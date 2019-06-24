More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Lindahl’s outstanding penalty save preserves Sweden win (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 24, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
Hedvig Lindahl saved a second half penalty to preserve Sweden’s advantage in a 1-0 win over Canada in the Women’s World Cup Round of 16 on Monday.

Stina Blackstenius scored the game’s lone goal off a terrific 55th minute pass from Kosovare Asllani.

Sweden will meet Germany as part of a Saturday quarterfinal doubleheader.

VAR awarded Canada its penalty after Desiree Scott’s blast from outside the 18 struck Asllani’s arm.

Janine Beckie went to her right, but Lindahl stretched to parry the torso-high drive.

It wasn’t a terrible penalty, rather a magnificent save. Still, the world was wondering why Christine Sinclair, two goals from matching Abby Wambach’s international record, didn’t go to the spot to do the business.

Perhaps the decision was made because Sinclair was saved and Beckie scored when Canada lost to Sweden in penalties during the Algarve Cup in March.

VAR then denied Sweden a chance from the spot. Ashley Lawrence committed a foul in the box, but the off-field officials spotted an offside in the build-up to keep Canada alive heading into the final stanza.

USMNT’s Johansson aiming for move to Pacific Northwest?

By Nicholas MendolaJun 24, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
Is everyone’s favorite Icelandic-Alabamian coming to the Pacific Northwest?

A Werder Bremen-centered site says American striker Aron Johannsson is looking to Seattle as his next stop following an injury-riddled time with the Bundesliga side.

Johannsson, 28, would trade Bremen’s green for the rave green of Seattle this summer, having played just 30 times since transferring from AZ Alkmaar of the Eredivisie.

The 19-times capped USMNT striker has four goals on his international resume, and was last seen as an unused sub in 2016 World Cup qualifying losses to Costa Rica and Mexico.

He played just three minutes in the top flight this season with ankle problems.

Seattle’s injury problems make taking a flier on Johannsson interesting, especially if it’s a short-term or prove-it deal. A similar import, Terrence Boyd, has done very little of consequence for Toronto FC but carried intrigue as well.

Johannsson might provide more bang for the buck.

Iconic San Siro stadium to be demolished

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
It has been announced that the iconic San Siro will be demolished.

AC Milan had previously released plans to build a new stadium on their own, but it now appears that they will share a new $800 million stadium with Inter Milan on land next to their current home at the Giuseppe Meazza (known commonly as the San Siro).

Speaking with Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni confirmed what is happening to the stadium which they have occupied since it was built in 1926.

“Everything is proceeding. We will make a new San Siro together, next to the old one in the same area of land. The old man will be knocked down and in its place there will be new buildings built,” Scaroni confirmed.

Inter Milan, who moved in 19 years after the stadium was built, were said to favor a renovation of the San Siro compared to AC’s plans for a brand new home. However, CEO Alessandro Antonello said that Inter and AC are “absolutely” on the same page about the plan for the San Siro.

The fact that the new stadium will be built on land directly next to the current venue means they can play there for the upcoming years until the new venue is completed.

Reports suggest that if plans are approved by Milan City Council in the coming months, the clubs will aim to move into their new 60,000 capacity stadium for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

One of the truly great soccer stadiums in history, the brutalist architecture of the San Siro is still breathtaking to this day and losing that sight in the Milanese skyline will be a blow.

The San Siro is an iconic venue and will always have a place in soccer history.

Jill Ellis must be assertive if the USWNT is to beat France

By Kyle BonnJun 24, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
The United States women beat Spain 2-1 on Monday in spite of their head coach, not because of her. That much is a fact.

The USWNT survived and advanced thanks to a soft late penalty in a game that saw upstart and plucky Spain rise to the challenge and go toe-to-toe with one of the best squads in the world. It didn’t have to be that way.

Jill Ellis had about four or five potential substitutions staring her in the face as early as halftime, and yet she didn’t make her first change until the 85th minute, a frankly inexcusable fact. If she remains that passive against France in the quarterfinals, the United States will be headed home faster than you can say “free Carli Lloyd.” While the U.S. eventually came out victorious thanks to a soft penalty with 15 minutes to go, the sigh of relief does not exonerate Ellis on the day she matched the USWNT career games coached record.

Ellis said before the match that both Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz, who had missed World Cup group stage time with minor injuries, were “fine.” It was obvious that Morgan was not “fine” as she appeared to be running with a piano on her back, unable to make her trademark runs between the lines and nowhere to be found on counter-attacks. At one point in the second half, Morgan found herself on the ball down the right flank in acres of space, and instead of charging into the space, she waited for a defender to close her down before firing a speculative long-ball towards the box that deflected off the defender and landed harmlessly in front of the Spanish goalkeeper.

If it wasn’t clear Morgan was injured by her play on the field, it was obvious as the game wound down when, as she was set to take the second penalty, a switch was made to Rapinoe during the VAR review – if Ellis knew Morgan was too hurt to take a viable penalty, how could she possibly contribute in open play? With Carli Lloyd and Christen Press on the bench, Ellis fell asleep at the wheel, instead preferring to see a hampered Morgan trudge around the pitch for 85 minutes before mercifully making a change well after the U.S. had retaken the lead in fortunate fashion.

