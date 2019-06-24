More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Transfer rumors: Pogba, Neymar swap; Wan-Bissaka deal close

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 10:39 AM EDT
The transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are kicking up a few notches.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

An audacious swap deal has reportedly been discussed between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

A report from the Independent’s Miguel Delaney states that PSG have offered Neymar in a swap deal for Paul Pogba, and in many regards this deal would make a lot of sense for everyone involved.

However, as the report states, United paying Neymar the $1.2 million he is currently on per week at PSG is the major stumbling block. It is believed Neymar could return to Barcelona this summer after several poor decisions off the pitch, while injuries have hampered his last two seasons for club and country. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi admitted in recent weeks that Neymar and others stars could leave if they don’t change their ways.

As for Pogba, he is wanted by both his former club Juventus and Real Madrid and has stated he wants a new challenge this summer.

If United could somehow convince Neymar to take a bit of a pay cut and to quit playing in the Champions League, at least for next season, his star quality is undoubted and he would have a huge impact in the Premier League. They would also get rid of Pogba and save some face.

This deal probably won’t happen due to Neymar’s demands, but it would make a lot of sense for everyone, perhaps too much, if it did go through.

The latest update on Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s potential move to Manchester United from Crystal Palace is that both clubs will meet on Monday.

According to the Guardian, United made an improved offer for the 21-year-old right back over the weekend but Palace still want to remove some clauses in the deal they made with the Red Devils to buy back Wilfried Zaha in 2015.

The details of the AWB deal will see United pay Palace an initial fee of $63 million with other add-ons in the deal, while they also want a sell-on clause United have for Zaha to be removed. If Zaha also leaves Palace for big money this summer, it is believed that United could receive close to $20 million of any deal.

Wan-Bissaka had a rough time for England’s U21 side in the European Championships over the past week. He scored a late own goal in the defeat against France and was then dropped from the team for their shock defeat to Romania which saw the young Three Lions dumped out of the competition.

It is understandable that the Palace academy product has had his head turned, as the opportunity to be United’s first-choice right back for the next five to six years, at least, has presented itself.

After just one full season in the PL his quality both defensively and in the attacking third is clear for all to see and AWB would slot in perfectly with United’s policy of signing young, hungry players for the future. With Antonio Valencia leaving and Ashley Young a veteran playing out of position at right back, signing a new right back is key for United this summer.

Expect AWB to be a United player in the coming weeks, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the majority of his squad together for their preseason tour of the Far East and Australia.

FOLLOW LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations – Ivory Coast, Tunisia in action

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 9:48 AM EDT
The Africa Cup of Nations group stage trundles on, as a couple of big boys arrive on Monday.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores ]

Both the Ivory Coast and Tunisia begin their 2019 campaign in Egypt, as the Ivorians face South Africa are favorites to advance in Group D but Morocco will push them all the way despite their narrow 1-0 against Namibia on Sunday.

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is the main attacking threat for Ivory Coast, while Tottenham’s Serge Aurier is a mainstay in defense for the winners of the 2015 AFCON.

In Group E, Tunisia face Angola and they’re heavily favored to win with former Sunderland attacker Wahbi Khazri their main man. Elsewhere in Group E Mali face Mauritania with new Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo one of the main men for Mali.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Monday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Monday, June 24

Group D
Ivory Coast v. South Africa – 10:30 a.m. ET

Group E
Tunisia v. Angola – 1 p.m. ET
Mali v. Mauritania – 4 p.m. ET

US owned Mallorca promoted to La Liga

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 8:53 AM EDT
A handful of American soccer and sports stars have been celebrating overnight.

Big time.

Real Mallorca beat Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 at home on Sunday, as they fought back from a 2-0 first leg deficit to win the Segunda division playoffs and seal a return to La Liga after a seven-year absence.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

The owner of the Phoenix Suns, Robert Sarver, and his ownership partner Andrew Kolhberg, lead the American group that bought Mallorca, from Spain’s Balearic Islands, in 2016 for around $22.7 million.

NBA legend Steve Nash, plus former USMNT stars Stuart Holden and Kyle Martino (one of our PL on NBC analysts) also own a minority stake in the club, while Martino’s fellow NBC analyst Graeme Le Saux is also a team consultant.

Rafael Nadal, a Mallorca native, was at the second leg to witness the incredible comeback, as the goal which sent them to La Liga arrived in the 82nd minute from Abdon Prats as Mallorca led 1-0 at half time. A huge pitch invasion at the Estadi de San Moix then capped off a a memorable season as Mallorca finished fifth in Spain’s second tier, one place ahead of Deportivo who just snuck into the playoffs.

