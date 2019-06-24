More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

VIDEO: Marta’s amazing, emotional appeal to future stars

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brazilian star Marta is a legend of the game, and this will give you chills.

In what could be her final appearance at a World Cup, the captain of Brazil issued a stirring, emotional message to Brazilian stars of the future.

“Cry at the beginning so you can smile at the end.”

Speaking after Brazil lost 2-1 to hosts France after extra time to be knocked out of the 2019 Women’s World Cup at the Round of 16, Marta’s incredible rallying cry has gone viral.

A veteran of five World Cups — she has scored at each tournament since 2003 and is the leading scorer all-time in World Cup tournaments with 17 goals — Marta and her Brazilian teammates have fought for equality and better treatment for female players in Brazil and across the world.

Marta is now 33 years old and along with her teammates Formiga (41) and Cristiane (34) a golden age of Brazilian soccer is close to ending, as they lost in the final of the WWC in 2007 and have reached the knockout rounds of each of the last six competitions.

Take a look below at her message in full, as she implored the next crop of Brazilian players to follow their lead.

USWNT edge past Spain to reach World Cup quarters (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. women’s national team made hard work of it, but they beat Spain 2-1 in Reims on Monday to set up a clash with hosts France in the 2019 World Cup quarterfinals.

With the win the USWNT also kept their proud record intact of reaching at least the last eight of every World Cup in history, as they’ve never previously fallen before the semifinal stage.

A penalty kick in each half from USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe did the damage as a physical Spanish side pushed the USA all the way as Jenni Hermoso’s fine goal after a defensive mix-up made it 1-1 following Rapinoe’s early penalty kick.

However, a PK with 15 minutes to go, which was checked by VAR, saw Rapinoe send the USWNT through to a last eight clash with hosts France at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

[ MORE: Latest Women’s World Cup news ]

Spain almost scored in the opening moments of the game as a sweeping move found Patri Guijarro but her powerful shot was blocked bravely by Becky Sauerbrunn.

Moments later the USWNT were ahead.

Tobin Heath won a penalty kick inside the first five minutes as her sublime first touch resulted in a clumsy tackle from Spain’s Mapi Leon which brought Heath down. Rapinoe calmly dispatched the spot kick to make it 1-0.

 

However, Spain were level less than two-and-a-half minutes later after an awful defensive mistake from the USWNT.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher passed the ball to Sauerbrunn but she was closed down quickly and Hermoso chipped home the loose ball brilliantly to make it 1-1. Game on.

The flow of the game continued to be frantic as Rapinoe was set free by Rose Lavelle and she forced Spain’s goalkeeper Sandra Panos to save at her near post. Julie Ertz then smashed over from a good position as the USWNT looked more dangerous, but Spain continued to press high up the pitch whenever they could and caused the U.S. problems.

In the second half Spain disrupted the USA’s flow with plenty of strong challenges as the game turned into a scrappy encounter.

Rose Lavelle drilled a shot from distance just over as the USWNT clicked through the gears in the final third of the game. But at the other end Spain were dangerous on the counter as Patricio Guijarro surged into the box and her shot was inches wide.

The excellent Lavelle then won a penalty kick 15 minutes from time as she was clipped in the box and after a VAR review, the referee upheld her original decision.

After a lengthy delay Rapinoe stepped up to score her second penalty of the game to make it 2-1 and send the USWNT into the quarterfinals of the World Cup where they will face France in Paris on Friday.

VIDEO, WATCH: Spain, USWNT level in thrilling knockout game

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
1 Comment

We have ourselves a heck of a game in Reims, France on Monday.

In the Round of 16 clash at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, the USWNT are locked 1-1 with Spain at half time after an early penalty kick from Megan Rapinoe was canceled out by an awful defensive error.

Click on the link below to watch the second half live online and on NBCSN, while here is the story of the game so far.

[ WATCH: Spain v. USWNT live on NBCSN ]

Tobin Heath won a penalty kick inside the first five minutes as her sublime first touch resulted in a clumsy tackle from Spain’s Mapi Leon which brought Heath down.

Rapinoe calmly dispatched the spot kick to make it 1-0.

 

Spain were level less than two-and-a-half minutes after going behind after an awful defensive mixup from the USWNT.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher passed the ball to Sauerbrunn but she was closed down quickly and Jenni Hermoso chipped home the loose ball brilliantly to make it 1-1.

Game on.

Contenders to become new Newcastle manager

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 12:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rafael Benitez is out as Newcastle United’s manager, and the bookmakers have already compiled an intriguing list of names who are the favorites to replace him.

Remarkably, Jose Mourinho is the favorite at odds of 5/1 while the likes of Garry Monk, Slavisa Jokanovic and Chris Hughton seem like more realistic appointments if Mike Ashley remains as Newcastle’s owners.

Even Arsene Wenger is reportedly high on Newcastle’s wish-list for a replacement, but are big names like Mourinho and Wenger realistic?

Unless Ashley sells the club to Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan for a reported $440 million, it is unlikely a big name will come in to manage the Magpies. And with that deal said to have stalled in recent weeks, it looks like that has cost Newcastle keeping Benitez on Tyneside.

Below is a closer look at some of the names being mentioned as potentially taking over as the new manager of Newcastle.

Jose Mourinho: Has always spoken fondly about Newcastle. But recently hinted at break from club game.
Arsene Wenger: Not a good fit for him in so many ways. Difficult to see this one happening.
Mikel Arteta: Pep Guardiola‘s assistant at Man City. Linked with Arsenal job. Young. Hungry. Unproven.
Garry Monk: Left Birmingham City last week and did a decent job at Swansea in the past. Strong contender.
Slavisa Jokanovic: Took Watford, Fulham to PL playing attractive soccer. Possible.
Avram Grant: A stop-gap option who is reportedly being lined up as a technical director.
Anthony Hudson: Failed with Colorado Rapids after previously managing New Zealand. Risky.
Chris Hughton: Former Newcastle boss harshly dismissed by Brighton. Perfect fit for stability?
Jose Gomes: Worked wonders to turn Reading around in half a season. Cheaper option.
Eddie Howe: A long-shot. Why would he leave a stable club in Bournemouth, who are willing to spend?

WATCH LIVE: Spain v. USWNT; Sweden v. Canada

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
1 Comment

The U.S. women’s national team begin their journey in the knockout rounds at the 2019 World Cup on Monday, as Jill Ellis’ reigning champs face Spain in Reims.

Remember: you can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBC Sports App, while for the two games on Monday you can also watch on NBCSN via a simulcast from Telemundo.

[ WATCH: Spain v. USWNT live on NBCSN ]

A return to the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, where they beat Thailand 13-0 to set a new World Cup record for the largest victory ever, should fill the USWNT with confidence and they are heavily favored to beat a Spanish side which finished second in Group B after beating South Africa and securing a draw with China and only lost narrowly to red-hot Germany.

This encounter may not be as easy as many people are making it out to be, but the good news for the USWNT is that leading scorer Alex Morgan is fit, and so too is defensive lynchpin Julie Ertz.

Monday’s other Round of 16 clash sees Sweden take on Canada in a tasty clash at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Fifth-ranked Canada reach the quarterfinals four years ago and legendary forward Christine Sinclair is once again leading their charge, while Sweden are the underdogs but showed enough in their 2-0 defeat to the USWNT to suggest they can reach the last eight.

[ WATCH: Every Women’s World Cup game ] 

Click on the links below to watch both games live online on Monday.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule – Monday, June 24

Round of 16
Spain v. USA – 12 p.m. ET – STREAM ONLINE
Sweden v. Canada – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM ONLINE