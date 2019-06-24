Rapinoe hopes for “total (expletive) circus” around USWNT-France quarterfinal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Megan Rapinoe is amping up the occasion, even if it really doesn’t need it.

And we love it.

The United States women’s national team, reigning World Cup champions, will meet hosts France on Friday in Paris for what will be one of the most anticipated quarterfinals in some time.

The possibility that the two group winners would meet at this point was circled on theoretical calendars since the draw, and Rapinoe is just as jazzed as the rest of us.

[ MORE: USWNT beats Spain ]

Megan Rapinoe on what she’s expecting for the huge USA-France quarterfinal showdown. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zl0igjZsEC — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 24, 2019

Immediately after the game, Rapinoe admitted that the second half of the USWNT’s 2-1 defeat of Spain had the team looking at each other for another level.

And she also loved the heart and soul involved in the win.

“That’s World Cup-level grit right there,” she said (video below). “You can’t replicate it. There’s no way to express it or teach it. There were a few of us on the field in the second half saying, ‘Up a level.’ They only get harder and more intense from here. Everyone’s playing for their lives.

"That's World Cup level grit right there."@mPinoe speaks with @Alex_Curry after the @USWNT's round of 16 win vs Spain ⬇️ #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/yJhOuK8wfu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola