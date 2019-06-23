More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Watch Live: England v. Cameroon, France v. Brazil in Women’s World Cup

By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
The group stage is a thing of the past and the knockout stages are in full swing.

You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App. All you have to do is click on the links below.

Cameroon is the first African side to play a Women’s World Cup knockout stage game, and they take on England at 11:30 a.m. ET. Phil Neville continues to chop and change his England squad, rotating midfielders and strikers in and out to keep everyone fresh.

Later in the afternoon, France meets Brazil hoping to set up the first half of the highly anticipated matchup with the United States. Meanwhile, Marta hopes to have something to say about that as she continues to traverse her fifth World Cup.

Here is your full schedule for Sunday, June 23 at the Women’s World Cup:

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

England v. Cameroon – 11:30 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
France v. Brazil – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Ertz, Morgan expected to recover from injury, play against Spain

By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT
Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz are both expected to play for the U.S. women’s team in its Round of 16 match against Spain despite suffering minor injuries previously in World Cup action.

Ertz was held out of the final group stage match against Sweden with a slight hip injury. Morgan started the game against Sweden but was withdrawn at halftime after taking a kick in the 35th minute from Linda Sembrant. She was struggling somewhat after that, and replaced by Carli Lloyd after the break.

“Alex is fine, JJ is fine,” USWNT head coach Jill Ellis said during her pre-match press conference at Stade Auguste-Delaune, referring to Julie Ertz by her longtime nickname that harkens back to her maiden name Johnston.

Morgan has five goals in the World Cup – all scored in the opener against Thailand – which leads the competition alongside now-eliminated Australia striker Sam Kerr. She was rested against Chile and then played the first half of the Sweden match.

The presence of the veteran duo is an enormous boost for the United States as they look to set up an anticipated quarterfinal match against France. The two own a combined 249 caps for the national team and have been a presence for years in the first-choice squad, both winning awards for their performances. Morgan was CONCACAF Player of the Year in each of 2016, 2017, and 2018 while Ertz was named U.S. Female Soccer Player of the Year in 2017.

FOLLOW LIVE: Morocco, Senegal, Algeria all in Africa Cup of Nations action

By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
With the tournament now in full swing with both its official and complete openings in the rear view mirror, Groups C and Dnow takes the field as Morocco has an early tilt with Namibia before Senegal meets Tanzania and Algeria takes on Kenya.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores ]

First up is the Group D match with a wildly talented Moroccan side listed as one of the tournament favorites. The starting lineup features well-known players such as Hakim Ziyech of Ajax and Roman Saiss of Wolves, plus 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund talent Achraf Hakimi along the back line. They take on a Namibian side of mostly domestic players, although their squad does sport defender Ryan Nyambe of Blackburn Rovers.

Later in the afternoon, a Senegal side bursting with European talent takes on Tanzania, with Sadio Mane ready to captain his country after winning the Champions League with Liverpool a few weeks ago. The squad also sports Everton’s Idrissa Gueye, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, and Inter striker Keita Balde. Tanzania is captained by Genk striker Mbwana Samatta who scored a stunning 20 goals in 28 Belgian league matches last season plus another 12 in all other competitions.

Finally, the late kick features Algeria, fronted by Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, matches up with Kenya.

Pulisic admits hint of satisfying revenge in win over Trinidad & Tobago

By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT
Before the game, they were all business. This was not a chance to avenge the painful loss to Trinidad & Tobago in World Cup qualifying to infamously knock the United States out of contention for Russia 2018.

“Other than it being a nice narrative for you guys, I’m not sure inside of the group if it carries a whole lot of weight,” captain Michael Bradley said prior to the United States’ meeting with Trinidad & Tobago in Gold Cup group stage play. “For me, it’s the second game of the Gold Cup,” Paul Arriola claimed. Beating them was “not going to change anything,” said Christian Pulisic.

Six goals and three points later, the USMNT secured a 6-0 victory that featured a blistering second half led by Pulisic who scored one and assisted two more. For the 20-year-old Chelsea winger, all the talk before the game was hogwash.

