of behavior. I feel sorry for the referee, I think she was trying to protect football by not giving the penalty and the sending off at the end.”

With the loss Cameroon drops out of the World Cup while England advances to the quarterfinals to take on Norway.