Contenders to become new Newcastle manager

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 12:21 PM EDT
Rafael Benitez is out as Newcastle United’s manager, and the bookmakers have already compiled an intriguing list of names who are the favorites to replace him.

Remarkably, Jose Mourinho is the favorite at odds of 5/1 while the likes of Garry Monk, Slavisa Jokanovic and Chris Hughton seem like more realistic appointments if Mike Ashley remains as Newcastle’s owners.

Even Arsene Wenger is reportedly high on Newcastle’s wish-list for a replacement, but are big names like Mourinho and Wenger realistic?

Unless Ashley sells the club to Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan for a reported $440 million, it is unlikely a big name will come in to manage the Magpies. And with that deal said to have stalled in recent weeks, it looks like that has cost Newcastle keeping Benitez on Tyneside.

Below is a closer look at some of the names being mentioned as potentially taking over as the new manager of Newcastle.

Jose Mourinho: Has always spoken fondly about Newcastle. But recently hinted at break from club game.
Arsene Wenger: Not a good fit for him in so many ways. Difficult to see this one happening.
Mikel Arteta: Pep Guardiola‘s assistant at Man City. Linked with Arsenal job. Young. Hungry. Unproven.
Garry Monk: Left Birmingham City last week and did a decent job at Swansea in the past. Strong contender.
Slavisa Jokanovic: Took Watford, Fulham to PL playing attractive soccer. Possible.
Avram Grant: A stop-gap option who is reportedly being lined up as a technical director.
Anthony Hudson: Failed with Colorado Rapids after previously managing New Zealand. Risky.
Chris Hughton: Former Newcastle boss harshly dismissed by Brighton. Perfect fit for stability?
Jose Gomes: Worked wonders to turn Reading around in half a season. Cheaper option.
Eddie Howe: A long-shot. Why would he leave a stable club in Bournemouth, who are willing to spend?

VIDEO, WATCH: Spain, USWNT level in thrilling knockout game

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
We have ourselves a heck of a game in Reims, France on Monday.

In the Round of 16 clash at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, the USWNT are locked 1-1 with Spain at half time after an early penalty kick from Megan Rapinoe was canceled out by an awful defensive error.

Click on the link below to watch the second half live online and on NBCSN, while here is the story of the game so far.

[ WATCH: Spain v. USWNT live on NBCSN ]

Tobin Heath won a penalty kick inside the first five minutes as her sublime first touch resulted in a clumsy tackle from Spain’s Mapi Leon which brought Heath down.

Rapinoe calmly dispatched the spot kick to make it 1-0.

 

Spain were level less than two-and-a-half minutes after going behind after an awful defensive mixup from the USWNT.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher passed the ball to Sauerbrunn but she was closed down quickly and Jenni Hermoso chipped home the loose ball brilliantly to make it 1-1.

Game on.

WATCH LIVE: Spain v. USWNT; Sweden v. Canada

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
The U.S. women’s national team begin their journey in the knockout rounds at the 2019 World Cup on Monday, as Jill Ellis’ reigning champs face Spain in Reims.

Remember: you can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App, while for the two games on Monday you can also watch on NBCSN via a simulcast from Telemundo.

[ WATCH: Spain v. USWNT live on NBCSN ]

A return to the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, where they beat Thailand 13-0 to set a new World Cup record for the largest victory ever, should fill the USWNT with confidence and they are heavily favored to beat a Spanish side which finished second in Group B after beating South Africa and securing a draw with China and only lost narrowly to red-hot Germany.

This encounter may not be as easy as many people are making it out to be, but the good news for the USWNT is that leading scorer Alex Morgan is fit, and so too is defensive lynchpin Julie Ertz.

Monday’s other Round of 16 clash sees Sweden take on Canada in a tasty clash at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Fifth-ranked Canada reach the quarterfinals four years ago and legendary forward Christine Sinclair is once again leading their charge, while Sweden are the underdogs but showed enough in their 2-0 defeat to the USWNT to suggest they can reach the last eight.

[ WATCH: Every Women’s World Cup game ] 

Click on the links below to watch both games live online on Monday.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule – Monday, June 24

Round of 16
Spain v. USA – 12 p.m. ET – STREAM ONLINE
Sweden v. Canada – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM ONLINE

Transfer rumors: Pogba, Neymar swap; Wan-Bissaka deal close

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 10:39 AM EDT
The transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are kicking up a few notches.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

An audacious swap deal has reportedly been discussed between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

A report from the Independent’s Miguel Delaney states that PSG have offered Neymar in a swap deal for Paul Pogba, and in many regards this deal would make a lot of sense for everyone involved.

However, as the report states, United paying Neymar the $1.2 million he is currently on per week at PSG is the major stumbling block. It is believed Neymar could return to Barcelona this summer after several poor decisions off the pitch, while injuries have hampered his last two seasons for club and country. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi admitted in recent weeks that Neymar and others stars could leave if they don’t change their ways.

As for Pogba, he is wanted by both his former club Juventus and Real Madrid and has stated he wants a new challenge this summer.

If United could somehow convince Neymar to take a bit of a pay cut and to quit playing in the Champions League, at least for next season, his star quality is undoubted and he would have a huge impact in the Premier League. They would also get rid of Pogba and save some face.

This deal probably won’t happen due to Neymar’s demands, but it would make a lot of sense for everyone, perhaps too much, if it did go through.

The latest update on Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s potential move to Manchester United from Crystal Palace is that both clubs will meet on Monday.

According to the Guardian, United made an improved offer for the 21-year-old right back over the weekend but Palace still want to remove some clauses in the deal they made with the Red Devils to buy back Wilfried Zaha in 2015.

The details of the AWB deal will see United pay Palace an initial fee of $63 million with other add-ons in the deal, while they also want a sell-on clause United have for Zaha to be removed. If Zaha also leaves Palace for big money this summer, it is believed that United could receive close to $20 million of any deal.

Wan-Bissaka had a rough time for England’s U21 side in the European Championships over the past week. He scored a late own goal in the defeat against France and was then dropped from the team for their shock defeat to Romania which saw the young Three Lions dumped out of the competition.

It is understandable that the Palace academy product has had his head turned, as the opportunity to be United’s first-choice right back for the next five to six years, at least, has presented itself.

After just one full season in the PL his quality both defensively and in the attacking third is clear for all to see and AWB would slot in perfectly with United’s policy of signing young, hungry players for the future. With Antonio Valencia leaving and Ashley Young a veteran playing out of position at right back, signing a new right back is key for United this summer.

Expect AWB to be a United player in the coming weeks, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the majority of his squad together for their preseason tour of the Far East and Australia.

FOLLOW LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations – Ivory Coast, Tunisia in action

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 9:48 AM EDT
The Africa Cup of Nations group stage trundles on, as a couple of big boys arrive on Monday.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores ]

Both the Ivory Coast and Tunisia begin their 2019 campaign in Egypt, as the Ivorians face South Africa are favorites to advance in Group D but Morocco will push them all the way despite their narrow 1-0 against Namibia on Sunday.

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is the main attacking threat for Ivory Coast, while Tottenham’s Serge Aurier is a mainstay in defense for the winners of the 2015 AFCON.

In Group E, Tunisia face Angola and they’re heavily favored to win with former Sunderland attacker Wahbi Khazri their main man. Elsewhere in Group E Mali face Mauritania with new Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo one of the main men for Mali.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Monday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Monday, June 24

Group D
Ivory Coast v. South Africa – 10:30 a.m. ET

Group E
Tunisia v. Angola – 1 p.m. ET
Mali v. Mauritania – 4 p.m. ET