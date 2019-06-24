Iconic San Siro stadium to be demolished

It has been announced that the iconic San Siro will be demolished.

AC Milan had previously released plans to build a new stadium on their own, but it now appears that they will share a new $800 million stadium with Inter Milan on land next to their current home at the Giuseppe Meazza (known commonly as the San Siro).

Speaking with Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni confirmed what is happening to the stadium which they have occupied since it was built in 1926.

“Everything is proceeding. We will make a new San Siro together, next to the old one in the same area of land. The old man will be knocked down and in its place there will be new buildings built,” Scaroni confirmed.

Inter Milan, who moved in 19 years after the stadium was built, were said to favor a renovation of the San Siro compared to AC’s plans for a brand new home. However, CEO Alessandro Antonello said that Inter and AC are “absolutely” on the same page about the plan for the San Siro.

The fact that the new stadium will be built on land directly next to the current venue means they can play there for the upcoming years until the new venue is completed.

Reports suggest that if plans are approved by Milan City Council in the coming months, the clubs will aim to move into their new 60,000 capacity stadium for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

One of the truly great soccer stadiums in history, the brutalist architecture of the San Siro is still breathtaking to this day and losing that sight in the Milanese skyline will be a blow.

The San Siro is an iconic venue and will always have a place in soccer history.

