According to a report by Matt Law of The Telegraph, Liverpool has secured the $2 million signing of 17-year-old center-back Sepp van den Berg from Dutch club PEC Zwolle.
The report states that van den Berg is set for a medical with the club on Wednesday and that the Reds beat Bayern Munich and Ajax to the deal. It also states that Sampdoria was unsuccessful with a larger bid of $2.9 million back in January, and Liverpool has pounced with van den Berg set to enter the final year of his contract.
While van den Berg was a member of the PEC Zwolle first team last season, making 15 Eredivisie appearances and racking up 901 league minutes, the report states that van den Berg will take a season to integrate himself to the new squad and surroundings before challenging for a first-team spot with Liverpool. However, according to a report by the BBC, there is “belief” that van den Berg could potentially earn himself a place on the Liverpool first team that currently sports Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Dejan Lovren at his position.
It will help van den Berg immensely that Liverpool already sports Dutch international defender van Dijk as part of the roster as well as another current Dutch international in Georginio Wijnaldum. The youngster is currently a starter on the Dutch U-19 squad that narrowly missed out on qualification for the U-19 Euros later this summer, finishing a point behind Spain for the Group 4 lead after a brutal 1-0 loss to Spain back in March on a 90th minute goal.
Van den Berg would constitute Liverpool’s first signing of the summer should he join, with the Reds at this point not expected to be major players for any significantly large deals this summer.
Derby County has confirmed that Chelsea has been given permission to speak with Frank Lampard about their open managerial position.
The club did not elaborate on specifics of the potential transaction, but according to reports, Chelsea would likely have to pay Derby County around $5 million to buy out Lampard’s current contract.
:With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions,” Derby County wrote in their short official statement. “The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so.”
Lampard has just one season of managerial experience under his belt, leading Derby County to the Championship playoff final before falling to Aston Villa and narrowly missing out on promotion.
As a player, Lampard spent 13 seasons at Stamford Bridge, arriving from West Ham in 2001 and remaining through 2013 before his departure to Manchester City. Lampard racked up 423 appearances for the Blues, scoring 147 goals and leading the club to three Premier League titles plus the 2012 Champions League title.
The 41-year-old is looking close to replacing Maurizio Sarri who officially departed just days ago to return to his home country and take charge of Juventus. Sarri spent just one season at Chelsea and led them to a third place finish in the Premier League table plus the Europa League title which they won over fellow Premier League side Arsenal.
Lampard will face plenty of challenges out of the gates should he take the position. Chelsea could be facing a transfer ban this summer pending a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and the uncertainty has the club in limbo over the ability to make additions in the near future. Lampard will also need to sort out the Chelsea midfield, which Sarri leaves in somewhat disarray after having moved N’Golo Kante from his defensive midfield position and instilled Jorginho in that spot to mixed results last season. Finally, Chelsea needs to sort out its striker position, with Gonzalo Higuain struggling mightily since joining in January, and while Olivier Giroud looked prolific in Europa League play, he is still staring down his 33rd birthday and has not been able to gain a stranglehold over the starting spot in league play.
Poetic justice, put it in a Song.
Haiti’s Djimy Alexis made up for his early own goal by scoring a deserved winner as Haiti won Group B of the Gold Cup with an upset of Costa Rica on Monday.
Los Ticos got everything they could handle from the upstart Gombey Warriors, who are now 3-0 on the tournament, and the World Cup mainstays tossed aside their early lead to meet Mexico in the quarterfinals.
Haiti will challenge Canada in the quarters, guaranteeing the semifinals an intriguing participant.
An early own goal had Costa Rica in control, but Duckens Nason’ 16th international goal was a part of a hard charge from the Haitians in the second half.
The other match saw Bermuda earn a 2-0 win over Nicaragua via goals from Lejuan Simmons and QPR’s Nakhi Wells. That gives the Gombey Warriors a 1-2 record while dropping Nicaragua to 0-3.
Bermuda was ranked 174th by FIFA to Nicaragua’s 129, but that will certainly change next month.
The Africa Cup of Nations said hello to six more competitors on Monday, with a thrilling goal amongst the eight tallied across the competitions in Egypt.
Mali 4-1 Mauritania
Two different men named Adama Traore — neither of them the Wolves winger — joined Moussa Marega on the score sheet but it’s difficult to describe the class and small margins that defined the tournament’s goal of the day.
Sporting Lisbon’s Abdoulay Diaby somehow got this shot off through two defenders and into the upper reaches of the goal to open the scoring in the three-goal win for Mali, which is having some summer when you take into account the U-20 World Cup.
Ivory Coast 1-0 South Africa
There were only 13 total attempts in the game, and Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodija scored the lone goal of a tournament opening win for Les Elephants.
Tunisia 1-1 Angola
A draw was probably fair, as Youssef Msakni’s first half penalty was met by Djalma Campos’ late goal to split the spoils in Group E.
Ecuador and Japan drew to allow Paraguay to sew up the final knockout round spot, sending Miguel Almiron and Co. into a match-up with Brazil.
And Uruguay rode Edinson Cavani’s goal into the other side of the bracket, moving ahead of Chile in a tight match.
Ecuador 1-1 Japan
There was a lot to like in a match with 30-plus shots and the ultimate prize of a match-up with Brazil on Thursday in Porto Alegre.
Shoya Nakajima put the Asian side ahead a quarter-hour into the match, but Angel Mena provided an equalizer before halftime to put both sides in danger of failure to reach the knockout rounds.
Chile 0-1 Uruguay
Cavani scored for the second time this tournament as Uruguay claimed first place in Group A and a knockout round meeting with Peru.
Cavani’s deftly flicked header of a Jonathan Rodriguez pass pushed Uruguay above Chile, which had won both of its group matches and now meets Colombia on Friday.
Knockout round schedule
June 27
Brazil v. Paraguay
June 28
Venezuela v. Argentina
Colombia v. Chile
June 29
Uruguay v. Peru
July 2
Brazil/Paraguay v. Venezuela/Argentina
Colombia/Chile v. Uruguay/Peru
July 6
Third place playoff
July 7
Final