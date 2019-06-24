WATCH LIVE: Spain v. USWNT; Sweden v. Canada

The U.S. women’s national team begin their journey in the knockout rounds at the 2019 World Cup on Monday, as Jill Ellis’ reigning champs face Spain in Reims.
A return to the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, where they beat Thailand 13-0 to set a new World Cup record for the largest victory ever, should fill the USWNT with confidence and they are heavily favored to beat a Spanish side which finished second in Group B after beating South Africa and securing a draw with China and only lost narrowly to red-hot Germany.
This encounter may not be as easy as many people are making it out to be, but the good news for the USWNT is that leading scorer Alex Morgan is fit, and so too is defensive lynchpin Julie Ertz.
Monday’s other Round of 16 clash sees Sweden take on Canada in a tasty clash at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Fifth-ranked Canada reach the quarterfinals four years ago and legendary forward Christine Sinclair is once again leading their charge, while Sweden are the underdogs but showed enough in their 2-0 defeat to the USWNT to suggest they can reach the last eight.
2019 Women’s World Cup schedule – Monday, June 24
Round of 16
