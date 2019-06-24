Contenders to become new Newcastle manager

Rafael Benitez is out as Newcastle United’s manager, and the bookmakers have already compiled an intriguing list of names who are the favorites to replace him.
Remarkably, Jose Mourinho is the favorite at odds of 5/1 while the likes of Garry Monk, Slavisa Jokanovic and Chris Hughton seem like more realistic appointments if Mike Ashley remains as Newcastle’s owners.
Even Arsene Wenger is reportedly high on Newcastle’s wish-list for a replacement, but are big names like Mourinho and Wenger realistic?
Unless Ashley sells the club to Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan for a reported $440 million, it is unlikely a big name will come in to manage the Magpies. And with that deal said to have stalled in recent weeks, it looks like that has cost Newcastle keeping Benitez on Tyneside.
Below is a closer look at some of the names being mentioned as potentially taking over as the new manager of Newcastle.
Jose Mourinho: Has always spoken fondly about Newcastle. But recently hinted at break from club game.
Arsene Wenger: Not a good fit for him in so many ways. Difficult to see this one happening.
Mikel Arteta: Pep Guardiola‘s assistant at Man City. Linked with Arsenal job. Young. Hungry. Unproven.
Garry Monk: Left Birmingham City last week and did a decent job at Swansea in the past. Strong contender.
Slavisa Jokanovic: Took Watford, Fulham to PL playing attractive soccer. Possible.
Avram Grant: A stop-gap option who is reportedly being lined up as a technical director.
Anthony Hudson: Failed with Colorado Rapids after previously managing New Zealand. Risky.
Chris Hughton: Former Newcastle boss harshly dismissed by Brighton. Perfect fit for stability?
Jose Gomes: Worked wonders to turn Reading around in half a season. Cheaper option.
Eddie Howe: A long-shot. Why would he leave a stable club in Bournemouth, who are willing to spend?