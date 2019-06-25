Derby County confirms Chelsea approach for Frank Lampard

Derby County has confirmed that Chelsea has been given permission to speak with Frank Lampard about their open managerial position.

The club did not elaborate on specifics of the potential transaction, but according to reports, Chelsea would likely have to pay Derby County around $5 million to buy out Lampard’s current contract.

:With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions,” Derby County wrote in their short official statement. “The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so.”

Lampard has just one season of managerial experience under his belt, leading Derby County to the Championship playoff final before falling to Aston Villa and narrowly missing out on promotion.

As a player, Lampard spent 13 seasons at Stamford Bridge, arriving from West Ham in 2001 and remaining through 2013 before his departure to Manchester City. Lampard racked up 423 appearances for the Blues, scoring 147 goals and leading the club to three Premier League titles plus the 2012 Champions League title.

The 41-year-old is looking close to replacing Maurizio Sarri who officially departed just days ago to return to his home country and take charge of Juventus. Sarri spent just one season at Chelsea and led them to a third place finish in the Premier League table plus the Europa League title which they won over fellow Premier League side Arsenal.

Lampard will face plenty of challenges out of the gates should he take the position. Chelsea could be facing a transfer ban this summer pending a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and the uncertainty has the club in limbo over the ability to make additions in the near future. Lampard will also need to sort out the Chelsea midfield, which Sarri leaves in somewhat disarray after having moved N’Golo Kante from his defensive midfield position and instilled Jorginho in that spot to mixed results last season. Finally, Chelsea needs to sort out its striker position, with Gonzalo Higuain struggling mightily since joining in January, and while Olivier Giroud looked prolific in Europa League play, he is still staring down his 33rd birthday and has not been able to gain a stranglehold over the starting spot in league play.

