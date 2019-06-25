Predicting the rest of the Women’s World Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Women’s World Cup is into the final eight, with seven of the eight teams hailing from Europe.

[ MORE: Women’s World Cup Power Rankings ]

The lone outlier is some team from North America who may or may not have won the last World Cup and can become the first team to win four of the things.

Who thinks they will? Our staff weighs in on the matter below.

Joe Prince-Wright

Quarterfinals

England defeats Norway

France defeats USA

Netherlands defeats Italy

Germany defeats Sweden

Semifinals

England v. France

Netherlands v. Germany Final

France defeats Germany Nicholas Mendola

Quarterfinals

England defeats Norway

USA defeats France

Italy defeats Netherlands

Germany defeats Sweden

Semifinals

USA defeats England

Germany defeats Italy

Final

USA defeats Germany

Andy Edwards

Quarterfinals

England defeats Norway

France defeats USA

Italy defeats Netherlands

German defeats Sweden

Semifinals

France defeats England

Germany defeats Italy

Final

Germany defeats France

Dan Karell

Quarterfinals

England defeats Norway

USA defeats France

Netherlands defeats Italy

Germany defeats Sweden

Semifinals

USA defeats England

Netherlands defeats Germany Final

USA defeats Netherlands defeats England

Follow @NicholasMendola