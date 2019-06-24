Copa America roundup: Uruguay tops Chile; Full knockout bracket

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ecuador and Japan drew to allow Paraguay to sew up the final knockout round spot, sending Miguel Almiron and Co. into a match-up with Brazil.

And Uruguay rode Edinson Cavani’s goal into the other side of the bracket, moving ahead of Chile in a tight match.

Ecuador 1-1 Japan

There was a lot to like in a match with 30-plus shots and the ultimate prize of a match-up with Brazil on Thursday in Porto Alegre.

Shoya Nakajima put the Asian side ahead a quarter-hour into the match, but Angel Mena provided an equalizer before halftime to put both sides in danger of failure to reach the knockout rounds.

Chile 0-1 Uruguay

Cavani scored for the second time this tournament as Uruguay claimed first place in Group A and a knockout round meeting with Peru.

Cavani’s deftly flicked header of a Jonathan Rodriguez pass pushed Uruguay above Chile, which had won both of its group matches and now meets Colombia on Friday.

Cavani with the header! Uruguay takes the lead on his second career Copa América goal 👏 pic.twitter.com/cdcPE653oc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 25, 2019

Knockout round schedule

June 27

Brazil v. Paraguay

June 28

Venezuela v. Argentina

Colombia v. Chile

June 29

Uruguay v. Peru

July 2

Brazil/Paraguay v. Venezuela/Argentina

Colombia/Chile v. Uruguay/Peru

July 6

Third place playoff

July 7

Final

