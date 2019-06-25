Predicting the rest of the Women’s World Cup

The Women’s World Cup is into the final eight, with seven of the eight teams hailing from Europe.
The lone outlier is some team from North America who may or may not have won the last World Cup and can become the first team to win four of the things.
Who thinks they will? Our staff weighs in on the matter below.
Joe Prince- Wright
Quarterfinals
England defeats Norway
France defeats USA
Netherlands defeats Italy
Germany defeats Sweden
Semifinals
England v. France
Netherlands v. Germany
Final
France defeats Germany
Wendie Renard of France celebrates with teammates (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)
Nicholas Mendola
Quarterfinals
England defeats Norway
USA defeats France
Italy defeats Netherlands
Germany defeats Sweden
Semifinals
USA defeats England
Germany defeats Italy
Final
USA defeats Germany
Andy Edwards
Quarterfinals
England defeats Norway
England
France defeats USA
Italy defeats Netherlands
German defeats Sweden
Semifinals
France defeats England
France
Germany defeats Italy
Final
Germany defeats France
Dzsenifer Marozsan of Germany (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Dan Karell
Quarterfinals
England defeats Norway
USA defeats France
Netherlands defeats Italy
Germany defeats Sweden
Semifinals
USA
defeats England
Netherlands defeats Germany
Final
USA defeats Netherlands
This Gold Cup isn’t short on drama.
A day after Haiti stunned Costa Rica to win Group B, it was Curacao’s turn to up the ante.
Needing a point to stay alive for a knockout round berth, Jurien Gaari ripped a stoppage time rocket into the back of the goal to defy Andre Blake and Jamaica a win and the Group C crown (at least for a couple of hours).
Shamar Nicholson had given the Reggae Boyz a 14th minute lead, but Jamaica couldn’t find a second goal.
If Honduras beats El Salvador in the business end of the doubleheader in Los Angeles, Curacao will finish second in the group and advance to face either the USMNT or Panama.
If El Salvador manages a draw or win, well, at least Curacao will have this wonder from RKC Waalwijk’s right back:
All 24 teams at the Africa Cup of Nations have a match in the books as of Tuesday, and we’ve got another tournament surprise.
Having already seen Uganda upset the Democratic Republic of Congo and Madagascar draw Guinea, this one came when Ghana met Benin.
It was aided by a red card to Ghana, but the 88th ranked
Les Écureuils (Squirrels) of Benin managed a result.
Cameroon 2-0 Guinea-Bissau
Scoreless at halftime, Cameroon saw Yaya Banana and Stephane Bahoken score three minutes apart to give the Indomitable Lions the Group F lead on Day One of group play.
Ghana 2-2 Benin
Mickael
Pote scored first and last, giving Benin a valuable point against 10-man Ghana.
The Black Stars went behind in the second minute on Pote’s first, only to get Andre Ayew and
Jordan Ayew goals on either side of halftime to build a lead of their own.
But John Boye took a 54th minute red card and Pote potted his second nine minutes later to give Benin an early Group F bonus.
How about this sweep behind the leg?
David Silva says his 10th season at Manchester City will be his last with the Etihad Stadium set.
“It completes the cycle,”
he said in a press conference this week. “It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years – that’s it.”
Silva turns 34 in January, and posted 10 goals and 14 assists in 50 appearances for
Pep Guardiola‘s men last season.
All told, he enters this one-year contract with 396 appearances for City, scoring 71 goals with 129 assists. He’s won the Premier League four times, the FA Cup twice, and the League Cup four times.
He was last capped by Spain at the 2018 World Cup, where he’s scored 37 times in 129 caps. He’s also played with Valencia and Celta Vigo in his native country.
The news comes less than a week after a fellow Spanish legend,
Fernando Torres, announced his retirement.
But Silva seems like he’s got a bit more in the tank. Could he be one of the big names matched with Inter Miami for 2020? Or might he follow Xavi’s route to the Middle East?
Little is guaranteed from Group C at the 2019 Gold Cup, but the United States and Panama will learn their potential opponents by the end of Tuesday night’s action.
Only Honduras has been eliminated from contention for the knockout rounds.
Jamaica is in the driver’s seat when it comes to advancing and winning the group, but a loss to Curacao coupled with an El Salvador win over Honduras would send the Reggae Boyz home early.
Meanwhile, Curacao would be eliminated with a loss to Jamaica at 8 p.m. ET or by a draw if El Salvador gets a result against Honduras at 10:30 p.m.
The tiebreakers for classification are head-to-head, then goal difference, then goals scored.
The USMNT will need a win or a draw when it plays Panama on Wednesday in order to face the Group C runner-up in the quarterfinals, while a loss would mean it faces the Group C winner.
Jamaica v. Curacao — 8 p.m. ET Tuesday’s Gold Cup schedule
Honduras v. El Salvador — 10:30 p.m. ET
Hit the link above to follow along for the next few hours and check back on PST for a full roundup of Sunday’s action