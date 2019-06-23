More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Pulisic admits hint of satisfying revenge in win over Trinidad & Tobago

By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT
Before the game, they were all business. This was not a chance to avenge the painful loss to Trinidad & Tobago in World Cup qualifying to infamously knock the United States out of contention for Russia 2018.

“Other than it being a nice narrative for you guys, I’m not sure inside of the group if it carries a whole lot of weight,” captain Michael Bradley said prior to the United States’ meeting with Trinidad & Tobago in Gold Cup group stage play. “For me, it’s the second game of the Gold Cup,” Paul Arriola claimed. Beating them was “not going to change anything,” said Christian Pulisic.

Six goals and three points later, the USMNT secured a 6-0 victory that featured a blistering second half led by Pulisic who scored one and assisted two more. For the 20-year-old Chelsea winger, all the talk before the game was hogwash.

“At halftime we said just keep going and going and eventually the goals started to flow,” Pulisic said to the Fox broadcast after the match. “I didn’t like to say it, but I definitely had a little chip on my shoulder today and I hope you guys could see that.” The little chuckle buried in there said it all.

Pulisic was seen in tears on the field after the loss to Trinidad two years ago, overcome with emotion after proving unable to carry the entire team’s weight and secure qualification in the World Cup. To enact some form of revenge, no matter how small, had to feel good, even if there were hardly any players left on the current Trinidad team from the one on that famous night.

With the storming win, the United States has secured passage to the Gold Cup knockout stage and will play Panama on Tuesday in its group stage finale to determine the group winner.

FOLLOW LIVE: Morocco, Senegal, Algeria all in action

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
With the tournament now in full swing with both its official and complete openings in the rear view mirror, Groups C and Dnow takes the field as Morocco has an early tilt with Namibia before Senegal meets Tanzania and Algeria takes on Kenya.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores ]

First up is the Group D match with a wildly talented Moroccan side listed as one of the tournament favorites. The starting lineup features well-known players such as Hakim Ziyech of Ajax and Roman Saiss of Wolves, plus 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund talent Achraf Hakimi along the back line. They take on a Namibian side of mostly domestic players, although their squad does sport defender Ryan Nyambe of Blackburn Rovers.

Later in the afternoon, a Senegal side bursting with European talent takes on Tanzania, with Sadio Mane ready to captain his country after winning the Champions League with Liverpool a few weeks ago. The squad also sports Everton’s Idrissa Gueye, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, and Inter striker Keita Balde. Tanzania is captained by Genk striker Mbwana Samatta who scored a stunning 20 goals in 28 Belgian league matches last season plus another 12 in all other competitions.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: United nearing Wan-Bissaka capture, way off on Lukaku sale

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 9:50 AM EDT
Manchester United has understandably been busy this summer, and while they have yet to secure any players officially, they have been linked with countless potential targets. One player the Red Devils have been connected with for weeks is Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and it appears they are coming ever closer to completing a deal.

The 21-year-old, on duty with the England youth side at the U-21 Euros, is nearing a switch to Old Trafford according to multiple reports in England. The Daily Mail says the two sides have agreed on a deal worth roughly $54 million, significant as just last week there were reports that Crystal Palace had thus far rejected Manchester United’s approach worth $44 million alongside a massive add-on total.

The early elimination of the England U-21 side from the European tournament could see this deal get done sooner than expected, as the youngster will be making his way home earlier than the side had hoped.

While Wan-Bissaka is rumored to be on his way in, Romelu Lukaku is reportedly looking for a way out, although that may have hit a snag as Manchester United is apparently not ready to let the Belgian go for cheap.

According to reports in Italy, talks between Manchester United and Inter regarding Lukaku’s valuation have so far been unproductive, with the Premier League side asking for no less than $97 million while Inter is still a solid $28 million behind that total. With such a gap in price, it’s unlikely anything will get done soon, if at all.

The Italian club is looking to replace Mauro Icardi who is set to leave after a tumultuous season resulted in a breakdown in his relationship with the team. Lukaku has been unsuccessful in recapturing his blistering Everton form at Manchester United and could be the one to replace Icardi at Inter, but with three years left on his Red Devils contract the English side is not forced to let him go for a value below their price tag.

The reports suggest that Inter could include Icardi in a swap deal, but also say that could take some convincing as the Argentinian striker is not currently interested in moving to Old Trafford.

The Serie A striker merry-go-round continues as Lorenzo Insigne could be moving on from Napoli, and while he could potentially serve as an Icardi replacement if a Lukaku deal cannot be struck, but there’s also apparently significant competition from abroad.

Atletico Madrid is hoping to replace Antoine Griezmann with a top-level striker after the Frenchman departed the Spanish side for Barcelona. Insigne, who struggled with injuries and poor form through the second half of last season. According to Italian tabloid Corriere dello Sport, Napoli would be willing to let Insigne leave but not for less than $80 million.

Insigne scored 18 Serie A goals in the 2016/17 campaign for Napoli as the club challenged for the title and finished third, a point back of Roma and five behind Champions Juventus. However, he’s only managed to match that goal total across the next two seasons combined, bagging 10 goals last season and only three from the second week of November on. There are rumblings that Insigne

With rumors of a swoop for either Hirving Lozano or James Rodriguez, Napoli is clearly looking to bolster its attacking depth and Insigne could be a casualty of that transfer activity.