“At halftime we said just keep going and going and eventually the goals started to flow,” Pulisic said to the Fox broadcast after the match. “I didn’t like to say it, but I definitely had a little chip on my shoulder today and I hope you guys could see that.” The little chuckle buried in there said it all.

Pulisic was seen in tears on the field after the loss to Trinidad two years ago, overcome with emotion after proving unable to carry the entire team’s weight and secure qualification in the World Cup. To enact some form of revenge, no matter how small, had to feel good, even if there were hardly any players left on the current Trinidad team from the one on that famous night.

With the storming win, the United States has secured passage to the Gold Cup knockout stage and will play Panama on Tuesday in its group stage finale to determine the group winner.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: United nearing Wan-Bissaka capture, way off on Lukaku sale

By Kyle BonnJun 23, 2019, 9:50 AM EDT
Manchester United has understandably been busy this summer, and while they have yet to secure any players officially, they have been linked with countless potential targets. One player the Red Devils have been connected with for weeks is Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and it appears they are coming ever closer to completing a deal.

The 21-year-old, on duty with the England youth side at the U-21 Euros, is nearing a switch to Old Trafford according to multiple reports in England. The Daily Mail says the two sides have agreed on a deal worth roughly $54 million, significant as just last week there were reports that Crystal Palace had thus far rejected Manchester United’s approach worth $44 million alongside a massive add-on total.

The early elimination of the England U-21 side from the European tournament could see this deal get done sooner than expected, as the youngster will be making his way home earlier than the side had hoped.

While Wan-Bissaka is rumored to be on his way in, Romelu Lukaku is reportedly looking for a way out, although that may have hit a snag as Manchester United is apparently not ready to let the Belgian go for cheap.

According to reports in Italy, talks between Manchester United and Inter regarding Lukaku’s valuation have so far been unproductive, with the Premier League side asking for no less than $97 million while Inter is still a solid $28 million behind that total. With such a gap in price, it’s unlikely anything will get done soon, if at all.

The Italian club is looking to replace Mauro Icardi who is set to leave after a tumultuous season resulted in a breakdown in his relationship with the team. Lukaku has been unsuccessful in recapturing his blistering Everton form at Manchester United and could be the one to replace Icardi at Inter, but with three years left on his Red Devils contract the English side is not forced to let him go for a value below their price tag.

The reports suggest that Inter could include Icardi in a swap deal, but also say that could take some convincing as the Argentinian striker is not currently interested in moving to Old Trafford.

The Serie A striker merry-go-round continues as Lorenzo Insigne could be moving on from Napoli, and while he could potentially serve as an Icardi replacement if a Lukaku deal cannot be struck, but there’s also apparently significant competition from abroad.

Atletico Madrid is hoping to replace Antoine Griezmann with a top-level striker after the Frenchman departed the Spanish side for Barcelona. Insigne, who struggled with injuries and poor form through the second half of last season. According to Italian tabloid Corriere dello Sport, Napoli would be willing to let Insigne leave but not for less than $80 million.

Insigne scored 18 Serie A goals in the 2016/17 campaign for Napoli as the club challenged for the title and finished third, a point back of Roma and five behind Champions Juventus. However, he’s only managed to match that goal total across the next two seasons combined, bagging 10 goals last season and only three from the second week of November on. There are rumblings that Insigne

With rumors of a swoop for either Hirving Lozano or James Rodriguez, Napoli is clearly looking to bolster its attacking depth and Insigne could be a casualty of that transfer activity.

Tottenham Hotspur hasn’t purchased a single player in over a year, but that could be about to change.

While there’s nothing concrete yet from more reliable sources, tabloid reports in England suggest that Spurs is nearing a deal for Leeds United winger Jack Clarke. The Premier League side has been linked with Clarke for months now, and the 18-year-old slowly gained more playing time as the Championship season plodded along.

Now, with Leeds missing out on promotion, it could be time for the 18-year-old to make the jump, as Spurs could be ready to pay $19 million for the York-born winger. With links to Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon over the last few months as well, it’s possible that Mauricio Pochettino could be looking to inject some youth into the side, especially on the flanks.