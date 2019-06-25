FOLLOW LIVE, Gold Cup: Three times alive for 2 spots on Group C’s final day

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Little is guaranteed from Group C at the 2019 Gold Cup, but the United States and Panama will learn their potential opponents by the end of Tuesday night’s action.

Only Honduras has been eliminated from contention for the knockout rounds.

Jamaica is in the driver’s seat when it comes to advancing and winning the group, but a loss to Curacao coupled with an El Salvador win over Honduras would send the Reggae Boyz home early.

Meanwhile, Curacao would be eliminated with a loss to Jamaica at 8 p.m. ET or by a draw if El Salvador gets a result against Honduras at 10:30 p.m.

The tiebreakers for classification are head-to-head, then goal difference, then goals scored.

The USMNT will need a win or a draw when it plays Panama on Wednesday in order to face the Group C runner-up in the quarterfinals, while a loss would mean it faces the Group C winner.

Tuesday’s Gold Cup schedule

Jamaica v. Curacao — 8 p.m. ET

Honduras v. El Salvador — 10:30 p.m. ET

