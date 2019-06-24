FOLLOW LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations – Ivory Coast, Tunisia in action

The transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are kicking up a few notches.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

An audacious swap deal has reportedly been discussed between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

A report from the Independent’s Miguel Delaney states that PSG have offered Neymar in a swap deal for Paul Pogba, and in many regards this deal would make a lot of sense for everyone involved.

However, as the report states, United paying Neymar the $1.2 million he is currently on per week at PSG is the major stumbling block. It is believed Neymar could return to Barcelona this summer after several poor decisions off the pitch, while injuries have hampered his last two seasons for club and country. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi admitted in recent weeks that Neymar and others stars could leave if they don’t change their ways.

As for Pogba, he is wanted by both his former club Juventus and Real Madrid and has stated he wants a new challenge this summer.

If United could somehow convince Neymar to take a bit of a pay cut and to quit playing in the Champions League, at least for next season, his star quality is undoubted and he would have a huge impact in the Premier League. They would also get rid of Pogba and save some face.

This deal probably won’t happen due to Neymar’s demands, but it would make a lot of sense for everyone, perhaps too much, if it did go through.

The latest update on Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s potential move to Manchester United from Crystal Palace is that both clubs will meet on Monday.

According to the Guardian, United made an improved offer for the 21-year-old right back over the weekend but Palace still want to remove some clauses in the deal they made with the Red Devils to buy back Wilfried Zaha in 2015.

The details of the AWB deal will see United pay Palace an initial fee of $63 million with other add-ons in the deal, while they also want a sell-on clause United have for Zaha to be removed. If Zaha also leaves Palace for big money this summer, it is believed that United could receive close to $20 million of any deal.

Wan-Bissaka had a rough time for England’s U21 side in the European Championships over the past week. He scored a late own goal in the defeat against France and was then dropped from the team for their shock defeat to Romania which saw the young Three Lions dumped out of the competition.

It is understandable that the Palace academy product has had his head turned, as the opportunity to be United’s first-choice right back for the next five to six years, at least, has presented itself.

After just one full season in the PL his quality both defensively and in the attacking third is clear for all to see and AWB would slot in perfectly with United’s policy of signing young, hungry players for the future. With Antonio Valencia leaving and Ashley Young a veteran playing out of position at right back, signing a new right back is key for United this summer.

Expect AWB to be a United player in the coming weeks, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the majority of his squad together for their preseason tour of the Far East and Australia.

