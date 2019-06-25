FOLLOW LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations – Cameroon, Ghana in play

Group F gets under way in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, with defending champions Cameroon taking on Guinea and Ghana matching up with Benin in Ismailia, Egypt.
In play for Cameroon is Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana who helped the Dutch side to the Champions League quarterfinals. He lines up alongside Fulham midfielder Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa and PSG striker Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting in the starting lineup. They take on Pele…no not that Pele, the 27-year-old Monaco midfielder who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.
In the late kick, Kwadwoh Asamoah and Thomas Partey lead Ghana out against tiny west-coast nation Benin. Ghana will have high expectations in this tournament, having reached at least the semifinals in every competition since 2008. Striker Asamoah Gyan has been in the spotlight after retiring in March only to reverse his decision the next day and join the AFCON squad. Benin has never won an African Cup of Nations finals game, and captain Stephane Sessegnon is suspended for yellow card accumulation from qualifying.
2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Tuesday, June 25
Group F
Cameroon v. Guinea – 1 p.m. ET
Ghana v. Benin – 4 p.m. ET
After spending three seasons at Barcelona mostly as a backup, goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will now have the opportunity to earn significant playing time as the Dutchman has reportedly completed a move to Valencia, with Neto going in the opposite direction.
Hector Gomez of Valencia-centric show Tribuna VCF reports that Cillessen has completed his medical with Valencia.
According to a number of Spanish reports, including AS and Dario SPORT, the two deals will be done separately and completely at slightly different times for equal amounts of money to help out Valencia in financial fair play. Neto will move to Barcelona before the end of the fiscal year on June 30, while Cillessen’s deal will be officially completed after the start of the 2019/20 fiscal year on July 1, helping Valencia bank the $34 million transfer fee in the recently completed season before sending that money right back officially part of next season.
The 30-year-old Cillessen has been with Barcelona since joining from Ajax in 2016, making just five La Liga appearances for the club while backing up Marc-Andre ter Stegen. He did serve as the regular domestic cup goalkeeper, helping Barcelona to Copa del Rey titles in 2016/17 and 2017/18 before losing last season to Valencia in the final. Despite not playing much for Barcelona, Cillessen is still the starter for the Dutch national team and has been since mid-2017 when he won the job back from Jeroen Zoet and Maarten Stekelenburg.
Neto, meanwhile, presumably returns to a backup role he served at Juventus for two years, stuck behind Gianluigi Buffon. He was the starter for Valencia the past two seasons, helping the club to two consecutive fourth-place finishes in La Liga play.
According to a report by Italian publication Il Tempo, Roma winger Stephan El Shaarawy is transferring to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.
The 26-year-old is coming off one of the best seasons of his career as Roma’s leading scorer with 11 goals and named to the WhoScored team of the season based on their rating system. Still, he is heading into the final year of his contract with the club and talks have reportedly stalled on a new deal.
The report states that Roma is close to agreeing on a deal with Shanghai worth $20.5 million that is desperately needed by the club to balance the books. El Shaarawy will reportedly sign a three-year deal with the Chinese club and will earn a whopping $14.8 million per year after tax.
The Italian international will join Odion Ighalo at Shanghai, with the team coached by former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores who joined in December. The club has struggled mightily in his first season in charge, winning just its third match of the year last time out on Friday having played 14 thus far, putting them in 12th out of 16 top flight teams.
It will be interesting to see how the transfer potentially affects El Shaarawy’s status with the Italian national team, which has infamously frozen players out in the past for moving to clubs outside of Europe, including Sebastian Giovinco who was left out of the squad repeatedly despite performing exceptionally well for years in Major League Soccer. El Shaarawy would be the only current Italian international to play in the Chinese league, so there is little precedent for this particular league as of yet. He owns 23 caps for the national team and was an unused substitute in their last match, a 2-1 Euro qualifying win over Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 11.
The Il Tempo report also says that Edin Dzeko and Kostas Manolas will be sacrificed as the club looks to raise funds to ensure a net gain during the year. Dzeko is heavily linked with Inter, while Manolas is connected to Napoli.
According to a report by Sam Dean of The Telegraph, Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is not actively looking to leave The Emirates, contradicting reports from Italy over the past week that have claimed the Uruguayan is unsettled in England and hoping to return to Serie A.
The Telegraph report cites “sources close to the player” and says that Torreira is “happy” at Arsenal.
There have been heavy links with Torreira to AC Milan, as the new manager Marco Giampaolo was his old boss at Sampdoria before he moved to London last summer. While Torreira himself admitted that he has struggled to adapt to life in England and has faced significant adversity with the language barrier, The Telegraph report calls any suggestions that the player is looking to force his way out “wildly exaggerated.”
However, the report also admits that AC Milan sees Torreira as a “priority” this summer and will hope to make a compelling move, led by former Arsenal sporting director Ivan Gazidis who is now employed by Milan. The 23-year-old has a whopping four years left on his contract, so the club still holds significant power over his future, and with the player supposedly yet to force a move, Milan would likely need to blow Arsenal out of the water with a bid to have a chance. The Telegraph notes that a successful offer would need to provide Arsenal with a significant return on investment of the $32 million they paid Sampdoria a year ago.
Torreira performed well in his first season at Arsenal, endearing fans with his no-nonsense style and a technical ability to help the team play out of the back. He made 32 Premier League appearances, struggling at first to earn a place in the starting lineup with Unai Emery unsure how to fit both he and Granit Xhaka in the formation together, but as the Arsenal boss began to pivot the two, Torreira found more time on the pitch, sometimes at the expense of Mateo Guendouzi.
Women’s World Cup heavyweights the Netherlands return to action on Tuesday with a game against Japan, while Italy and China whet the appetite with the early kick.
Italy, one of the tournament’s biggest surprises, winning Group C over teams like Australia and Brazil. Now they look to prove their worth in the knockout round over defensively stout China, with kickoff set for noon ET. The Asian side conceded just one goal in the group stage, the winner in a 1-0 loss to Germany in their opening match that proved the Chinese tough opponents.
Christina Girelli is also in the hunt for the Golden Boot after her hat-trick in the second group stage match against Jamaica. With current leader Alex Morgan appearing less than 100% on duty with the United States, it’s possible that a goal or two for Girelli in the Round of 16 could put her up there with England’s Ellen White in the race for the tournament’s top scorer. Her teammate Barbara Bonansea also has two goals after a brace in the opener against Australia. However, the Italians were blanked by Brazil in the group stage finale and will want to bounce back with a strong attacking effort.
In the later match beginning at 3 p.m. ET, Vivianne Miedema retakes the field after setting the Netherlands international career scoring record at just 22 years old, bagging her 60th goal in just her 78th match. She looks to help topple Japan who looked strong in their group stage openers against Argentina and Scotland but crumpled in the finale against England. The Netherlands will be heavily favored in this match, but did concede to both Cameroon and Canada in group stage play, proving they can be broken down.
The Netherlands have never made it to the quarterfinals of a Women’s World Cup, eliminated in the Round of 16 by – you guessed it, Japan – in 2015, their first appearance in the tournament.
The winners of these two matches will meet in the quarterfinals on Saturday.