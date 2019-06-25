More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Man City via Getty Images

David Silva will make 10th season his last as Man City

By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT
David Silva says his 10th season at Manchester City will be his last with the Etihad Stadium set.

“It completes the cycle,” he said in a press conference this week. “It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years – that’s it.”

Silva turns 34 in January, and posted 10 goals and 14 assists in 50 appearances for Pep Guardiola‘s men last season.

All told, he enters this one-year contract with 396 appearances for City, scoring 71 goals with 129 assists. He’s won the Premier League four times, the FA Cup twice, and the League Cup four times.

He was last capped by Spain at the 2018 World Cup, where he’s scored 37 times in 129 caps. He’s also played with Valencia and Celta Vigo in his native country.

The news comes less than a week after a fellow Spanish legend, Fernando Torres, announced his retirement.

But Silva seems like he’s got a bit more in the tank. Could he be one of the big names matched with Inter Miami for 2020? Or might he follow Xavi’s route to the Middle East?

FOLLOW LIVE, Gold Cup: Three times alive for 2 spots on Group C’s final day

Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT
Little is guaranteed from Group C at the 2019 Gold Cup, but the United States and Panama will learn their potential opponents by the end of Tuesday night’s action.

Only Honduras has been eliminated from contention for the knockout rounds.

Jamaica is in the driver’s seat when it comes to advancing and winning the group, but a loss to Curacao coupled with an El Salvador win over Honduras would send the Reggae Boyz home early.

Meanwhile, Curacao would be eliminated with a loss to Jamaica at 8 p.m. ET or by a draw if El Salvador gets a result against Honduras at 10:30 p.m.

The tiebreakers for classification are head-to-head, then goal difference, then goals scored.

The USMNT will need a win or a draw when it plays Panama on Wednesday in order to face the Group C runner-up in the quarterfinals, while a loss would mean it faces the Group C winner.

Tuesday’s Gold Cup schedule
Jamaica v. Curacao — 8 p.m. ET
Honduras v. El Salvador — 10:30 p.m. ET

Women’s World Cup quarterfinal schedule set, plus Power Rankings

AP Photo/Thibault Camus
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT
The Women’s World Cup quarterfinal field includes an entire continent’s worth of teams and the United States women’s national team.

Before we get to ranking the remaining eight teams, here are the dates for the quarterfinals:

Norway v. England – 3 p.m. ET Thursday
France v. United States – 3 p.m. ET Friday
Italy v. Netherlands – 9 a.m. ET Saturday
Germany v. Sweden – 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday

8. Norway — Can you imagine Norway getting to a final without the reigning Ballon d’Or winner?
Pre-Knockout round ranking: 10
Pre-World Cup ranking: 12

7. Sweden —  The attacking pieces are there for a run, but Germany is a big obstacle.
Pre-Knockout round ranking: 7
Pre-World Cup ranking: 6

6. Netherlands — Bailed out by goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and the FIFA rulebook/VAR.
Pre-Knockout round ranking: 4
Pre-World Cup ranking: 9

5. Italy — Has allowed two goals: One to Marta, the other to Sam Kerr.
Pre-Knockout round ranking: 6
Pre-World Cup ranking: 14

4. England — Back in fourth more due to the Dutch’s problems against Japan than its straight-forward defeat of Cameroon.
Pre-Knockout round ranking: 5
Pre-World Cup ranking: 4

Ellen White of England celebrates with teammate Toni Duggan  (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

3. Germany — If this long rest allows Dzsenifer Marozsan’s broken toe to heal a bit, look out.
Pre-Knockout round ranking: 3
Pre-World Cup ranking: 3

2. France — The hosts snuck past Brazil in extra time, but at least they scored from the run of play as opposed to the No. 1 team.
Pre-Knockout round ranking: 2
Pre-World Cup ranking: 2

  1. USWNT — Everyone’s allowed a dud, and some respect as the reigning champs. 2-1 over Spain with both goals on penalties has to qualify as a dud. Rapinoe and Morgan looked weary on short rest. France will be a battle. Does Jill Ellis need to ring in the changes?
    Pre-Knockout round ranking: 1
    Pre-World Cup ranking: 1

Report: Tottenham lands $82M Ndombele from Lyon

Photo by Manuel Blondeau/Icon Sport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT
This could be a big one.

Tanguy Ndombele had one of the top seasons in Ligue 1, and Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly smash their transfer record to sign the Lyon midfielder according to Sky Sports.

The fee will be above $82 million for the 22-year-old, who scored a goal with a career-best seven assists in league play this season, adding a pair of goals against Hoffenheim in the Champions League.

Ndombele is a center midfielder who will give plenty of options for Mauricio Pochettino in the midfield, and he joins a pair of similar-minded midfielders who moved from Ligue 1 to the Premier League on big money last season (Fulham’s Jean-Michael Seri and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa).

Lyon had Ndombele on loan for a year before spending around $10 million to buy him from Amiens, who retained a 20 percent stake in any profit Lyon would make on a future sale of the player.

Ndombele has six caps for France, and his last three were all starts.

Martens scores twice as Netherlands eliminates Japan

AP Photo/David Vincent
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
4 Comments

Lieke Martens scored twice, the second an 89th minute penalty, as the Netherlands claimed the final Women’s World Cup quarterfinalist slot with a 2-1 defeat of Japan on Tuesday.

Yui Hasegawa scored for Japan, who exits in the Round of 16 four years after losing the final to the United States.

The Dutch will face Italy in the quarterfinals.

Holland spent most of the first quarter hour in the Japanese end, and Martens redirected a corner kick back at the goal from the front post. It turned off Japanese forward Yuika Sugasawa and crept inside the far post to make it 1-0 in the 16th minute.

Sugasawa nearly answered straight-away, curling the ball around the keeper but off the far post from the penalty spot.

Hasegawa leveled the score line just before halftime, checking back to run onto a delightful ball from Mana Iwabuchi and smashing a shot into the upper reaches of the goal.

Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal made an outstanding save early in the second half, and Japan whistled a shot through a defender’s legs but wide of the goal in the 71st.

Van Veenendaal was again there to rescue the Dutch when Yuka Momiki hit pause on her mark and drilled a left-footed shot on target, moments after Japan blasted the cross bar.

Saki Kumagai couldn’t get her arm out of the way of an 88th minute blast, and a penalty was awarded to the Netherlands. Would it withstand VAR? Yes (though you can judge whether it should have below). And Martens wrong-footed the keeper to make it 2-1 in the 90th.