While Morgan toiled up front to little return, Megan Rapinoe also had one of her worst games in a USWNT shirt down the left flank, despite her brace from the spot. The U.S. co-captain was continually dispossessed, choosing to barge into defenders and fall over rather than look to beat them one-on-one and deliver her patented vicious crosses from deep in the corner. Rapinoe’s Spanish marks Marta Corredera and Lucia Garcia down their right were more than up to the task, continually stopping Rapinoe in her tracks and flipping possession. With Mallory Pugh ready to go on the bench, Ellis was again caught napping as Rapinoe faded further and further into oblivion. She was almost invisible in the second half, at one point receiving the ball for a counter-attack and slamming on the brakes, ending the danger with a back-pass that forced Fox commentator JP Dellacamera to incredulously exclaim – after a moment to process the ruined opportunity – “It seemed like it was on.” You could feel him shaking his head.

Finally, there was the pre-match decision to sit Lindsay Horan, one of the most valuable U.S. players. While it’s difficult to criticize the decision to leave Horan out – with the midfielder on a yellow card, a calculated risk to sit her before a potential meeting with France is an understandable and defensible strategy, even if some may not agree – her decision to then bring Horan on with one minute remaining in regulation and seven minutes of stoppage time was absolutely unthinkable. The end of an overly physical game is a breeding ground for a late flurry of cautions, and if Horan had sat the majority of a tough match before coming on in garbage time to earn a suspension against France would have been utterly deplorable.

Ellis had a plethora of possible substitutions at her disposal, each of which would have likely swung the game in the U.S.’s favor, and yet she sat on her hands for 85 minutes before the game was in hand. Tobin Heath took a beating in the second half and could have used a change as the game wore on. Becky Sauerbrunn hardly covered herself in glory on occasion. Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle were the best players on the pitch but had little help in the final third.

But don’t take my word for it, take Andy’s.

With a highly anticipated quarterfinal against France now confirmed, Ellis must be far more assertive on the touchline if the United States is to match up against an opponent who can match them not just physically but also technically. No disrespect to Spain, who deserve all the credit in the world for not only bringing a disrupting amount of situational physicality to the pitch but also a superior tactical game plan, but the test on Friday against France will be even more difficult. As a fellow favorite to win the title and as host nation sure to draw a hostile environment for the Americans, France will prove a worthy opponent and have all the talent needed to prove a legitimate threat. It wasn’t easy for the French either in the Round of 16, needing an extra-time goal from Amandine Henry to squeeze by a down Brazil side, but they will still be up to the task.

After the stinker against Spain, the U.S. head coach must be up to it as well, or the Stars & Stripes will be going home from the 2019 World Cup disappointingly early, and will only have themselves to blame. Against France, there will be moments where a substitution will be necessary to regain hold of the game or fill a gap the opponent is good enough to exploit. Jill Ellis must face the truth: there’s nowhere to hide against the hosts, and the only way to get by such a daunting task will be an aggressive approach off the bench.

USWNT edge past Spain to reach World Cup quarters (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
The U.S. women’s national team made hard work of it, but they beat Spain 2-1 in Reims on Monday to set up a clash with hosts France in the 2019 World Cup quarterfinals.

With the win the USWNT also kept their proud record intact of reaching at least the last eight of every World Cup in history, as they’ve never previously fallen before the semifinal stage.

A penalty kick in each half from USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe did the damage as a physical Spanish side pushed the USA all the way as Jenni Hermoso’s fine goal after a defensive mix-up made it 1-1 following Rapinoe’s early penalty kick.

However, a PK with 15 minutes to go, which was checked by VAR, saw Rapinoe send the USWNT through to a last eight clash with hosts France at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

Spain almost scored in the opening moments of the game as a sweeping move found Patri Guijarro but her powerful shot was blocked bravely by Becky Sauerbrunn.

Moments later the USWNT were ahead.

Tobin Heath won a penalty kick inside the first five minutes as her sublime first touch resulted in a clumsy tackle from Spain’s Mapi Leon which brought Heath down. Rapinoe calmly dispatched the spot kick to make it 1-0.

 

However, Spain were level less than two-and-a-half minutes later after an awful defensive mistake from the USWNT.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher passed the ball to Sauerbrunn but she was closed down quickly and Hermoso chipped home the loose ball brilliantly to make it 1-1. Game on.

The flow of the game continued to be frantic as Rapinoe was set free by Rose Lavelle and she forced Spain’s goalkeeper Sandra Panos to save at her near post. Julie Ertz then smashed over from a good position as the USWNT looked more dangerous, but Spain continued to press high up the pitch whenever they could and caused the U.S. problems.

In the second half Spain disrupted the USA’s flow with plenty of strong challenges as the game turned into a scrappy encounter.

Rose Lavelle drilled a shot from distance just over as the USWNT clicked through the gears in the final third of the game. But at the other end Spain were dangerous on the counter as Patricio Guijarro surged into the box and her shot was inches wide.

The excellent Lavelle then won a penalty kick 15 minutes from time as she was clipped in the box and after a VAR review, the referee upheld her original decision.

After a lengthy delay Rapinoe stepped up to score her second penalty of the game to make it 2-1 and send the USWNT into the quarterfinals of the World Cup where they will face France in Paris on Friday.