FOLLOW LIVE, Gold Cup: Costa Rica, Haiti look to put off Mexico date

With all due respect to the Canadians, Monday’s Gold Cup Group B decider between Costa Rica and Haiti is a big, big deal for the CONCACAF sides’ semifinal hopes.

If Costa Rica draws or wins, it will meet Canada in the next round while Haiti would draw Mexico in Houston.

Los Ticos have six different goal scorers, while half of Haiti’s goals have come from former NCAA scorer Frantzdy Pierrot.

The evening starts with Bermuda and Nicaragua meeting in Harrison, and the match with carry weight for FIFA rankings. Bermuda has lost both of its matches 2-1, while Nicaragua has been blanked 2-0 and 4-0.

Monday’s Gold Cup schedule

Bermuda v. Nicaragua — 6:30 p.m. ET

Haiti v. Costa Rica — 9 p.m. ET

