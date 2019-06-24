AFCON wrap: Diaby’s sensational rip highlights trio of matches

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Africa Cup of Nations said hello to six more competitors on Monday, with a thrilling goal amongst the eight tallied across the competitions in Egypt.

Mali 4-1 Mauritania

Two different men named Adama Traore — neither of them the Wolves winger — joined Moussa Marega on the score sheet but it’s difficult to describe the class and small margins that defined the tournament’s goal of the day.

Sporting Lisbon’s Abdoulay Diaby somehow got this shot off through two defenders and into the upper reaches of the goal to open the scoring in the three-goal win for Mali, which is having some summer when you take into account the U-20 World Cup.

From 1⃣ to 🔟 how would you rate this strike? This is our goal of the day, presented by @1xbet_Eng ✌️ pic.twitter.com/9ebx9IeUtK — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 24, 2019

Ivory Coast 1-0 South Africa

There were only 13 total attempts in the game, and Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodija scored the lone goal of a tournament opening win for Les Elephants.

Tunisia 1-1 Angola

A draw was probably fair, as Youssef Msakni’s first half penalty was met by Djalma Campos’ late goal to split the spoils in Group E.

Another big day in Group D – here's the round up of the action… 🤩 🙌 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/wCajgtXBy7 — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019

