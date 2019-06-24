USMNT’s Johannsson aiming for move to Pacific Northwest?

Is everyone’s favorite Icelandic-Alabamian coming to the Pacific Northwest?
A Werder Bremen-centered site says American striker Aron Johannsson is looking to Seattle as his next stop following an injury-riddled time with the Bundesliga side.
Johannsson, 28, would trade Bremen’s green for the rave green of Seattle this summer, having played just 30 times since transferring from AZ Alkmaar of the Eredivisie.
The 19-times capped USMNT striker has four goals on his international resume, and was last seen as an unused sub in 2016 World Cup qualifying losses to Costa Rica and Mexico.
He played just three minutes in the top flight this season with ankle problems.
Seattle’s injury problems make taking a flier on Johannsson interesting, especially if it’s a short-term or prove-it deal. A similar import, Terrence Boyd, has done very little of consequence for Toronto FC but carried intrigue as well.
Johannsson might provide more bang for the buck.
Prolific forward Janine Beckie didn’t dodge cameras after her missed penalty helped seal Canada’s fate at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, and she also explained why legendary striker Christine Sinclair wasn’t at the spot.
Beckie, 24, scored two goals in Canada’s run to the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and the Houston Dash forward and Texas Tech product has 25 goals in 57 caps.
The American-born Beckie was called upon to try to level the score against Sweden on Monday in the Round of 16, and took a solid effort which was parried by Hedvig Lindahl in an outstanding bit of goalkeeping.
“I’m confident in my penalty,” Beckie said. “I thought I hit it really well. I thought she made a really good save. It’s the big moments. It’s the moments that you live for. You get all the glory if it goes in, and you take the blame it feels like if you miss. That’ll stay with me for a long time.”
So why was she at the spot? Here’s Beckie on TSN, and Sinclair’s confirmation of the tale. As we expected, Lindahl’s success against Sinclair at the Algarve Cup played a role.
“Christine actually asked me if I wanted to take it. That’s a big moment for me and it’s gonna be hard for a while.”
Full marks for stepping up to both places: The penalty spot and the post-match interview.
We’ll know the full knockout round bracket following the conclusion of Group C play at the 2019 Copa America on Monday.
If Chile draws or defeats Uruguay, it will meet Peru in the quarterfinals, sending Uruguay into a date with perfect Colombia.
Meanwhile Japan and Ecuador meet knowing a win is necessary to hope for any further dates in Brazil.
As it stands, Peru is one of the third-place teams to qualify for the next stage, while Paraguay needs Japan and Ecuador to draw in order to hold onto its spot.
2019 Copa America schedule
Group C: Chile v. Uruguay – 7 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group C: Japan v. Ecuador – 7 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
With all due respect to the Canadians, Monday’s Gold Cup Group B decider between Costa Rica and Haiti is a big, big deal for the CONCACAF sides’ semifinal hopes.
If Costa Rica draws or wins, it will meet Canada in the next round while Haiti would draw Mexico in Houston.
Los Ticos have six different goal scorers, while half of Haiti’s goals have come from former NCAA scorer Frantzdy Pierrot.
The evening starts with Bermuda and Nicaragua meeting in Harrison, and the match with carry weight for FIFA rankings. Bermuda has lost both of its matches 2-1, while Nicaragua has been blanked 2-0 and 4-0.
Monday’s Gold Cup schedule
Bermuda v. Nicaragua — 6:30 p.m. ET
Haiti v. Costa Rica — 9 p.m. ET
Hit the link above to follow along for the next few hours and check back on PST for a full roundup of Sunday’s action
Megan Rapinoe is amping up the occasion, even if it really doesn’t need it.
And we love it.
The United States women’s national team, reigning World Cup champions, will meet hosts France on Friday in Paris for what will be one of the most anticipated quarterfinals in some time.
The possibility that the two group winners would meet at this point was circled on theoretical calendars since the draw, and Rapinoe is just as jazzed as the rest of us.
Immediately after the game, Rapinoe admitted that the second half of the USWNT’s 2-1 defeat of Spain had the team looking at each other for another level.
And she also loved the heart and soul involved in the win.
“That’s World Cup-level grit right there,” she said (video below). “You can’t replicate it. There’s no way to express it or teach it. There were a few of us on the field in the second half saying, ‘Up a level.’ They only get harder and more intense from here. Everyone’s playing for their lives.