FOLLOW LIVE, Gold Cup: Three times alive for 2 spots on Group C’s final day

7. Sweden — The attacking pieces are there for a run, but Germany is a big obstacle. Pre-Knockout round ranking: 7 Pre-World Cup ranking: 6
6. Netherlands — Bailed out by goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and the FIFA rulebook/VAR. Pre-Knockout round ranking: 4 Pre-World Cup ranking: 9
5. Italy — Has allowed two goals: One to Marta, the other to Sam Kerr. Pre-Knockout round ranking: 6 Pre-World Cup ranking: 14
4. England — Back in fourth more due to the Dutch’s problems against Japan than its straight-forward defeat of Cameroon. Pre-Knockout round ranking: 5 Pre-World Cup ranking: 4
3. Germany — If this long rest allows Dzsenifer Marozsan’s broken toe to heal a bit, look out. Pre-Knockout round ranking: 3 Pre-World Cup ranking: 3
2. France — The hosts snuck past Brazil in extra time, but at least they scored from the run of play as opposed to the No. 1 team. Pre-Knockout round ranking: 2 Pre-World Cup ranking: 2
USWNT — Everyone’s allowed a dud, and some respect as the reigning champs. 2-1 over Spain with both goals on penalties has to qualify as a dud. Rapinoe and Morgan looked weary on short rest. France will be a battle. Does Jill Ellis need to ring in the changes? Pre-Knockout round ranking: 1 Pre-World Cup ranking: 1
The fee will be above $82 million for the 22-year-old, who scored a goal with a career-best seven assists in league play this season, adding a pair of goals against Hoffenheim in the Champions League.
Ndombele is a center midfielder who will give plenty of options for Mauricio Pochettino in the midfield, and he joins a pair of similar-minded midfielders who moved from Ligue 1 to the Premier League on big money last season (Fulham’s Jean-Michael Seri and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa).
Lyon had Ndombele on loan for a year before spending around $10 million to buy him from Amiens, who retained a 20 percent stake in any profit Lyon would make on a future sale of the player.
Ndombele has six caps for France, and his last three were all starts.
Holland spent most of the first quarter hour in the Japanese end, and Martens redirected a corner kick back at the goal from the front post. It turned off Japanese forward Yuika Sugasawa and crept inside the far post to make it 1-0 in the 16th minute.
Sugasawa nearly answered straight-away, curling the ball around the keeper but off the far post from the penalty spot.
Hasegawa leveled the score line just before halftime, checking back to run onto a delightful ball from Mana Iwabuchi and smashing a shot into the upper reaches of the goal.
Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal made an outstanding save early in the second half, and Japan whistled a shot through a defender’s legs but wide of the goal in the 71st.
Van Veenendaal was again there to rescue the Dutch when Yuka Momiki hit pause on her mark and drilled a left-footed shot on target, moments after Japan blasted the cross bar.
Saki Kumagai couldn’t get her arm out of the way of an 88th minute blast, and a penalty was awarded to the Netherlands. Would it withstand VAR? Yes (though you can judge whether it should have below). And Martens wrong-footed the keeper to make it 2-1 in the 90th.
“I know the Club made a massive effort to sign me and I’m very happy and thankful to them. I said during the year that I felt part of a family and that is the most important thing to me.
“Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it’s even better. I think the ambition here is not only for me, I think it’s for all the players, the fans and the Club. We are all excited for that.”
Gomes joined Barcelona after making the leap to Valencia from Benfica, and won La Liga in 2017-18. Barca sent him on loan with the Toffees, and he played in 26-straight matches for the Toffees once he overcame an early season injury.