Watch Live: Copa America — Group C finales

We’ll know the full knockout round bracket following the conclusion of Group C play at the 2019 Copa America on Monday.

If Chile draws or defeats Uruguay, it will meet Peru in the quarterfinals, sending Uruguay into a date with perfect Colombia.

Meanwhile Japan and Ecuador meet knowing a win is necessary to hope for any further dates in Brazil.

As it stands, Peru is one of the third-place teams to qualify for the next stage, while Paraguay needs Japan and Ecuador to draw in order to hold onto its spot.

2019 Copa America schedule

Group C: Chile v. Uruguay – 7 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Group C: Japan v. Ecuador – 7 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