Tottenham Hotspur hasn’t purchased a single player in over a year, but that could be about to change.

While there’s nothing concrete yet from more reliable sources, tabloid reports in England suggest that Spurs is nearing a deal for Leeds United winger Jack Clarke. The Premier League side has been linked with Clarke for months now, and the 18-year-old slowly gained more playing time as the Championship season plodded along.

Now, with Leeds missing out on promotion, it could be time for the 18-year-old to make the jump, as Spurs could be ready to pay $19 million for the York-born winger. With links to Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon over the last few months as well, it’s possible that Mauricio Pochettino could be looking to inject some youth into the side, especially on the flanks.

Roy Keane departs Nottingham Forest to seek out managerial job

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 7:32 AM EDT
Former Manchester United captain and current Nottingham Forest assistant manager Roy Keane has departed the club with immediate effect, Forest announced on Sunday.

While the official team release did not give a reason for his departure, The Telegraph reports that Keane is on the hunt for his own managerial position and has decided to activate an opt-out clause in his contract that allows him to leave this summer.

The 47-year-old apparently “spent weeks mulling over the decision” according to the report, and has decided that the time is right for him to seek out his first managerial spot since departing Ipswich Town in 2011. Keane has been Martin O’Neill’s right-hand man since joining his Republic of Ireland staff in 2013 where the two came within a playoff loss to Denmark of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. He followed O’Neill to Nottingham Forest in March where the two helped lead the club to a ninth-placed finish.

The Telegraph report states the departure from the club was “amicable” and that O’Neill had even apparently hoped Keane would make this decision as he believes the formeer Manchester United midfielder deserves his own job.

“Working with Martin over the last few years has been a magnificent experience, one of my greatest in football both as a player and a coach and one I want to personally thank him for,” Keane said as part of the club release.

Keane has Premier League managerial experience, having led Sunderland to promotion in 2008, but was forced to step down the following campaign with the club sitting 18th in the Premier League table in November and strains with both the players and club ownership putting pressure on his position.

3 things we learned from USMNT win

AP Photo/David Dermer
By Andy EdwardsJun 22, 2019, 11:20 PM EDT
As the U.S. men’s national team creeps ever so slowly toward delivering a 90-minute performance to be proud of, here’s what we learned as Gregg Berhalter’s side thrashed Trinidad & Tobago for five second-half goals in a 6-0 victory in the Gold Cup on Saturday…

[ MORE: USMNT starts slow, destroys T&T with five second-half goals (video) ]

The midfield still looks like a rudderless ship (at times)

It would be unwise — if temptingly easy — to overlook the USMNT’s slow start and focus solely on the final scoreline, because for much of the first 45 minutes — especially the first 15 — there were some major issues in the middle of the field.

It’s unclear whether this is due to the system — say, the forward line isn’t putting enough pressure on the ball higher up the field — or if the chemistry in midfield has just been slow to come together. In truth, it’s probably a bit of both.

Michael Bradley and Weston McKennie have had precious little time to work together and figure out the balance between themselves — a pair of high-energy midfielders who’ll cover ground from one endline to the endline if you ask them to do so. On a handful of occasions, each of them were caught much too high upfield together, which resulted in an unimpeded jaunt through the center of the field as soon as possession was lost.

These kinks will, with any luck, work themselves out as the past/present midfield general hands over the reins to the future/present midfield general. In the meantime, don’t be surprised if Panama, or any of the region’s other big boys, find plenty of joy the same way T&T did for periods on Saturday.

Real danger comes from the wings

For the time being at least, just about every meaningful USMNT attack originates from, or is directed toward, the wings. If you’re at all familiar with how the Columbus Crew played under Berhalter, that won’t come as any surprise — especially, considering the American player pool is completely devoid of a Federico Higuain-type playmaker in the middle.

On Saturday, it was a joy to behold some of the diagonal balls being played over the top (HERE, HERE and HERE) and on the ground (below) to find wide players in space. For the vast majority of the game, balls out to wide areas were the USMNT’s first, second and third option. They achieved this by overloading both the right and left sides again and again — Christian Pulisic and Paul Arriola on the left, and Nick Lima and Tyler Boyd on the right.

It worked against a team like T&T, a side without aerially dominant center backs, but is unlikely to prove six-goals successful against CONCACAF’s best later in this tournament, let alone World Cup-caliber sides.

It’s not actually about winning the Gold Cup

The number of times we’ll have to remind ourselves of the following over the next months is, perhaps, infinite: the results matter very little right now, it’s all about the performances and the partnerships being cultivated with the 2022 World Cup in mind.

Would it be nice to regain the CONCACAF crown and lift the Gold Cup in a couple weeks’ time? Not really, but sure. Would it be nice to get as many of the remaining growing pains — and there are plenty, evidenced by those first 45 minutes on Saturday — out of the way as soon as possible? Absolutely.

The USMNT’s next attempt at World Cup qualifying will likely begin sometime next year, and winning this tournament at the cost of long-term progress will do them no favors then. There’s plenty of learning for the current crop of young players to do when it comes to pacing themselves for the long haul of a tournament competition and gaining experience in competitive games against teams they’ll likely see in the business rounds of WCQ, no doubt about it, but veering away from playing those young players in favor of picking veterans who can win now remains the worst possible thing Berhalter could do.

Thus far, he’s done well to resist any urge he might, or might not, have had.