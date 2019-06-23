More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Associated Press

Morocco skirts past Namibia on late own-goal

By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Morocco started its Africa Cup of Nations journey noticeably flat, but still managed to snatch all three points late as a heartbreaking Itamunua Keimuine own-goal in the 89th minute saw Morocco top Namibia 1-0.

Namibia was in a defensive shell the entire match, and they succeeded in frustrating Hakim Ziyech and company. Morocco held 67% of possession and ripped off 17 shots, but could only put five of them on target in the blistering Egypt heat. Morocco head coach Herve Renard made the questionable decision not to start Sofiane Boufal, but brought him on for the final half-hour in the hope of electrifying the favorites.

It had little effect and Namibia remained defensively solid, until conceding in the final ticks off the clock. A Ziyech free-kick from a great distance out swung in, and having evaded every attacker and defender, it fell to the last Namibian defender on the line Itamunua Keimuine who accidentally headed it into his own net.

The final result was probably deserved, as Monaco had far more attacking intent, out-passing Namibia 491 to 182 and holding them without a shot on target. Still, Renard will hope the chances come in a more consistent fashion next time out as Morocco has tough games against South Africa and Ivory Coast remaining in Group D play.

England downs emotional Cameroon 3-0 amid VAR decisions

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cameroon had the honor of becoming the first African side to play in the Women’s World Cup knockout stages, but were pegged back by VAR decisions on numerous occasions and fell to England 3-0. The Cameroon players were emotionally effected by the multiple VAR decisions, and it spilled out onto the field on a number of occasions.

Cameroon got away with one just four minutes in as Yvonne Leuko landed a brutal elbow to the face of Nikita Parris down the right flank but the referee showed Leuko just a yellow card for the incident which absolutely could have deserved more, but VAR did not intervene. It was a harbinger of what would come for the African nation as they looked bright at times on the ball but also proved childish when faced with adversity.

England bagged its early opener on a controversial decision as Cameroon defender Augustine Ejangue intercepted an England cross and goalkeeper Annette Ngo Ndom collected. That caused the referee to award an indirect free-kick for an intentional back-pass about five yards from goal, and while there was no question Ejangue intentionally played the ball, there was uncertainty whether her touch was intended as a pass to the goalkeeper.

Much of the focus of this game concerned the reaction of the Cameroon players to their on-field adversity. During the immediate aftermath as Cameroon protested the decision, replay showed Ejangue spitting on the forearm of England attacker Toni Duggan, and Duggan efforted to make the referee aware of the situation, to no avail. It was unclear whether the spit was intentional as Ejangue was not looking at Duggan but at very close range, and VAR yet again did not play a part.

Eventually, England stepped up for the attempt and Cameroon put every player on the goal line, but that would not stop captain Steph Houghton from blasting the indirect attempt inside the far post for the game’s first goal just 14 minutes in.

After the goal, England remained dominant in possession but Cameroon proved dangerous in spurts on the counter. England was the team in charge, however, and they would double the lead through Ellen White deep in first half stoppage time as she took a feed from Lucy Bronze through the back line and rifled a blistering finish into the top corner for a 2-0 lead. The goal was initially flagged for offside but VAR confirmed it was a good goal as White was level with her defender on the feed. The referee struggled to get the game restarted after Cameroon insisted on holding a team meeting at midfield before finally returning to their positions after multiple pleas. The referee had a high level of tolerance not to show any cautions, and the halftime whistle came soon after the eventual restart.

After the break, Cameroon seemed to have redirected their petulance into purpose, taking advantage of a sloppy giveaway by England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and Ajara Nchout blasted a powerful finish. However, VAR struck again and its Hawkeye technology determined that Nchout was just a hair offside on the turnover, nullifying the goal and providing the game with its most controversial moment. The Cameroon players were an emotional wreck at the decision, with a number of them crying and head coach Clarence Seedorf was reduced to plead with his squad to continue the match. Even England head coach Phil Neville came over to lend an emotional hand before play finally restarted.

Another mistake at the back by England’s Alex Greenwood let Alexandra Takounda have a free path at goal but Bardsley saved well in the one-on-one. Greenwood made amends and picked up England’s third in the 58th minute off a set-piece and the game was for all intents and purposes over with Cameroon all over the place. England continued to pour on the attack and came close to a fourth on multiple occasions. In the 82nd minute England broke but a shot was cleared off the line by Estelle Johnson who raced back to save Cameroon from  conceding again. Cameroon pushed for a consolation strike late but could not find the moment.

Deep into stoppage time, VAR again was consulted to show Cameroon substitute Alexandra Takounda a yellow card for a studs-up tackle on Houghton on a decision that could have again resulted in a red. Cameroon players again reacted petulantly to Houghton’s injury, screaming at her and the referee during the VAR check.

Mercifully, the final whistle came and England moved on to the quarterfinals where they will take on Norway, a rematch of a knockout stage match four years ago. Cameroon bows out and it remains that no African team has won a World Cup knockout stage game.

Ertz, Morgan expected to recover from injury, play against Spain

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz are both expected to play for the U.S. women’s team in its Round of 16 match against Spain despite suffering minor injuries previously in World Cup action.

Ertz was held out of the final group stage match against Sweden with a slight hip injury. Morgan started the game against Sweden but was withdrawn at halftime after taking a kick in the 35th minute from Linda Sembrant. She was struggling somewhat after that, and replaced by Carli Lloyd after the break.

“Alex is fine, JJ is fine,” USWNT head coach Jill Ellis said during her pre-match press conference at Stade Auguste-Delaune, referring to Julie Ertz by her longtime nickname that harkens back to her maiden name Johnston.

Morgan has five goals in the World Cup – all scored in the opener against Thailand – which leads the competition alongside now-eliminated Australia striker Sam Kerr. She was rested against Chile and then played the first half of the Sweden match.

The presence of the veteran duo is an enormous boost for the United States as they look to set up an anticipated quarterfinal match against France. The two own a combined 249 caps for the national team and have been a presence for years in the first-choice squad, both winning awards for their performances. Morgan was CONCACAF Player of the Year in each of 2016, 2017, and 2018 while Ertz was named U.S. Female Soccer Player of the Year in 2017.

Watch Live: England v. Cameroon, France v. Brazil in Women’s World Cup

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The group stage is a thing of the past and the knockout stages are in full swing.

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.

[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]

Cameroon is the first African side to play a Women’s World Cup knockout stage game, and they take on England at 11:30 a.m. ET. Phil Neville continues to chop and change his England squad, rotating midfielders and strikers in and out to keep everyone fresh.

Later in the afternoon, France meets Brazil hoping to set up the first half of the highly anticipated matchup with the United States. Meanwhile, Marta hopes to have something to say about that as she continues to traverse her fifth World Cup.

Here is your full schedule for Sunday, June 23 at the Women’s World Cup:

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

England v. Cameroon – 11:30 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
France v. Brazil – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

FOLLOW LIVE: Morocco, Senegal, Algeria all in Africa Cup of Nations action

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the tournament now in full swing with both its official and complete openings in the rear view mirror, Groups C and Dnow takes the field as Morocco has an early tilt with Namibia before Senegal meets Tanzania and Algeria takes on Kenya.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores ]

First up is the Group D match with a wildly talented Moroccan side listed as one of the tournament favorites. The starting lineup features well-known players such as Hakim Ziyech of Ajax and Roman Saiss of Wolves, plus 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund talent Achraf Hakimi along the back line. They take on a Namibian side of mostly domestic players, although their squad does sport defender Ryan Nyambe of Blackburn Rovers.

Later in the afternoon, a Senegal side bursting with European talent takes on Tanzania, with Sadio Mane ready to captain his country after winning the Champions League with Liverpool a few weeks ago. The squad also sports Everton’s Idrissa Gueye, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, and Inter striker Keita Balde. Tanzania is captained by Genk striker Mbwana Samatta who scored a stunning 20 goals in 28 Belgian league matches last season plus another 12 in all other competitions.

Finally, the late kick features Algeria, fronted by Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, matches up with Kenya.