Iconic San Siro stadium to be demolished

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
It has been announced that the iconic San Siro will be demolished.

AC Milan had previously released plans to build a new stadium on their own, but it now appears that they will share a new $800 million stadium with Inter Milan on land next to their current home at the Giuseppe Meazza (known commonly as the San Siro).

Speaking with Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni confirmed what is happening to the stadium which they have occupied since it was built in 1926.

“Everything is proceeding. We will make a new San Siro together, next to the old one in the same area of land. The old man will be knocked down and in its place there will be new buildings built,” Scaroni confirmed.

Inter Milan, who moved in 19 years after the stadium was built, were said to favor a renovation of the San Siro compared to AC’s plans for a brand new home. However, CEO Alessandro Antonello said that Inter and AC are “absolutely” on the same page about the plan for the San Siro.

The fact that the new stadium will be built on land directly next to the current venue means they can play there for the upcoming years until the new venue is completed.

Reports suggest that if plans are approved by Milan City Council in the coming months, the clubs will aim to move into their new 60,000 capacity stadium for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

One of the truly great soccer stadiums in history, the brutalist architecture of the San Siro is still breathtaking to this day and losing that sight in the Milanese skyline will be a blow.

The San Siro is an iconic venue and will always have a place in soccer history.

USWNT edge past Spain to reach World Cup quarters (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
The U.S. women’s national team made hard work of it, but they beat Spain 2-1 in Reims on Monday to set up a clash with hosts France in the 2019 World Cup quarterfinals.

With the win the USWNT also kept their proud record intact of reaching at least the last eight of every World Cup in history, as they’ve never previously fallen before the semifinal stage.

A penalty kick in each half from USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe did the damage as a physical Spanish side pushed the USA all the way as Jenni Hermoso’s fine goal after a defensive mix-up made it 1-1 following Rapinoe’s early penalty kick.

However, a PK with 15 minutes to go, which was checked by VAR, saw Rapinoe send the USWNT through to a last eight clash with hosts France at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

Spain almost scored in the opening moments of the game as a sweeping move found Patri Guijarro but her powerful shot was blocked bravely by Becky Sauerbrunn.

Moments later the USWNT were ahead.

Tobin Heath won a penalty kick inside the first five minutes as her sublime first touch resulted in a clumsy tackle from Spain’s Mapi Leon which brought Heath down. Rapinoe calmly dispatched the spot kick to make it 1-0.

 

However, Spain were level less than two-and-a-half minutes later after an awful defensive mistake from the USWNT.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher passed the ball to Sauerbrunn but she was closed down quickly and Hermoso chipped home the loose ball brilliantly to make it 1-1. Game on.

The flow of the game continued to be frantic as Rapinoe was set free by Rose Lavelle and she forced Spain’s goalkeeper Sandra Panos to save at her near post. Julie Ertz then smashed over from a good position as the USWNT looked more dangerous, but Spain continued to press high up the pitch whenever they could and caused the U.S. problems.

In the second half Spain disrupted the USA’s flow with plenty of strong challenges as the game turned into a scrappy encounter.

Rose Lavelle drilled a shot from distance just over as the USWNT clicked through the gears in the final third of the game. But at the other end Spain were dangerous on the counter as Patricio Guijarro surged into the box and her shot was inches wide.

The excellent Lavelle then won a penalty kick 15 minutes from time as she was clipped in the box and after a VAR review, the referee upheld her original decision.

After a lengthy delay Rapinoe stepped up to score her second penalty of the game to make it 2-1 and send the USWNT into the quarterfinals of the World Cup where they will face France in Paris on Friday.

VIDEO: Marta’s amazing, emotional appeal to future stars

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
Brazilian star Marta is a legend of the game, and this will give you chills.

In what could be her final appearance at a World Cup, the captain of Brazil issued a stirring, emotional message to Brazilian stars of the future.

“Cry at the beginning so you can smile at the end.”

Speaking after Brazil lost 2-1 to hosts France after extra time to be knocked out of the 2019 Women’s World Cup at the Round of 16, Marta’s incredible rallying cry has gone viral.

A veteran of five World Cups — she has scored at each tournament since 2003 and is the leading scorer all-time in World Cup tournaments with 17 goals — Marta and her Brazilian teammates have fought for equality and better treatment for female players in Brazil and across the world.

Marta is now 33 years old and along with her teammates Formiga (41) and Cristiane (34) a golden age of Brazilian soccer is close to ending, as they lost in the final of the WWC in 2007 and have reached the knockout rounds of each of the last six competitions.

Take a look below at her message in full, as she implored the next crop of Brazilian players to follow their lead.

VIDEO, WATCH: Spain, USWNT level in thrilling knockout game

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
We have ourselves a heck of a game in Reims, France on Monday.

In the Round of 16 clash at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, the USWNT are locked 1-1 with Spain at half time after an early penalty kick from Megan Rapinoe was canceled out by an awful defensive error.

Click on the link below to watch the second half live online and on NBCSN, while here is the story of the game so far.

Tobin Heath won a penalty kick inside the first five minutes as her sublime first touch resulted in a clumsy tackle from Spain’s Mapi Leon which brought Heath down.

Rapinoe calmly dispatched the spot kick to make it 1-0.

 

Spain were level less than two-and-a-half minutes after going behind after an awful defensive mixup from the USWNT.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher passed the ball to Sauerbrunn but she was closed down quickly and Jenni Hermoso chipped home the loose ball brilliantly to make it 1-1.

Game on.

Contenders to become new Newcastle manager

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 12:21 PM EDT
Rafael Benitez is out as Newcastle United’s manager, and the bookmakers have already compiled an intriguing list of names who are the favorites to replace him.

Remarkably, Jose Mourinho is the favorite at odds of 5/1 while the likes of Garry Monk, Slavisa Jokanovic and Chris Hughton seem like more realistic appointments if Mike Ashley remains as Newcastle’s owners.

Even Arsene Wenger is reportedly high on Newcastle’s wish-list for a replacement, but are big names like Mourinho and Wenger realistic?

Unless Ashley sells the club to Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan for a reported $440 million, it is unlikely a big name will come in to manage the Magpies. And with that deal said to have stalled in recent weeks, it looks like that has cost Newcastle keeping Benitez on Tyneside.

Below is a closer look at some of the names being mentioned as potentially taking over as the new manager of Newcastle.

Jose Mourinho: Has always spoken fondly about Newcastle. But recently hinted at break from club game.
Arsene Wenger: Not a good fit for him in so many ways. Difficult to see this one happening.
Mikel Arteta: Pep Guardiola‘s assistant at Man City. Linked with Arsenal job. Young. Hungry. Unproven.
Garry Monk: Left Birmingham City last week and did a decent job at Swansea in the past. Strong contender.
Slavisa Jokanovic: Took Watford, Fulham to PL playing attractive soccer. Possible.
Avram Grant: A stop-gap option who is reportedly being lined up as a technical director.
Anthony Hudson: Failed with Colorado Rapids after previously managing New Zealand. Risky.
Chris Hughton: Former Newcastle boss harshly dismissed by Brighton. Perfect fit for stability?
Jose Gomes: Worked wonders to turn Reading around in half a season. Cheaper option.
Eddie Howe: A long-shot. Why would he leave a stable club in Bournemouth, who are willing to spend?