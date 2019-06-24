Rapinoe hopes for “total (expletive) circus” around USWNT-France quarterfinal

Megan Rapinoe is amping up the occasion, even if it really doesn’t need it.
And we love it.
The United States women’s national team, reigning World Cup champions, will meet hosts France on Friday in Paris for what will be one of the most anticipated quarterfinals in some time.
The possibility that the two group winners would meet at this point was circled on theoretical calendars since the draw, and Rapinoe is just as jazzed as the rest of us.
Immediately after the game, Rapinoe admitted that the second half of the USWNT’s 2-1 defeat of Spain had the team looking at each other for another level.
And she also loved the heart and soul involved in the win.
“That’s World Cup-level grit right there,” she said (video below). “You can’t replicate it. There’s no way to express it or teach it. There were a few of us on the field in the second half saying, ‘Up a level.’ They only get harder and more intense from here. Everyone’s playing for their lives.
With all due respect to the Canadians, Monday’s Gold Cup Group B decider between Costa Rica and Haiti is a big, big deal for the CONCACAF sides’ semifinal hopes.
If Costa Rica draws or wins, it will meet Canada in the next round while Haiti would draw Mexico in Houston.
Los Ticos have six different goal scorers, while half of Haiti’s goals have come from former NCAA scorer Frantzdy Pierrot.
The evening starts with Bermuda and Nicaragua meeting in Harrison, and the match with carry weight for FIFA rankings. Bermuda has lost both of its matches 2-1, while Nicaragua has been blanked 2-0 and 4-0.
Monday’s Gold Cup schedule
Bermuda v. Nicaragua — 6:30 p.m. ET
Haiti v. Costa Rica — 9 p.m. ET
Hedvig Lindahl saved a second half penalty to preserve Sweden’s advantage in a 1-0 win over Canada in the Women’s World Cup Round of 16 on Monday.
Stina Blackstenius scored the game’s lone goal off a terrific 55th minute pass from Kosovare Asllani.
Sweden will meet Germany as part of a Saturday quarterfinal doubleheader.
VAR awarded Canada its penalty after Desiree Scott’s blast from outside the 18 struck Asllani’s arm.
Janine Beckie went to her right, but Lindahl stretched to parry the torso-high drive.
It wasn’t a terrible penalty, rather a magnificent save. Still, the world was wondering why Christine Sinclair, two goals from matching Abby Wambach’s international record, didn’t go to the spot to do the business.
Perhaps the decision was made because Sinclair was saved and Beckie scored when Canada lost to Sweden in penalties during the Algarve Cup in March.
VAR then denied Sweden a chance from the spot. Ashley Lawrence committed a foul in the box, but the off-field officials spotted an offside in the build-up to keep Canada alive heading into the final stanza.
Is everyone’s favorite Icelandic-Alabamian coming to the Pacific Northwest?
A Werder Bremen-centered site says American striker Aron Johannsson is looking to Seattle as his next stop following an injury-riddled time with the Bundesliga side.
Johannsson, 28, would trade Bremen’s green for the rave green of Seattle this summer, having played just 30 times since transferring from AZ Alkmaar of the Eredivisie.
The 19-times capped USMNT striker has four goals on his international resume, and was last seen as an unused sub in 2016 World Cup qualifying losses to Costa Rica and Mexico.
He played just three minutes in the top flight this season with ankle problems.
Seattle’s injury problems make taking a flier on Johannsson interesting, especially if it’s a short-term or prove-it deal. A similar import, Terrence Boyd, has done very little of consequence for Toronto FC but carried intrigue as well.
Johannsson might provide more bang for the buck.
It has been announced that the iconic San Siro will be demolished.
AC Milan had previously released plans to build a new stadium on their own, but it now appears that they will share a new $800 million stadium with Inter Milan on land next to their current home at the Giuseppe Meazza (known commonly as the San Siro).
Speaking with ANSA, AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni confirmed what is happening to the stadium which they have occupied since it was built in 1926.
“Everything is proceeding. We will make a new San Siro together, next to the old one in the same area of land. The old man will be knocked down and in its place there will be new buildings built,” Scaroni confirmed.
Inter Milan, who moved in 19 years after the stadium was built, were said to favor a renovation of the San Siro compared to AC’s plans for a brand new home. However, CEO Alessandro Antonello said that Inter and AC are “absolutely” on the same page about the plan for the San Siro.
The fact that the new stadium will be built on land directly next to the current venue means they can play there for the upcoming years until the new venue is completed.
Reports suggest that if plans are approved by Milan City Council in the coming months, the clubs will aim to move into their new 60,000 capacity stadium for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.
One of the truly great soccer stadiums in history, the brutalist architecture of the San Siro is still breathtaking to this day and losing that sight in the Milanese skyline will be a blow.
The San Siro is an iconic venue and will always have a place in soccer history.