Martino revealed his delight in seeing Mallorca complete back-to-back promotions to get back to the top-flight of Spanish soccer.

“Last night was one of the greatest in my short life in football. Over past few years a truly great club fought odds to reach top tier of Spanish football once again. Humbled and grateful to be part of this club. Thank you to our incredible fans, honored to be one of you.”

Mallorca will now be heading to the Nou Camp and the Santiago Bernabeu next season to take on Barcelona and Real Madrid, as their incredible rise through the leagues will be rewarded by taking on the likes of Lionel Messi and Co. in 2019-20.

Look out for Martino, GLS, Nash and Holden in the directors box at the Nou Camp next season.

Rafael Benitez out as Newcastle’s manager

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 7:44 AM EDT
Rafael Benitez will leave his role as Newcastle United’s manager this weekend.

The contract of the Spanish coach runs out on Sunday, June 30 and he has failed to agree a new deal at St James’ Park.

With the uncertainty over whether or not owner Mike Ashley will sell Newcastle over the summer, there appeared to be plenty of obstacles for both parties to overcome.

The fact that Benitez declined to extend his contract last summer when it had just one year remaining said a lot about where his head was at, as there was constant talk about his future over the past six months.

It is believed in recent weeks that he was only offered a one-year contract extension by Ashley.

Benitez, 59, has spent the past three full seasons at Newcastle after he joined in March 2016 but failed to save them from relegation from the Premier League.

The former Liverpool, Real Madrid, Valencia, Inter Milan, Napoli and Chelsea manager stayed in charge and led them to promotion from the Championship, then stabilized the club in the Premier League with 10th and 13th place finishes on a shoestring budget.

Below is the statement from the club in full, as Benitez’s backroom staff also leave St James’ Park alongside him.

“It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019. We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been – and will not be – possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.

“We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved. We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty. The process to appoint a successor will now begin.”

Benitez leaves Newcastle with his reputation enhanced and Newcastle’s passionate supporters will now be upset and angry with owner Ashley that they have lost a hugely successful manager.

It is believed that Benitez wanted more money to spend this summer to push Newcastle up the table and challenge for a top seven finish, as well as making significant runs in cup competitions.

That will not happen as the uncertainty over Newcastle’s future remains, while Benitez has been linked with a move to manage in the Chinese Super League.

He will not be out of a job for long, as the job he has done at Newcastle has been nothing short of sensational.

Gold Cup: Mexico, Canada win to finish 1st, 2nd in Group A (video)

By Andy EdwardsJun 23, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT
A roundup of Sunday’s action from the final round of Group A play at the 2019 Gold Cup…

[ WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: France gets by Brazil in ET | England bests Cameroon ]

Martinique 2-3 Mexico

Mexico fought off a valiant effort from a Martinique side which was more than up for the task of taking down CONCACAF’s premier giant before falling just short of securing their first Gold Cup point since 2002 (appeared in four of six tournaments since then). Mexico secured a first-place finish in Group A with a perfect record of nine points from three games and will face the runner-up from Group B, either Costa Rica or Haiti.

Uriel Antuna opened the scoring with a slow-rolling finish in the 29th minute, but Les Matinino drew level through Kevin Parsemain’s stunning, inch-perfect free kick in the 56th.

Raul Jimenez tapped Rodolfo Pizarro’s cross into a wide open goal to put Mexico back in front in the 61st, followed by a third from Fernando Navarro 11 minutes later.

Martinique refused to go away, though, as Seattle Sounders defender Jordy Delem headed home while left criminally unmarked inside the box to cut the lead back to one.

[ COPA AMERICA: Argentina dispatches Qatar to advance (video) ]

Canada 7-0 Cuba

For the second time in three games this tournament, Cuba suffered a 7-0 drubbing — this time at the hands of Canada, who finished second and will face the winner of Group B, either Costa Rica or Haiti.

19-year-old forward Jonathan David, who plays for Belgian side Gent, bagged a hat trick (3rd, 71st and 77th minutes), as did fellow forward Lucas Cavallini (21st, 43rd and 45th), to go with a measly singular goal from Junior Hoilett in the 50th.

Monday’s Gold Cup schedule

Bermuda v. Nicaragua — 6:30 p.m. ET
Costa Rica v. Haiti — 8:30 p.m. ET